Roblox Fisch Boreal Pines Update Countdown & Release Date

A new frozen area arrives in Fisch with the Boreal Pines update. This northern expansion adds a quiet forest covered in snow and frost to the game during the ongoing Fischmas celebration. The short event gives players a brief window to explore this winter fishing location and catch whatever special fish live in the frozen northern waters. Check out our Fisch Boreal Pines Update countdown timer below to see when this snowy expansion opens.

Roblox Fisch Boreal Pines Update Release Date and Time

The Roblox Fisch Boreal Pines update will officially launch on Saturday, December 20th at 12:00 PM EST and will run until Monday, December 22nd at 6:30 AM EST. This gives players just over a day to explore the northern forest. Here’s when the update will go live in different regions around the world:

Region/Country Start Time United States (EST) Saturday, December 20 at 12:00 PM United States (PST) Saturday, December 20 at 9:00 AM United Kingdom (GMT) Saturday, December 20 at 5:00 PM India (IST) Saturday, December 20 at 10:30 PM Australia (AEDT) Sunday, December 21 at 3:30 AM

Make sure to set reminders so you don’t miss this limited expansion. With only about a day and a half available, you’ll need to visit the Boreal Pines quickly before the area disappears.

Countdown to the Roblox Fisch Boreal Pines Update

Keep an eye on the countdown below to see exactly how much time is left before you can explore the Boreal Pines in Fisch (EST time).

What to Expect in the Boreal Pines Expansion

The Boreal Pines expansion introduces a northern forest area buried in snow and frost. The snowy setting fits perfectly with the ongoing Fischmas event, adding another winter-themed area to explore during the Christmas celebration.

The northern forest likely contains unique fish species that only appear in this cold environment. These boreal fish might include arctic varieties, cold-water species, or winter creatures that match the frozen forest theme. The limited time window makes any fish caught here especially valuable since players only have about a day to catch them.

The timing during Fischmas suggests the Boreal Pines connect to the larger Christmas event. Items, fish, or rewards from this northern expansion might tie into Fischmas activities or the Winter Village realm, creating links between different parts of the holiday celebration.