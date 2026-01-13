Home » Gaming » Roblox Fabled Legacy Codes (January 2026)

Acharya Nidesh
Update: We last updated this article with the latest Fabled Legacy codes on January 13, 2025.

Fabled Legacy, the RPG Roblox experience, offers dungeon-crawling gameplay mechanics. It features a dungeon filled with enemies and bosses, whom you must kill to clear the stage and obtain drops. The experience also offers redemption codes regularly, which reward free in-game items. You don’t have to grind dungeons or purchase them at the in-game store. That said, this article lists all Fabled Legacy codes, along with a redemption guide.

Roblox Fabled Legacy Codes

All Active Fabled Legacy Codes

Below is the list of all Fabled Legacy codes, currently providing freebies:

  • 125KLIKES – Get 100 Gems for free
  • CHRISTMAS25 – Get 100 Gems for free
  • NEWYEAR26 – Get 100 Gems for free

Check out our codes master list article, where we’ve listed the latest redemption codes for popular Roblox experiences, such as World Zero, Elemental Dungeons, and more.

All Expired Codes

Here are the codes that have expired as of now in Fabled Legacy:

  • 100KLIKES
  • THANKSFOR100K
  • CELEBRATIONS
  • NEWYEAR
  • 105KLIKES
  • LEGACY 
  • CURSED
  • 100MVISITS
  • HEARTBREAKER
  • LAMENTUM
  • 110KLIKES
  • SYLPH
  • EGGIES
How to Redeem Fabled Legacy Codes

Using codes and obtaining freebies is like walking in a park in this Roblox experience. It will take less than a minute to redeem the active codes. Follow the steps given below:

  1. Launch Fabled Legacy in Roblox.
  2. Open the Settings menu by clicking its button at the top right of your screen. You can find it near the Login Rewards button.
  3. At the top of the menu, you will see a box with the “Enter Code” text. Copy and paste the codes into the box and press the “Enter” key on your keyboard to claim rewards.
Fabled Legacy code redemption guide

How to Find More Codes

You can join the game’s official Discord server to get the latest codes. The developers share new redemption codes in the information channel. Once there, tap the Active Codes pinned message in the channel to find the active codes. Alternatively, you can bookmark this page and check regularly whenever a new update gets released in the experience. We will update this list whenever the developers share new codes in future updates.

Nidesh Acharya is a gaming writer at TechWiser, covering guides and news on several Roblox experiences. While not writing, you can find him watching videos on geopolitics, reading books, expanding his Philosophical Knowledge, watching movies, and writing poetry and fiction.

