Roblox Fisch: All Current and Upcoming Events

Right now is a busy time for Roblox fishing fans with multiple events happening at once. If you play the fishing game on Roblox, you have several limited-time events to enjoy right now. This guide covers everything you need to know about all current and soon-to-arrive events in Fisch Roblox.

All Active Fisch Events Right Now

LEGO Event (Until May 23rd)

The LEGO Event is running from April 26th to May 23rd, 2025, giving you plenty of time to catch all the special LEGO fish. This brand collaboration brings LEGO-themed content to the game for nearly a month.

To start this event, talk to Brickford Masterson at Moosewood. He will give you the Brick Built Rod which you need to catch any of the 16 LEGO fish in the game. You can’t catch these special fish with any other rod, so make sure to get it first.

The LEGO Event features two types of special fishing spots:

LEGO Pools – These spawn every 15 minutes in real-world time and last for 10 minutes. They appear randomly near islands, and the game announces their location to all players. Studolodon Hunts – These are rarer pools that only spawn during rain in the First Sea. They feature a large Studolodon swimming around, similar to a Megalodon Hunt. Only one player can catch the Studolodon in each hunt. You can use Tempest Totems combined with Windset or Smokescreen Totems to help create the rainy conditions needed.

For completing the LEGO Event, you can earn these rewards:

Master Fisher title – For catching all 16 LEGO fish

– For catching all 16 LEGO fish Brick Built Rod – Just for starting the quest

– Just for starting the quest Stud Bait – 6 for each unique fish you turn in (96 total)

– 6 for each unique fish you turn in (96 total) Arctic Explorer Boat – For catching all 16 LEGO fish

Egg Hunt (Until May 3rd)

The Egg Hunt is a seasonal event themed around Easter that started on April 19th and ends on May 3rd, 2025. This means you only have a few days left to complete it!

To start the Egg Hunt, talk to the Easter Bunny NPC at Moosewood. Your goal is to find 23 eggs hidden across both seas in the game:

15 eggs in the First Sea

8 eggs in the Second Sea

You can check your progress anytime by opening the “Egg Hunt” menu in the bottom-right corner of your screen.

The event offers four rewards based on how many eggs you collect:

Easter Egg Bobber – Find 5 eggs

– Find 5 eggs Egg Rod – Find 10 eggs

– Find 10 eggs Easter Basket Boat – Find 20 eggs

– Find 20 eggs Crown of Eggscale UGC Accessory – Find all 23 eggs (limited to first 5,000 players)

Some eggs only appear under special conditions, like the Aurora Egg that only spawns during Aurora Borealis, or the Shark Frenzy Egg that appears underwater during Shark Hunts.

Recurring Events in Fisch Roblox

Phantom Megalodon

The Phantom Megalodon is a special limited fish that appears on a weekly schedule. The ghostly version of this massive shark returns every seven days. This weekly event is one of the most anticipated recurring hunts in the game, giving players a regular chance to catch this rare prize fish.

Catching a Phantom Megalodon rewards you with the ‘Nightmare Conqueror’ title. If you manage to catch and keep 3 of them in your inventory, you’ll earn the ‘Deep Sea Phenomenon’ title.

Upcoming Events and Updates in Fisch Roblox

“A Lobster Trip…” Major Update

A major update called “A Lobster Trip...” is scheduled to arrive on May 3. While specific details aren’t fully available yet, the name suggests it will introduce lobster-related content to the game. This could mean new fishing mechanics, lobster catching, or even a new area to explore. Keep an eye on the in-game announcements for more details as we get closer to the release date.

By planning your time well, you can make the most of these limited-time events and collect all the special rewards, boats, fishing rods, and titles available. Don’t forget to check the in-game timers regularly so you don’t miss out on any opportunities!