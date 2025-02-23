Roblox Fisch: All Fishes in Abyssal Zenith Bestiary

Abyssal Zenith is the third area in Fisch’s Mariana’s Veil update, and it’s home to 10 new fishes you can catch. Getting there takes some work, but this guide will help you catch every fish and complete your bestiary. I’ll cover everything from finding the location to the best ways to catch all the fish in the Abyssal Zenith Bestiary.

What You Need to Complete Abyssal Zenith Bestiary in Fisch?

The Abyssal Zenith has 10 fish total, with different fishing requirements for each one. There are common fish that are pretty easy to catch, all the way up to secret fish that will test your patience. You’ll need 9 fish to finish the bestiary. Here’s every fish and what you need to catch them:

Fish Name Image Bait Season Weather Rarity Leviathan Humpback Anglerfish Worm Summer Rain Common fish Titanic Black Seadevil Bagel Any Rain Common fish Colossal Saccopharynx Flakes Any Windy Uncommon fish Abyssal Bearded Seadevil Insect Winter Any Uncommon fish Radiant Triplewart Seadevil Shrimp Autumn Clear Unusual fish Deeplight Footballfish Seaweed Spring Clear Rare fish Infant Giant Seadevil Truffle Worm Autumn Clear Legendary Voidglow Ghostfish Squid Spring Foggy Legendary Giant Seadevil Fish Head Autumn Clear Mythical Crowned Anglerfish Truffle Worm Autumn Foggy Secret fish

How to Reach Abyssal Zenith

Before you can start fishing, you need to reach Abyssal Zenith. First, get the Ice Upgrade for your Submarine from Challenger’s Deep. You’ll need these materials:

Ice Crystal

Cryoskin

Polar Prowler

Glimmerfin Suit Level 1

Take these to the podium by the Innkeeper’s tent. This gets you the Ice Upgrade and Glimmerfin Suit Level 2. Then head to GPS coordinates (-13469, -11043, 150). Follow the purple vines down – it takes about 5-10 minutes to reach the area.

Tips for Completing the Bestiary

Getting all the fish takes planning. Here’s what works best:

The trip is long, and you don’t want to make it multiple times. Bring lots of bait – you’ll need different types for different fish.

– you’ll need different types for different fish. For equipment, any good rod works, but No Life rod helps with the harder catches and even increases its value. I recommend four enchants you can use for this adventure – Quality, Divine, Abyssal, and Steady. Keep some weather and season totems ready – you’ll need them to match the conditions for certain fish. The mythical and secret fish are much harder to catch. The Giant Seadevil has -80% progress speed, and the Crowned Anglerfish is even worse at -95%. Save these for last when you’ve got good gear and plenty of patience.

That’s everything you need to finish the Abyssal Zenith bestiary. Take your time, bring the right bait, and watch the conditions.