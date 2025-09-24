All Fishing Rods in Fisch Roblox

Fishing rods are the base for catching fish in Fisch, with over 100 different rods available, each offering unique stats and abilities. Understanding each rod’s capabilities and how to get them becomes really important in Fisch. This guide covers every single fishing rod in Fisch, their stats, abilities, and how to obtain them.

How to Get Fishing Rods in Fisch Roblox?

Fishing rods in Fisch are obtained through various methods depending on their tier and rarity. Most basic and mid-tier rods can be purchased from NPCs located throughout different islands using C$ (Credits). Quest rewards from specific NPCs often provide specialized rods with unique abilities. High-tier rods typically require completing challenging puzzles, reaching specific player levels, or exploring dangerous areas like The Depths or various caverns.

Apart from them, event rods are earned through participating in seasonal events, completing event quests, or purchasing limited-time bundles. Some exclusive rods are only available to content creators or through special codes.

All Fishing Rods in Fisch

Rod Name Type How to Get Cost Lure (%) Luck (%) Control Resilience (%) Max Kg Special Ability Abyssal Specter Rod Stage 6 Ethereal Abyss 1,000,000 C$ 60 90 0.3 70 inf +20% weight buff, 25% chance Abyssal (3.5×) Antler Rod Event (Unobtainable) Fischmas Advent Day 5 Free 25 45 0.02 -4 200 25% chance Jolly (1.2× Value) Arctic Rod Stage 3 Northern Summit 25,000 C$ 25 45 0.06 15 7,500 All fish Frozen (1.3×) Astralhook Rod Removed/Code Level 2500 Free 100 200 0.2 20 inf +15% Progress, Stars fall every 1.2-2.4s Astral Rod Removed/Code Code: ThankYouFollowers2 Free 10 30 0.05 5 1,000 5% chance Lunar (2.5× Value) Auric Rod Stage 6 Sunken Chests Free 45 45 0.05 20 25,000 Equal 20% chance for 5 Aur- mutations Aurora Rod Stage 4 Vertigo 70,000 C$ 45 60 0.06 6 6,000 15% chance Aurora (6.5×), 30% during Aurora Avalanche Rod Stage 3 Overgrowth Caves 35,000 C$ 40 68 0.15 10 65,000 25% chance Sleet (2.4×) Brick Built Rod Event (Unobtainable) LEGO Event Free 15 80 0.1 10 200 5% chance Awesome (3× Value) Brick Rod Stage 4 Minish Quest 13,337 C$ 0 75 0.35 35 inf All fish Studded (1.1×) Buddy Bond Rod Removed/Code Bob Free 0 5 0 0 300 +30% stats when playing with friend Candy Cane Rod Event (Unobtainable) Winter Village (Fischmas) 1,500 C$ 10 25 0.01 -2 150 10% chance Festive (1.4× Value) Carbon Rod Stage 1 Moosewood Village 2,000 C$ -10 25 0.05 10 600 None Carrot Rod Stage 4 Carrot Garden 75,000 C$ 85 125 0.15 25 10,000 5% chance Carrot (8× Value), creates Carrot Pool Celestial Rod Stage 8 Ancient Archives 100,000 C$ 50 60 0.21 25 inf After 50 fish: +80% luck, all Celestial (3×) Cerulean Fang Rod Stage 8 Luminescent Cavern 5,000,000 C$ 75 190 0.25 35 inf Stabs, +15% Progress Speed Challenger’s Rod Stage 7 Challenger’s Deep 2,500,000 C$ 95 110 0.2 15 inf +25% progress speed Champions Rod Stage 4 Atlantis 90,000 C$ 45 65 0.25 20 200,000 None Clickbait Caster Exclusive Content Creator Free 50 225 0.25 30 inf Ghost catches extra fish every 3 catches Crystalized Rod Stage 3 Frigid Cavern 35,000 C$ 35 45 0.15 15 25,000 20% chance Crystalized (3×) Depthseeker Rod Stage 3 Atlantis 40,000 C$ 55 70 0.17 25 40,000 None Destiny Rod Stage 6 Caleia at The Arch 190,000 C$ 45 250 0.2 10 77,777 +10% chance Shiny/Sparkling Duskwire Stage 8 Underground Music Venue 7,500,000 C$ 100 175 -0.2 175 – +25% Progress, 5% instant fill Egg Rod Event (Unobtainable) Egg Hunt Event Free 75 75 0.15 15 20,000 10% chance Easter (4× Value) Ethereal Prism Rod Stage 9 Calm Zone 15,000,000 C$ 95 195 0.25 40 inf 50% chance Prismize (8×) Event Horizon Rod Removed/Code Code: ThankYouFollowers3 Free 10 30 0.05 5 1,000 5% chance Lunar (2.5× Value) Evil Pitchfork Stage 8 Ancient Archives 0 C$ 150 120 -0.1 -10 inf 50% chance ±500% value, 20% Evil (15×) Experimental Rod Stage 1 Unknown Unknown 12.23 123.46 0.123 12.35 123.46 None Fallen Snowblade Removed/Code Sno Quests Free 75 319 0.39 15 21,512,406 +50% Progress, 45% Snowy (15×) in winter Fang of the Eclipse Removed/Code Level 2000 Free 80 80 0.15 20 25,000 10% Solarblaze, massive Eclipse buff Fast Rod Stage 1 Moosewood Village 4,500 C$ 70 10 0.05 -5 175 None Fire Rod Unknown Unknown Unknown Unknown Unknown Unknown Unknown Unknown Unknown Firework Rod Event (Unobtainable) Golden Tide Quest Free 35 45 0.15 15 25,000 15% Firework (3.5×), Whale bonuses Fischer’s Rod Stage 1 Starter Pack 99 Robux 10 10 0.05 5 100 None Fish Photographer Exclusive Content Creator Free 70 250 0.3 40 inf Ghost catches extra fish every 3 catches Fischmas Rod Event (Unobtainable) XMAS Pack (Fischmas) Free 10 45 0.05 15 2,200 None Fixer’s Rod Event (Unobtainable) Jurassic World Event Free 60 60 0.3 10 5,000 10% chance Fixer (1.25× Value) Flimsy Rod Stage 1 Moosewood Village 0 C$ 0 0 0 0 10.4 None Fortune Rod Stage 2 Roslit Hamlet 12,750 C$ 10 200 0.05 10 3,000 None Friendly Rod Stage 4 Friend Quests Free 85 105 0.05 40 inf 10% chance Friend Fish Frost Warden Rod Event (Unobtainable) Winter Bundle (Fischmas) Free 10 45 0.05 15 2,200 None Frostbane Rod Stage 6 Frigid Cavern 1,500,000 C$ 80 85 0.05 35 1,500 1% Glacial (12×), bonuses in winter Frostfire Rod Event (Unobtainable) XMAS Pack 2 (Fischmas) Free 20 35 0.08 12 2,200 None Fungal Rod Stage 2 Agaric Quest Free 40 45 0 20 200 70% chance +20% Luck buff Great Dreamer Rod Stage 5 Cursed Isle 500,000 C$ 75 147 0.17 17 inf Every 2-4 catches gain extra fish Great Rod of Oscar Stage 7 Oscar’s Locker 5,000,000 C$ 95 280 0.1 10 inf +30% Progress, 1.25× XP, 5% Oscar (12×) Haunted Rod Event (Unobtainable) Witch (FischFright) Free 0 50 0.05 0 1,000 Year-round FischFright mutations Heaven’s Rod Stage 7 Glacial Grotto 2,750,000 C$ 30 225 0.2 30 inf 35% chance Heavenly (6×) Ice Warpers Rod Stage 4 Northern Summit 65,000 C$ 50 60 0.15 20 75,000 25% chance Blighted (3×) Kings Rod Stage 4 Keepers Altar 100,000 C$ 25 85 0.15 35 inf +30% weight buff Kraken Rod Stage 7 Kraken Pool 1,333,333 C$ 60 185 0.2 15 115,000 After 15 fish get random Legendary+ Krampus’s Rod Event (Unobtainable) Crafting (Fischmas) 30,000 C$ 30 15 0.15 8 inf Every 10 catches random buff Leviathan’s Fang Rod Stage 7 Veil of the Forsaken 1,000,000 C$ 70 180 0.1 5 inf Stabs, Scylla bonuses Long Rod Stage 1 Moosewood 4,500 C$ 20 80 -0.1 20 250 None Lucky Rod Stage 1 Moosewood Village 5,250 C$ 0 177 0.07 7 175 None Luminescent Oath Stage 7 Luminescent Cavern 1,500,000 C$ 85 100 0.18 10 25,000 5% slashes, 15% Luminescent (9×) Magma Rod Stage 2 Orc Quest Free 25 15 0.15 0 1,200 Volcano fishing, 5% Ashen Fortune Magnet Rod Stage 2 Terrapin Island 15,000 C$ -10 0 0.05 0 10,000 Greatly increases crate chances Midas Rod Stage 3 Travelling Merchant 55,000 C$ 70 79 0.1 -30 4,000 All fish Midas (2×) Mission Specialist’s Rod Event (Unobtainable) Jurassic World Event Free 60 60 0.1 40 5,000 10% chance Mission Specialist (1.25×) Mythical Rod Stage 4 Travelling Merchant 90,000 C$ 40 50 0.05 0.05 2,000 30% chance Mythical (4.5×) nilCaster Exclusive Game Tester Free 101 101 0.101 10.1 101,010 +101% Progress, randomizes stats Nocturnal Rod Stage 2 Vertigo, Synth’s Shop 11,000 C$ -10 70 0 0 2,000 Removes time preference penalty No-Life Rod Stage 7 Level 500 Free 90 105 0.23 10 inf Stabs 2% progress, 50% Hexed (1.5×) North-Star Rod Event (Unobtainable) Fischmas Advent Day 9 Free 5 30 0.04 12 875 None Onirifalx Stage 10 The Depths Free 777 777 0.17 -999,999,999 inf +70% Progress, volcano fishing Paintbrush Exclusive Art Contest Winner Free 1,618 333 0.123 45 123,456,789 +314% Progress, 50% Mythical Paleontologist’s Rod Event (Unobtainable) Jurassic World Event Free 60 150 0.1 10 5,000 10% chance Paleontologist (1.25×) Paper Fan Rod Event (Unobtainable) Fischfest Event 70,000 C$ 70 75 -0.05 10 1,500 Stabs 6% progress Patriot Rod Removed/Code Code: 4THOFJULY Free 70 100 0.04 7 742,025 20% Patriotic (7.4×) +100% Progress Pen Rod Exclusive Wiki Editor Free 65 150 0.15 10 inf Volcano fishing, stabs, 10% Aurora Phoenix Rod Stage 3 Ancient Isles 50,000 C$ 55 80 0.02 15 4,000 40% chance Scorched (2.5×) Plastic Rod Stage 1 Moosewood Village 900 C$ 10 15 0 10 100 None Popsicle Rod Event (Unobtainable) Shell Merchant (Fischfest) 3,000 shells 100 150 0 0 100 15% Popsicle (8.2×), summer bonus Poseidon Rod Stage 7 Poseidon Temple 1,555,555 C$ 50 165 0.2 40 100,000 25% gain 75% value, King’s Blessing Precision Rod Stage 2 Ancient Archives 500 C$ 20 150 0 15 12,000 None Rainbow Cluster Rod Stage 5 Castaway Cliffs 250,000 C$ 65 180 0 25 50,000 20% Rainbow Cluster, rainbow bonuses Rapid Rod Stage 2 Roslit Hamlet, Blacksmith 14,000 C$ 89 49 0 9 700 None Reinforced Rod Stage 3 Desolate Deep, Small Cave 20,000 C$ 40 65 0.1 15 inf Volcano/Brine Pool fishing Relic Rod Event (Unobtainable) Archaeological Site 8,000 C$ 80 125 -0.1 35 250,000 None Resourceful Rod Stage 5 Ancient Archives 15,000 C$ 30 60 -0.01 10 1,000 Doubles bait effects, 60% no consume Riptide Rod Stage 5 Ancient Archives 40,000 C$ 60 100 0.05 20 3,500 After 3 perfect catches enhanced casts Rod of the Cosmos Event (Unobtainable) Meteorologist Event Free 50 135 0.1 10 50,000 15% Nova, Cosmic Relic chances Rod Of The Depths Stage 6 The Depths 750,000 C$ 65 130 0.15 10 30,000 Every 3 catches extra fish, 10% Enchant Relic Rod Of The Eternal King Stage 8 Ancient Archives 250,000 C$ 50 160 0.175 15 inf Random luck buffs, broken reel bonuses Rod Of The Exalted One Stage 6 The Keeper’s Secret Free 55 170 0.15 20 70,000 2.5× more Exalted Relics Rod Of The Forgotten Fang Stage 8 Ancient Archives 300,000 C$ 80 145 0.22 25 inf After 3 perfect Megalodon catches fish Rod Of The Zenith Stage 9 Abyssal Zenith 10,000,000 C$ 80 145 -0.1 12 inf 70% chance Wrath (6.5×) Rod Of Time Removed/Code AFK Rewards Free 20 25 0.05 20 2,500 +25% XP from all fish Rose Rend Stage 1 Unknown Unknown 85 115 0.15 15 inf +15% progress speed Ruinous Oath Stage 10 Crimson Cavern 30,000,000 C$ 95 500 0.08 25 inf Enhanced Luminescent Oath abilities Scarlet Ravager Stage 1 Unknown Unknown 90 125 0.2 20 inf +20% progress speed Scarlet Spincaster Rod Stage 6 Crimson Cavern 200,000 C$ 50 170 -0.2 150 inf 30% chance Crimson (6×) Scurvy Rod Stage 3 Forsaken Shores 40,000 C$ 15 50 0 15 2,000 13% chance Greedy (4×) Seasons Rod Stage 5 Ancient Archives 35,000 C$ 25 70 0.03 20 4,000 Season-based luck and mutations Seraphic Rod Stage 9 Level 1000 Free 95 150 0.25 20 inf Beam 60% progress, 30% Blessed (10×) Shamrock Rod Event (Unobtainable) Lucky Event Quest Free 25 150 0.15 10 5,000 10% chance Clover (4.5× Value) Smurf Rod Event (Unobtainable) Smurfs Movie Event Free 15 80 0.1 10 200 10% chance Smurf (2× Value) Sovereign Doombringer Exclusive Content Creator Free 65 150 0.15 10 inf Hammer swings fill 30% progress Spiritbinder Stage 9 Ancient Archives 800,000 C$ 90 25 0.03 5 inf 15% Spirit (4.2×), 2% highest rarity Steady Rod Stage 2 Roslit Hamlet, Blacksmith 7,000 C$ -60 35 0.05 30 100,000 Increases shake button size Stone Rod Stage 1 Ancient Isles 3,000 C$ -25 40 0.2 5 5,000 None Summit Rod Stage 5 Frigid Cavern 500,000 C$ 45 75 0.25 15 200,000 Multiple cold mutations, +10% progress Sunken Rod Stage 6 Treasure Chests Free 50 150 0.15 15 25,000 Treasure Map bonuses, 5% Sunken (4×) Superstar Rod Event (Unobtainable) Walmart Event 199 Robux 50 70 0.1 15 10,000 None Tempest Rod Stage 7 Sunken Depths 1,850,000 C$ 90 120 0.15 40 80,000 +15% progress speed The Boom Ball Stage 6 Desolate Deep 1,000,000 C$ 0 0 0.5 -500 inf 50% Exploded (0.1×) +100% Progress The Lost Rod Stage 6 Ancient Archives 50,000 C$ 45 90 0.08 20 55,000 36% Lost (5.5×) after perfect catch Tidal Wave Rod Event (Unobtainable) Fischfest Event Quest Free 50 65 0.1 20 30,000 20% Beachy (2×), 5% Summer (6.2×) Training Rod Stage 1 Moosewood Village 300 C$ 10 -70 0.2 20 9 None Trident Rod Stage 5 Tridents Temple 150,000 C$ 25 150 0.05 0 6,000 Stabs 6% progress, 30% Atlantean (3×) Tryhard Rod Stage 11 Unknown 1,000,000,000 C$ 80 999 -0.37 -500 999,999,999,999,999 All fish Tryhard (17×), +300% progress View Smasher Exclusive Content Creator Free 60 230 0.25 25 inf Hammer swings fill 30% progress Volcanic Rod Stage 5 Volcanic Vents 400,000 C$ 30 90 0.1 15 20,000 20% Ashen Fortune, volcano fishing Voyager Rod Stage 5 Ancient Archives 30,000 C$ 25 85 0.08 20 inf Laser 20% progress, 35% Fossilized (2.5×) Wicked Fang Rod Stage 8 Crimson Cavern 3,700,000 C$ 95 140 0 15 inf Stabs, +20% Progress Speed Wildflower Rod Stage 2 Terrapin Island 7,000 C$ 70 75 0.17 17 700 30% chance Mother Nature (3× Value) Wingripper Removed/Code Goth Quest Free 222 222 0.22 22 inf Day/night bonuses, Diurnal/Nocturnal mutations Wisdom Rod Stage 5 Ancient Archives 50,000 C$ 55 80 -0.02 40 2,000 XP bonuses based on perfect catch streaks Zeus Rod Stage 7 Zeus’s Rod Room 2,700,000 C$ 70 90 0.05 20 inf 10% chance thunderstorm, Electric Shock

This collection of 137 fishing rods offers progression from the basic Flimsy Rod to endgame powerhouses like the Tryhard Rod. Each rod serves specific purposes, whether for early-game progression, specialized mutations, or tackling the most challenging fish in Fisch. Understanding each rod’s unique abilities will help you choose the best rod in Fisch Roblox.