Roblox Fireworks Playground Codes (January 2026)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Fireworks Playground Codes on January 1, 2026.

Love fireworks but hate annoying neighbors? Fireworks Playground lets you launch realistic fireworks year-round without complaints! This Roblox experience from Pseudo Studio delivers authentic firework launching with realistic in-game sounds capturing the satisfying booms, crackles, and whistles of real explosives. Fireworks Playground codes deliver instant free coins!

Working Fireworks Playground Codes

Our team has verified that these codes are working right now.

  • 530KMEMBERS – Get Coins
  • 80MVISITS – Get Coins
  • 100KLIKES – Get Coins
  • MINIGAMES – Get 100,000 Coins
  • VERIFIED – Get 100,000 Coins
  • BANANAS – Get 25,000 Coins
  • THANKSFORPLAYING – Get Coins
  • 70MVISITS – Get Coins
  • 60MVISITS – Get Coins
  • 81KLIKES – Get Coins
  • 50MVISITS – Get Coins
  • 70KLIKES – Get Coins
  • 63KLIKES – Get Coins
  • 400KMEMBERS – Get Coins
  • 46MVISITS – Get Coins
  • 61KLIKES – Get Coins
  • 45MVISITS – Get Coins
  • 43MVISITS – Get Coins
  • 58KLIKES – Get Coins
  • 380KMEMBERS – Get Coins
  • 53KLIKES – Get Coins
  • 40MVISITS – Get Coins
  • 370KMEMBERS – Get Coins
  • CODESPLEASE – Get 25,000 Coins
  • JOINTHEGROUP – Get 25,000 Coins
  • BOGOSBINTED – Get 25,000 Coins
  • TIKTOK – Get 25,000 Coins

Expired Codes

These codes have burned out:

  • 52KLIKES
  • FARM4JULY
  • FIREWORKISLAND
  • EASTER
  • CRACKERS
  • And many more

How to Redeem Fireworks Playground Codes in Roblox

Getting your free coins is straightforward. Follow these steps:

  1. Launch Fireworks Playground in Roblox
  2. Click the Menu button
  3. Scroll down to the “Codes” section.
  4. Enter your code in the text box
  5. Hit “Redeem” or “Confirm” to claim rewards

Your coins appear immediately. If brand new codes don’t work, try closing and re-opening the game to join a server with updated builds!

How to Find More Codes

We update this guide regularly with fresh codes, so bookmark this page and check back often. We monitor the game daily to catch new codes as soon as they’re released. You can also join the official Fireworks Playground Discord server for news, updates, and chatting with other players. Codes typically release during milestone celebrations (visits, likes, members) and special events (holidays, updates).

