The Cornucopia Rod is a limited-time fishing rod exclusive to the Fischgiving event in Fisch. This Stage 7 rod features strong Lure Speed, solid Luck, and high Resilience, along with a unique passive that drops food onto fish for +10% progress boosts and a 10% chance to apply the valuable Gravy mutation (8x selling multiplier). This guide explains how to obtain the Cornucopia Rod.

Cornucopia Rod Stats and Abilities

The Cornucopia Rod is a Stage 7 fishing rod with balanced stats focused on Lure Speed and Resilience.

Stat Value Lure Speed 90% Luck 112.7% Control 0.05 (35% bar width) Resilience 75% Max Weight 250,000kg Line Distance 100m

Passive Ability:

The Cornucopia Rod drops random pieces of food onto fish every 2-3 seconds. Each food piece gives +10% progress, making it easier to catch difficult fish. The rod also has a 10% chance to apply the Gravy mutation to caught fish, giving them an 8x selling multiplier. This makes the rod excellent for both catching tough fish and farming valuable catches.

The Control stat is lower than many mid-game rods at 0.05, resulting in a smaller reeling bar (35% width). However, the high Resilience (75%) and supportive passive ability compensate for this by making catches more manageable through consistent progress boosts.

How to Get Cornucopia Rod in Fisch

To unlock the Cornucopia Rod, you must complete all six Pilgrim quests during the Fischgiving event. The Pilgrim NPC is located at Moosewood beach, sitting next to the ‘Top C$’ leaderboard. Use GPS coordinates 402, 134, 257 to find him quickly. Talk to the Pilgrim to start the quest chain, complete each task, then return to him to receive rewards and unlock the next quest.

How to Get Gravy Turkey in Fisch

The Gravy Turkey is the final and trickiest item required to obtain the Cornucopia Rod. The Pilgrim asks for a turkey with the Gravy mutation, but this creates a challenge – the Gravy mutation is primarily obtained by using the Cornucopia Rod itself.

Method 1: Trade with Other Players

If other players already have the Cornucopia Rod, they can catch Gravy Turkeys and trade them to you. This is the fastest method if you have friends who completed the quest chain early.

Method 2: Use Fischgiving Baits

You can obtain the Gravy mutation without the Cornucopia Rod by using special baits found in Bountiful Bait Crates. These crates drop from fishing during Fischgiving or by completing other Fischgiving turkey quests.

Best Enchantments for Cornucopia Rod

To optimize the Cornucopia Rod, use enchantments that address its low Control stat:

Herculean + Overclocked: These enchantments compensate for the rod’s low Control and lack of slashes, making it more effective for farming.

Controlled: Use this if you don't have access to Exalted Relic, as it directly improves the Control stat.

The rod’s limited-time nature and balanced stats make it well-suited for heavy catches during the Fischgiving event. The passive ability provides reliable progress boosts, making it effective for catching heavier or more difficult fish while also farming high-value Gravy mutation catches.