Roblox Fisch [Atlantis] Codes (January 2025)

Last checked for Roblox Fisch [Atlantis] codes on January 27th, 2025.

I don’t fish in real-life. Hell, I don’t eat fish but I do love fishing in Roblox Fisch [Atlantis]. It’s fun and satisying to catch these colorful monsters (over 40,000 fish to catch) and pull them out the depths of water. We have a dedicated page here for Roblox Fisch Codes that we constantly update with new codes as they are announced and old ones as they expire.

All Active Fisch Codes

A list of active Fisch Atlantis codes recently verified by our team.

RFG : redeem this code for 2.5k Cash and 3 Instant Catchers ( new )

: redeem this code for 2.5k Cash and 3 Instant Catchers ( ) NorthernExpedition : redeemable for 2 Holly Berries and 3 Peppermint Worms

: redeemable for 2 Holly Berries and 3 Peppermint Worms CARBON : redeem this one for Carbon Bobber ( new )

: redeem this one for Carbon Bobber ( ) ATLANTEANSTORM : redeem for 2 Hangman’s Hook Baits and $1000

: redeem for 2 Hangman’s Hook Baits and $1000 GOLDENTIDE : redeem this for 3 Instant Catchers

: redeem this for 3 Instant Catchers SORRYGUYS : redeem this Fisch code for 2 Kraken Tentacle Baits and $1000

: redeem this Fisch code for 2 Kraken Tentacle Baits and $1000 FISCHMASDAY : redeem for 2 Holly Berries and 2 Peppermint Worms

: redeem for 2 Holly Berries and 2 Peppermint Worms GOODBYEFISCHMAS : redeem it for 1 Aurora Bait

: redeem it for 1 Aurora Bait MERRYFISCHMAS: redeem for 1 Holly Berry and 1 Peppermint Worm

Here are expired Roblox Fisch [Atlantis] codes so you don’t waste your time trying them.

ThankYouFollowers3

200K

ThankYouFollowers2

1BVisits

Advent

Scubaaaa

NewYear

Prehistoric

AncientIsle

TheDepths

ThankYouFollowers

SorryForDowntime

ThanksFor10Mil

FischFright2024

100M

How to Redeem Fisch [Atlanstis] Codes in Roblox

The steps are really simple. Just take a look at the screenshot:

Open Fisch [Atlantis] in Roblox on your device. Click on the menu button and then click on Settings. Scroll down to the Codes section, copy-paste one of the active Fisch codes in the text box and hit Enter.

Why Fisch Codes Not Working

There are a few reasons behind why your codes are not working:

You can use each code only once.

The codes are case sensitive and need to be entered as is. We recommend you copy-paste them instead of typing it out.

The code may have expired. Though we keep updating this page with new active and old expired Fisch codes, check the date when we last updated the article.

Where to Find More Fisch Codes

We scour all the usual places for new Fisch codes so you don’t have to. Bookmark this page for latest active and expired Fisch codes. Having said that, if you want to do it yourself, here are a few resources you can try:

The dev team has a Trello board where they keep updating what they are working on. They also share new codes here from time to time.

They also have an active Discord server where you can meet other fischers.

The founder of Roblox Fisch [Atlantis] game is active on X as well. Follow him there.

The developers do come up with events once in a while where you may get free rewards or codes that unlock these rewards. Keep an eye out.

As mentioned before, we cover all these sources and more to find the latest and working Fisch codes in one place.