Roblox Fisch: All New Rods in Mariana’s Veil Update

The Mariana’s Veil update for Roblox Fisch has added five new fishing rods to the game. Each rod comes with different stats and abilities that can help you catch fish more effectively. The new area introduces some powerful fishing equipment, with some rods offering special abilities that can significantly boost your earnings. Here’s everything you need to know about the new rods, their locations, and what they can do.

Basic Stats and Prices of All 5 Rods in Mariana’s Veil

Rod Name Price Lure Speed Luck Control Resilience Max Weight Passive Ability Volcanic Rod 300,000 30% 90% 0.1 15% Infinite 20% chance for Ashen Fortune mutation (5x sell value) Challenger Rod 2,500,000 80% 110% 0.2 30% Infinite +20% progress speed while reeling Rod of the Zenith 10,000,000 85% 145% 0.15 15% Infinite Second minigame for mutation multiplier on perfect catch Ethereal Prism Rod 15,000,000 95% 195% 0.25 40% Infinite 50% chance for Prismize mutation (8x sell value) Leviathan’s Fang Rod 1,000,000 70% 180% 0.1 5% Infinite +50 Resilience, +20% Progress Speed, and Slashing/Stunning ability (only vs Scylla)

Continue reading to know where you can find each rod while playing Fisch.

1. Volcanic Rod

You’ll find this rod in the Volcanic Vents Pool area. Head to the coordinates X=3180, Y=-2035, Z=4020, which puts you right in the center of the pool. The rod costs 300,000 cash and works well as a budget option if you’re just starting in a new area. While it doesn’t have any special abilities, its stats are solid enough to help you start making money.

2. Challenger Rod

This rod is located at the Challenger Deep Pool (X=740, Y=-3355, Z=-1530). You can spot it right in front of the pool. It’s a bit pricey at 2,500,000 cash, but it gives you a 20% boost to progress speed when you’re reeling in fish. It’s particularly helpful if you’re trying to catch a lot of fish quickly.

3. Rod of the Zenith

You’ll need to head to the Abyssal Zenith area to get this one. Look for the chamber southwest of the pool at X=-13625, Y=-11035, Z=-355. It costs 10,000,000 cash and has an extra challenge – if you can make perfect catches, you’ll get better mutations on your fish. Miss the perfect catch, and you lose your streak.

4. Ethereal Prism Rod

This rod is also in the Abyssal Zenith area (X=-4360, Y=-11175, Z=3715). At 15,000,000 cash, it’s the most expensive of the bunch. The rod has high base stats and gives you a 50% chance to get the Prismize mutation on your catches, which multiplies their value by 8. The Ethereal Prism Rod is currently the strongest rod in the update. The Prismize mutation it provides makes it excellent for making money, as your fish will sell for much more.

5. Leviathan’s Fang Rod

Found at X=-2300, Y=-11190, Z=7140 in the Abyssal Zenith chamber. This rod costs 1,000,000 cash and is specifically designed for catching the Scylla monster. When fighting Scylla, the rod gets +50 Resilience, +20% Progress Speed, and special Slashing/Stunning abilities. While its base stats aren’t impressive, the special bonuses it gets during these fights make it essential for that particular challenge.

Unlike the Atlantis update, these rods are generally easier to find – they’re usually right out in the open rather than hidden behind puzzles. Just make sure you have enough cash saved up, as some of these rods are quite expensive.

If you’re just starting with the update, the Volcanic Rod is a good first purchase. As you make more money, you can work your way up to the Ethereal Prism Rod, which will help you earn cash much faster thanks to its mutation bonus.