Roblox Fireball Training Codes (December 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with the latest Roblox Fireball Training Codes on December 23, 2025.

Fireball Training is a PvP Roblox experience, where you throw fireballs at opponents to defeat them. You can unlock robust fireball evolutions by training your character and reaching a certain power level. The developers regularly provide codes that grant various benefits, such as a power boost and punch power, which aid in your progression. This article lists all the Fireball Training codes active in December 2025, along with a redemption guide.

All Working Fireball Training Codes

Below is the list of all active Fireball Training codes and their rewards:

SecretCode – 5 minutes power boost

– 5 minutes power boost SorryForTheBugs – 2 × power boost for 5 minutes

– 2 × power boost for 5 minutes NewInviteRewards – 2 × power boost for 5 minutes

– 2 × power boost for 5 minutes Release – 2 × power boost for 5 minutes

– 2 × power boost for 5 minutes SubToRusso – 1k punch power

– 1k punch power SubToBaxtrix – 1k punch power

– 1k punch power ItsMeBelowZero – 1k punch power

– 1k punch power SubToFreekid26 – 1k punch power

– 1k punch power SubToSnickers – 1k punch power

1k punch power NewUpdate – 5k punch power

– 5k punch power Play30MinsForPet – 10 punch power

– 10 punch power LikeForUpdates – 5 punch power

Expired Fireball Training Codes

Currently, there are no expired codes for Fireball Training.

How to Redeem Roblox Fireball Training Codes

The process of redeeming Fireball Training codes is straightforward. Follow the steps listed below:

Launch Fireball Training experience in Roblox. Click on the blue Codes button with the bird icon. You can locate it on the left side of the screen, below the Shop button. Copy/paste any active code from the above list to the box that says “Enter your code here!” Click on the green Redeem button to receive free rewards.

It’s recommended that you copy and paste the code instead of typing it to avoid any typographical errors. Note that the codes will remain active for a short period, so redeem them as soon as possible to avoid missing out on any rewards.

How to Find More Fireball Training Codes

You can find more Fireball Training codes on the game’s official Discord channel. The developers also share some code in the experience’s official Roblox group. Additionally, we will update this article when the developers release new code. Bookmark this page and check back regularly to find the latest codes.