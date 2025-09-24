All Fishing Rods in Fisch Roblox

Fishing rods are the base for catching fish in Fisch, with over 100 different rods available, each offering unique stats and abilities. Understanding each rod’s capabilities and how to get them becomes really important in Fisch. This guide covers every single fishing rod in Fisch, their stats, abilities, and how to obtain them.
How to Get Fishing Rods in Fisch Roblox?
Fishing rods in Fisch are obtained through various methods depending on their tier and rarity. Most basic and mid-tier rods can be purchased from NPCs located throughout different islands using C$ (Credits). Quest rewards from specific NPCs often provide specialized rods with unique abilities. High-tier rods typically require completing challenging puzzles, reaching specific player levels, or exploring dangerous areas like The Depths or various caverns.
Apart from them, event rods are earned through participating in seasonal events, completing event quests, or purchasing limited-time bundles. Some exclusive rods are only available to content creators or through special codes.
All Fishing Rods in Fisch
|Rod Name
|Type
|How to Get
|Cost
|Lure (%)
|Luck (%)
|Control
|Resilience (%)
|Max Kg
|Special Ability
|Abyssal Specter Rod
|Stage 6
|Ethereal Abyss
|1,000,000 C$
|60
|90
|0.3
|70
|inf
|+20% weight buff, 25% chance Abyssal (3.5×)
|Antler Rod
|Event (Unobtainable)
|Fischmas Advent Day 5
|Free
|25
|45
|0.02
|-4
|200
|25% chance Jolly (1.2× Value)
|Arctic Rod
|Stage 3
|Northern Summit
|25,000 C$
|25
|45
|0.06
|15
|7,500
|All fish Frozen (1.3×)
|Astralhook Rod
|Removed/Code
|Level 2500
|Free
|100
|200
|0.2
|20
|inf
|+15% Progress, Stars fall every 1.2-2.4s
|Astral Rod
|Removed/Code
|Code: ThankYouFollowers2
|Free
|10
|30
|0.05
|5
|1,000
|5% chance Lunar (2.5× Value)
|Auric Rod
|Stage 6
|Sunken Chests
|Free
|45
|45
|0.05
|20
|25,000
|Equal 20% chance for 5 Aur- mutations
|Aurora Rod
|Stage 4
|Vertigo
|70,000 C$
|45
|60
|0.06
|6
|6,000
|15% chance Aurora (6.5×), 30% during Aurora
|Avalanche Rod
|Stage 3
|Overgrowth Caves
|35,000 C$
|40
|68
|0.15
|10
|65,000
|25% chance Sleet (2.4×)
|Brick Built Rod
|Event (Unobtainable)
|LEGO Event
|Free
|15
|80
|0.1
|10
|200
|5% chance Awesome (3× Value)
|Brick Rod
|Stage 4
|Minish Quest
|13,337 C$
|0
|75
|0.35
|35
|inf
|All fish Studded (1.1×)
|Buddy Bond Rod
|Removed/Code
|Bob
|Free
|0
|5
|0
|0
|300
|+30% stats when playing with friend
|Candy Cane Rod
|Event (Unobtainable)
|Winter Village (Fischmas)
|1,500 C$
|10
|25
|0.01
|-2
|150
|10% chance Festive (1.4× Value)
|Carbon Rod
|Stage 1
|Moosewood Village
|2,000 C$
|-10
|25
|0.05
|10
|600
|None
|Carrot Rod
|Stage 4
|Carrot Garden
|75,000 C$
|85
|125
|0.15
|25
|10,000
|5% chance Carrot (8× Value), creates Carrot Pool
|Celestial Rod
|Stage 8
|Ancient Archives
|100,000 C$
|50
|60
|0.21
|25
|inf
|After 50 fish: +80% luck, all Celestial (3×)
|Cerulean Fang Rod
|Stage 8
|Luminescent Cavern
|5,000,000 C$
|75
|190
|0.25
|35
|inf
|Stabs, +15% Progress Speed
|Challenger’s Rod
|Stage 7
|Challenger’s Deep
|2,500,000 C$
|95
|110
|0.2
|15
|inf
|+25% progress speed
|Champions Rod
|Stage 4
|Atlantis
|90,000 C$
|45
|65
|0.25
|20
|200,000
|None
|Clickbait Caster
|Exclusive
|Content Creator
|Free
|50
|225
|0.25
|30
|inf
|Ghost catches extra fish every 3 catches
|Crystalized Rod
|Stage 3
|Frigid Cavern
|35,000 C$
|35
|45
|0.15
|15
|25,000
|20% chance Crystalized (3×)
|Depthseeker Rod
|Stage 3
|Atlantis
|40,000 C$
|55
|70
|0.17
|25
|40,000
|None
|Destiny Rod
|Stage 6
|Caleia at The Arch
|190,000 C$
|45
|250
|0.2
|10
|77,777
|+10% chance Shiny/Sparkling
|Duskwire
|Stage 8
|Underground Music Venue
|7,500,000 C$
|100
|175
|-0.2
|175
|–
|+25% Progress, 5% instant fill
|Egg Rod
|Event (Unobtainable)
|Egg Hunt Event
|Free
|75
|75
|0.15
|15
|20,000
|10% chance Easter (4× Value)
|Ethereal Prism Rod
|Stage 9
|Calm Zone
|15,000,000 C$
|95
|195
|0.25
|40
|inf
|50% chance Prismize (8×)
|Event Horizon Rod
|Removed/Code
|Code: ThankYouFollowers3
|Free
|10
|30
|0.05
|5
|1,000
|5% chance Lunar (2.5× Value)
|Evil Pitchfork
|Stage 8
|Ancient Archives
|0 C$
|150
|120
|-0.1
|-10
|inf
|50% chance ±500% value, 20% Evil (15×)
|Experimental Rod
|Stage 1
|Unknown
|Unknown
|12.23
|123.46
|0.123
|12.35
|123.46
|None
|Fallen Snowblade
|Removed/Code
|Sno Quests
|Free
|75
|319
|0.39
|15
|21,512,406
|+50% Progress, 45% Snowy (15×) in winter
|Fang of the Eclipse
|Removed/Code
|Level 2000
|Free
|80
|80
|0.15
|20
|25,000
|10% Solarblaze, massive Eclipse buff
|Fast Rod
|Stage 1
|Moosewood Village
|4,500 C$
|70
|10
|0.05
|-5
|175
|None
|Fire Rod
|Unknown
|Unknown
|Unknown
|Unknown
|Unknown
|Unknown
|Unknown
|Unknown
|Unknown
|Firework Rod
|Event (Unobtainable)
|Golden Tide Quest
|Free
|35
|45
|0.15
|15
|25,000
|15% Firework (3.5×), Whale bonuses
|Fischer’s Rod
|Stage 1
|Starter Pack
|99 Robux
|10
|10
|0.05
|5
|100
|None
|Fish Photographer
|Exclusive
|Content Creator
|Free
|70
|250
|0.3
|40
|inf
|Ghost catches extra fish every 3 catches
|Fischmas Rod
|Event (Unobtainable)
|XMAS Pack (Fischmas)
|Free
|10
|45
|0.05
|15
|2,200
|None
|Fixer’s Rod
|Event (Unobtainable)
|Jurassic World Event
|Free
|60
|60
|0.3
|10
|5,000
|10% chance Fixer (1.25× Value)
|Flimsy Rod
|Stage 1
|Moosewood Village
|0 C$
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10.4
|None
|Fortune Rod
|Stage 2
|Roslit Hamlet
|12,750 C$
|10
|200
|0.05
|10
|3,000
|None
|Friendly Rod
|Stage 4
|Friend Quests
|Free
|85
|105
|0.05
|40
|inf
|10% chance Friend Fish
|Frost Warden Rod
|Event (Unobtainable)
|Winter Bundle (Fischmas)
|Free
|10
|45
|0.05
|15
|2,200
|None
|Frostbane Rod
|Stage 6
|Frigid Cavern
|1,500,000 C$
|80
|85
|0.05
|35
|1,500
|1% Glacial (12×), bonuses in winter
|Frostfire Rod
|Event (Unobtainable)
|XMAS Pack 2 (Fischmas)
|Free
|20
|35
|0.08
|12
|2,200
|None
|Fungal Rod
|Stage 2
|Agaric Quest
|Free
|40
|45
|0
|20
|200
|70% chance +20% Luck buff
|Great Dreamer Rod
|Stage 5
|Cursed Isle
|500,000 C$
|75
|147
|0.17
|17
|inf
|Every 2-4 catches gain extra fish
|Great Rod of Oscar
|Stage 7
|Oscar’s Locker
|5,000,000 C$
|95
|280
|0.1
|10
|inf
|+30% Progress, 1.25× XP, 5% Oscar (12×)
|Haunted Rod
|Event (Unobtainable)
|Witch (FischFright)
|Free
|0
|50
|0.05
|0
|1,000
|Year-round FischFright mutations
|Heaven’s Rod
|Stage 7
|Glacial Grotto
|2,750,000 C$
|30
|225
|0.2
|30
|inf
|35% chance Heavenly (6×)
|Ice Warpers Rod
|Stage 4
|Northern Summit
|65,000 C$
|50
|60
|0.15
|20
|75,000
|25% chance Blighted (3×)
|Kings Rod
|Stage 4
|Keepers Altar
|100,000 C$
|25
|85
|0.15
|35
|inf
|+30% weight buff
|Kraken Rod
|Stage 7
|Kraken Pool
|1,333,333 C$
|60
|185
|0.2
|15
|115,000
|After 15 fish get random Legendary+
|Krampus’s Rod
|Event (Unobtainable)
|Crafting (Fischmas)
|30,000 C$
|30
|15
|0.15
|8
|inf
|Every 10 catches random buff
|Leviathan’s Fang Rod
|Stage 7
|Veil of the Forsaken
|1,000,000 C$
|70
|180
|0.1
|5
|inf
|Stabs, Scylla bonuses
|Long Rod
|Stage 1
|Moosewood
|4,500 C$
|20
|80
|-0.1
|20
|250
|None
|Lucky Rod
|Stage 1
|Moosewood Village
|5,250 C$
|0
|177
|0.07
|7
|175
|None
|Luminescent Oath
|Stage 7
|Luminescent Cavern
|1,500,000 C$
|85
|100
|0.18
|10
|25,000
|5% slashes, 15% Luminescent (9×)
|Magma Rod
|Stage 2
|Orc Quest
|Free
|25
|15
|0.15
|0
|1,200
|Volcano fishing, 5% Ashen Fortune
|Magnet Rod
|Stage 2
|Terrapin Island
|15,000 C$
|-10
|0
|0.05
|0
|10,000
|Greatly increases crate chances
|Midas Rod
|Stage 3
|Travelling Merchant
|55,000 C$
|70
|79
|0.1
|-30
|4,000
|All fish Midas (2×)
|Mission Specialist’s Rod
|Event (Unobtainable)
|Jurassic World Event
|Free
|60
|60
|0.1
|40
|5,000
|10% chance Mission Specialist (1.25×)
|Mythical Rod
|Stage 4
|Travelling Merchant
|90,000 C$
|40
|50
|0.05
|0.05
|2,000
|30% chance Mythical (4.5×)
|nilCaster
|Exclusive
|Game Tester
|Free
|101
|101
|0.101
|10.1
|101,010
|+101% Progress, randomizes stats
|Nocturnal Rod
|Stage 2
|Vertigo, Synth’s Shop
|11,000 C$
|-10
|70
|0
|0
|2,000
|Removes time preference penalty
|No-Life Rod
|Stage 7
|Level 500
|Free
|90
|105
|0.23
|10
|inf
|Stabs 2% progress, 50% Hexed (1.5×)
|North-Star Rod
|Event (Unobtainable)
|Fischmas Advent Day 9
|Free
|5
|30
|0.04
|12
|875
|None
|Onirifalx
|Stage 10
|The Depths
|Free
|777
|777
|0.17
|-999,999,999
|inf
|+70% Progress, volcano fishing
|Paintbrush
|Exclusive
|Art Contest Winner
|Free
|1,618
|333
|0.123
|45
|123,456,789
|+314% Progress, 50% Mythical
|Paleontologist’s Rod
|Event (Unobtainable)
|Jurassic World Event
|Free
|60
|150
|0.1
|10
|5,000
|10% chance Paleontologist (1.25×)
|Paper Fan Rod
|Event (Unobtainable)
|Fischfest Event
|70,000 C$
|70
|75
|-0.05
|10
|1,500
|Stabs 6% progress
|Patriot Rod
|Removed/Code
|Code: 4THOFJULY
|Free
|70
|100
|0.04
|7
|742,025
|20% Patriotic (7.4×) +100% Progress
|Pen Rod
|Exclusive
|Wiki Editor
|Free
|65
|150
|0.15
|10
|inf
|Volcano fishing, stabs, 10% Aurora
|Phoenix Rod
|Stage 3
|Ancient Isles
|50,000 C$
|55
|80
|0.02
|15
|4,000
|40% chance Scorched (2.5×)
|Plastic Rod
|Stage 1
|Moosewood Village
|900 C$
|10
|15
|0
|10
|100
|None
|Popsicle Rod
|Event (Unobtainable)
|Shell Merchant (Fischfest)
|3,000 shells
|100
|150
|0
|0
|100
|15% Popsicle (8.2×), summer bonus
|Poseidon Rod
|Stage 7
|Poseidon Temple
|1,555,555 C$
|50
|165
|0.2
|40
|100,000
|25% gain 75% value, King’s Blessing
|Precision Rod
|Stage 2
|Ancient Archives
|500 C$
|20
|150
|0
|15
|12,000
|None
|Rainbow Cluster Rod
|Stage 5
|Castaway Cliffs
|250,000 C$
|65
|180
|0
|25
|50,000
|20% Rainbow Cluster, rainbow bonuses
|Rapid Rod
|Stage 2
|Roslit Hamlet, Blacksmith
|14,000 C$
|89
|49
|0
|9
|700
|None
|Reinforced Rod
|Stage 3
|Desolate Deep, Small Cave
|20,000 C$
|40
|65
|0.1
|15
|inf
|Volcano/Brine Pool fishing
|Relic Rod
|Event (Unobtainable)
|Archaeological Site
|8,000 C$
|80
|125
|-0.1
|35
|250,000
|None
|Resourceful Rod
|Stage 5
|Ancient Archives
|15,000 C$
|30
|60
|-0.01
|10
|1,000
|Doubles bait effects, 60% no consume
|Riptide Rod
|Stage 5
|Ancient Archives
|40,000 C$
|60
|100
|0.05
|20
|3,500
|After 3 perfect catches enhanced casts
|Rod of the Cosmos
|Event (Unobtainable)
|Meteorologist Event
|Free
|50
|135
|0.1
|10
|50,000
|15% Nova, Cosmic Relic chances
|Rod Of The Depths
|Stage 6
|The Depths
|750,000 C$
|65
|130
|0.15
|10
|30,000
|Every 3 catches extra fish, 10% Enchant Relic
|Rod Of The Eternal King
|Stage 8
|Ancient Archives
|250,000 C$
|50
|160
|0.175
|15
|inf
|Random luck buffs, broken reel bonuses
|Rod Of The Exalted One
|Stage 6
|The Keeper’s Secret
|Free
|55
|170
|0.15
|20
|70,000
|2.5× more Exalted Relics
|Rod Of The Forgotten Fang
|Stage 8
|Ancient Archives
|300,000 C$
|80
|145
|0.22
|25
|inf
|After 3 perfect Megalodon catches fish
|Rod Of The Zenith
|Stage 9
|Abyssal Zenith
|10,000,000 C$
|80
|145
|-0.1
|12
|inf
|70% chance Wrath (6.5×)
|Rod Of Time
|Removed/Code
|AFK Rewards
|Free
|20
|25
|0.05
|20
|2,500
|+25% XP from all fish
|Rose Rend
|Stage 1
|Unknown
|Unknown
|85
|115
|0.15
|15
|inf
|+15% progress speed
|Ruinous Oath
|Stage 10
|Crimson Cavern
|30,000,000 C$
|95
|500
|0.08
|25
|inf
|Enhanced Luminescent Oath abilities
|Scarlet Ravager
|Stage 1
|Unknown
|Unknown
|90
|125
|0.2
|20
|inf
|+20% progress speed
|Scarlet Spincaster Rod
|Stage 6
|Crimson Cavern
|200,000 C$
|50
|170
|-0.2
|150
|inf
|30% chance Crimson (6×)
|Scurvy Rod
|Stage 3
|Forsaken Shores
|40,000 C$
|15
|50
|0
|15
|2,000
|13% chance Greedy (4×)
|Seasons Rod
|Stage 5
|Ancient Archives
|35,000 C$
|25
|70
|0.03
|20
|4,000
|Season-based luck and mutations
|Seraphic Rod
|Stage 9
|Level 1000
|Free
|95
|150
|0.25
|20
|inf
|Beam 60% progress, 30% Blessed (10×)
|Shamrock Rod
|Event (Unobtainable)
|Lucky Event Quest
|Free
|25
|150
|0.15
|10
|5,000
|10% chance Clover (4.5× Value)
|Smurf Rod
|Event (Unobtainable)
|Smurfs Movie Event
|Free
|15
|80
|0.1
|10
|200
|10% chance Smurf (2× Value)
|Sovereign Doombringer
|Exclusive
|Content Creator
|Free
|65
|150
|0.15
|10
|inf
|Hammer swings fill 30% progress
|Spiritbinder
|Stage 9
|Ancient Archives
|800,000 C$
|90
|25
|0.03
|5
|inf
|15% Spirit (4.2×), 2% highest rarity
|Steady Rod
|Stage 2
|Roslit Hamlet, Blacksmith
|7,000 C$
|-60
|35
|0.05
|30
|100,000
|Increases shake button size
|Stone Rod
|Stage 1
|Ancient Isles
|3,000 C$
|-25
|40
|0.2
|5
|5,000
|None
|Summit Rod
|Stage 5
|Frigid Cavern
|500,000 C$
|45
|75
|0.25
|15
|200,000
|Multiple cold mutations, +10% progress
|Sunken Rod
|Stage 6
|Treasure Chests
|Free
|50
|150
|0.15
|15
|25,000
|Treasure Map bonuses, 5% Sunken (4×)
|Superstar Rod
|Event (Unobtainable)
|Walmart Event
|199 Robux
|50
|70
|0.1
|15
|10,000
|None
|Tempest Rod
|Stage 7
|Sunken Depths
|1,850,000 C$
|90
|120
|0.15
|40
|80,000
|+15% progress speed
|The Boom Ball
|Stage 6
|Desolate Deep
|1,000,000 C$
|0
|0
|0.5
|-500
|inf
|50% Exploded (0.1×) +100% Progress
|The Lost Rod
|Stage 6
|Ancient Archives
|50,000 C$
|45
|90
|0.08
|20
|55,000
|36% Lost (5.5×) after perfect catch
|Tidal Wave Rod
|Event (Unobtainable)
|Fischfest Event Quest
|Free
|50
|65
|0.1
|20
|30,000
|20% Beachy (2×), 5% Summer (6.2×)
|Training Rod
|Stage 1
|Moosewood Village
|300 C$
|10
|-70
|0.2
|20
|9
|None
|Trident Rod
|Stage 5
|Tridents Temple
|150,000 C$
|25
|150
|0.05
|0
|6,000
|Stabs 6% progress, 30% Atlantean (3×)
|Tryhard Rod
|Stage 11
|Unknown
|1,000,000,000 C$
|80
|999
|-0.37
|-500
|999,999,999,999,999
|All fish Tryhard (17×), +300% progress
|View Smasher
|Exclusive
|Content Creator
|Free
|60
|230
|0.25
|25
|inf
|Hammer swings fill 30% progress
|Volcanic Rod
|Stage 5
|Volcanic Vents
|400,000 C$
|30
|90
|0.1
|15
|20,000
|20% Ashen Fortune, volcano fishing
|Voyager Rod
|Stage 5
|Ancient Archives
|30,000 C$
|25
|85
|0.08
|20
|inf
|Laser 20% progress, 35% Fossilized (2.5×)
|Wicked Fang Rod
|Stage 8
|Crimson Cavern
|3,700,000 C$
|95
|140
|0
|15
|inf
|Stabs, +20% Progress Speed
|Wildflower Rod
|Stage 2
|Terrapin Island
|7,000 C$
|70
|75
|0.17
|17
|700
|30% chance Mother Nature (3× Value)
|Wingripper
|Removed/Code
|Goth Quest
|Free
|222
|222
|0.22
|22
|inf
|Day/night bonuses, Diurnal/Nocturnal mutations
|Wisdom Rod
|Stage 5
|Ancient Archives
|50,000 C$
|55
|80
|-0.02
|40
|2,000
|XP bonuses based on perfect catch streaks
|Zeus Rod
|Stage 7
|Zeus’s Rod Room
|2,700,000 C$
|70
|90
|0.05
|20
|inf
|10% chance thunderstorm, Electric Shock
This collection of 137 fishing rods offers progression from the basic Flimsy Rod to endgame powerhouses like the Tryhard Rod. Each rod serves specific purposes, whether for early-game progression, specialized mutations, or tackling the most challenging fish in Fisch. Understanding each rod’s unique abilities will help you choose the best rod in Fisch Roblox.