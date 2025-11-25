Roblox Fisch Fischgiving Event Countdown & Release Date

A Thanksgiving celebration arrives in Fisch with the mysterious Fischgiving event. This seasonal update coincides with the holiday week and promises festive fishing activities, though specific details remain intentionally vague. The extended 10-day event period gives players plenty of time to participate in whatever Thanksgiving-themed surprises the developers have prepared. Check out our Fisch Fischgiving countdown timer below to see when this holiday fishing event begins.

Roblox Fisch Fischgiving Event Release Date and Time

The Roblox Fisch Fischgiving event will officially launch on Wednesday, November 26th at 12:00 PM EST and will run until Saturday, December 6th at 12:00 PM EST. Here’s when the event will go live in different regions around the world:

Region/Country Start Time United States (EST) Wednesday, November 26 at 12:00 PM United States (PST) Wednesday, November 26 at 9:00 AM United Kingdom (GMT) Wednesday, November 26 at 5:00 PM India (IST) Wednesday, November 26 at 10:30 PM Australia (AEDT) Thursday, November 27 at 3:30 AM

Make sure to set reminders so you don’t miss the start of this seasonal event. With 10 days available, you’ll have the entire Thanksgiving week and beyond to participate in the festivities.

Countdown to the Roblox Fisch Fischgiving Event

Keep an eye on the countdown below to see exactly how much time is left before Fischgiving begins in Fisch (EST time).

What to Expect in the Fischgiving Event

The Fischgiving event celebrates Thanksgiving with fishing-themed holiday content. The mysterious “???” description suggests the developers are keeping specific details secret to surprise players when the event launches. This deliberately builds anticipation as players speculate about what Thanksgiving activities await them in the fishing world.

Seasonal fish species will likely appear during Fischgiving. Special fishing locations might open up with Thanksgiving decorations, harvest festival atmospheres, or fall scenery that transforms the usual fishing spots into seasonal celebrations. The event probably includes limited-time rods, equipment, or cosmetics with Thanksgiving themes.

Thanksgiving typically involves themes of gratitude, harvest, and community gathering. The Fischgiving event might incorporate these elements through community fishing challenges, shared goals that require collective effort, or reward systems that encourage players to fish together. Special NPCs could appear offering Thanksgiving-themed quests or trading opportunities for holiday items.

That’s all you need to know about the Fischgiving event coming to Roblox Fisch. Mark your calendar for November 26th at 12:00 PM EST (9:00 AM PST) and get ready to celebrate Thanksgiving with festive fishing. Don’t miss out on this mysterious holiday event!