All Fishing Rods in Fisch Roblox

Fishing rods are the base for catching fish in Fisch, with over 100 different rods available, each offering unique stats and abilities. Understanding each rod’s capabilities and how to get them becomes really important in Fisch. This guide covers every single fishing rod in Fisch, their stats, abilities, and how to obtain them.

How to Get Fishing Rods in Fisch Roblox?

Fishing rods in Fisch are obtained through various methods depending on their tier and rarity. Most basic and mid-tier rods can be purchased from NPCs located throughout different islands using C$ (Credits). Quest rewards from specific NPCs often provide specialized rods with unique abilities. High-tier rods typically require completing challenging puzzles, reaching specific player levels, or exploring dangerous areas like The Depths or various caverns.

Apart from them, event rods are earned through participating in seasonal events, completing event quests, or purchasing limited-time bundles. Some exclusive rods are only available to content creators or through special codes.

All Fishing Rods in Fisch

Rod NameTypeHow to GetCostLure (%)Luck (%)ControlResilience (%)Max KgSpecial Ability
Abyssal Specter RodStage 6Ethereal Abyss1,000,000 C$60900.370inf+20% weight buff, 25% chance Abyssal (3.5×)
Antler RodEvent (Unobtainable)Fischmas Advent Day 5Free25450.02-420025% chance Jolly (1.2× Value)
Arctic RodStage 3Northern Summit25,000 C$25450.06157,500All fish Frozen (1.3×)
Astralhook RodRemoved/CodeLevel 2500Free1002000.220inf+15% Progress, Stars fall every 1.2-2.4s
Astral RodRemoved/CodeCode: ThankYouFollowers2Free10300.0551,0005% chance Lunar (2.5× Value)
Auric RodStage 6Sunken ChestsFree45450.052025,000Equal 20% chance for 5 Aur- mutations
Aurora RodStage 4Vertigo70,000 C$45600.0666,00015% chance Aurora (6.5×), 30% during Aurora
Avalanche RodStage 3Overgrowth Caves35,000 C$40680.151065,00025% chance Sleet (2.4×)
Brick Built RodEvent (Unobtainable)LEGO EventFree15800.1102005% chance Awesome (3× Value)
Brick RodStage 4Minish Quest13,337 C$0750.3535infAll fish Studded (1.1×)
Buddy Bond RodRemoved/CodeBobFree0500300+30% stats when playing with friend
Candy Cane RodEvent (Unobtainable)Winter Village (Fischmas)1,500 C$10250.01-215010% chance Festive (1.4× Value)
Carbon RodStage 1Moosewood Village2,000 C$-10250.0510600None
Carrot RodStage 4Carrot Garden75,000 C$851250.152510,0005% chance Carrot (8× Value), creates Carrot Pool
Celestial RodStage 8Ancient Archives100,000 C$50600.2125infAfter 50 fish: +80% luck, all Celestial (3×)
Cerulean Fang RodStage 8Luminescent Cavern5,000,000 C$751900.2535infStabs, +15% Progress Speed
Challenger’s RodStage 7Challenger’s Deep2,500,000 C$951100.215inf+25% progress speed
Champions RodStage 4Atlantis90,000 C$45650.2520200,000None
Clickbait CasterExclusiveContent CreatorFree502250.2530infGhost catches extra fish every 3 catches
Crystalized RodStage 3Frigid Cavern35,000 C$35450.151525,00020% chance Crystalized (3×)
Depthseeker RodStage 3Atlantis40,000 C$55700.172540,000None
Destiny RodStage 6Caleia at The Arch190,000 C$452500.21077,777+10% chance Shiny/Sparkling
DuskwireStage 8Underground Music Venue7,500,000 C$100175-0.2175+25% Progress, 5% instant fill
Egg RodEvent (Unobtainable)Egg Hunt EventFree75750.151520,00010% chance Easter (4× Value)
Ethereal Prism RodStage 9Calm Zone15,000,000 C$951950.2540inf50% chance Prismize (8×)
Event Horizon RodRemoved/CodeCode: ThankYouFollowers3Free10300.0551,0005% chance Lunar (2.5× Value)
Evil PitchforkStage 8Ancient Archives0 C$150120-0.1-10inf50% chance ±500% value, 20% Evil (15×)
Experimental RodStage 1UnknownUnknown12.23123.460.12312.35123.46None
Fallen SnowbladeRemoved/CodeSno QuestsFree753190.391521,512,406+50% Progress, 45% Snowy (15×) in winter
Fang of the EclipseRemoved/CodeLevel 2000Free80800.152025,00010% Solarblaze, massive Eclipse buff
Fast RodStage 1Moosewood Village4,500 C$70100.05-5175None
Fire RodUnknownUnknownUnknownUnknownUnknownUnknownUnknownUnknownUnknown
Firework RodEvent (Unobtainable)Golden Tide QuestFree35450.151525,00015% Firework (3.5×), Whale bonuses
Fischer’s RodStage 1Starter Pack99 Robux10100.055100None
Fish PhotographerExclusiveContent CreatorFree702500.340infGhost catches extra fish every 3 catches
Fischmas RodEvent (Unobtainable)XMAS Pack (Fischmas)Free10450.05152,200None
Fixer’s RodEvent (Unobtainable)Jurassic World EventFree60600.3105,00010% chance Fixer (1.25× Value)
Flimsy RodStage 1Moosewood Village0 C$000010.4None
Fortune RodStage 2Roslit Hamlet12,750 C$102000.05103,000None
Friendly RodStage 4Friend QuestsFree851050.0540inf10% chance Friend Fish
Frost Warden RodEvent (Unobtainable)Winter Bundle (Fischmas)Free10450.05152,200None
Frostbane RodStage 6Frigid Cavern1,500,000 C$80850.05351,5001% Glacial (12×), bonuses in winter
Frostfire RodEvent (Unobtainable)XMAS Pack 2 (Fischmas)Free20350.08122,200None
Fungal RodStage 2Agaric QuestFree404502020070% chance +20% Luck buff
Great Dreamer RodStage 5Cursed Isle500,000 C$751470.1717infEvery 2-4 catches gain extra fish
Great Rod of OscarStage 7Oscar’s Locker5,000,000 C$952800.110inf+30% Progress, 1.25× XP, 5% Oscar (12×)
Haunted RodEvent (Unobtainable)Witch (FischFright)Free0500.0501,000Year-round FischFright mutations
Heaven’s RodStage 7Glacial Grotto2,750,000 C$302250.230inf35% chance Heavenly (6×)
Ice Warpers RodStage 4Northern Summit65,000 C$50600.152075,00025% chance Blighted (3×)
Kings RodStage 4Keepers Altar100,000 C$25850.1535inf+30% weight buff
Kraken RodStage 7Kraken Pool1,333,333 C$601850.215115,000After 15 fish get random Legendary+
Krampus’s RodEvent (Unobtainable)Crafting (Fischmas)30,000 C$30150.158infEvery 10 catches random buff
Leviathan’s Fang RodStage 7Veil of the Forsaken1,000,000 C$701800.15infStabs, Scylla bonuses
Long RodStage 1Moosewood4,500 C$2080-0.120250None
Lucky RodStage 1Moosewood Village5,250 C$01770.077175None
Luminescent OathStage 7Luminescent Cavern1,500,000 C$851000.181025,0005% slashes, 15% Luminescent (9×)
Magma RodStage 2Orc QuestFree25150.1501,200Volcano fishing, 5% Ashen Fortune
Magnet RodStage 2Terrapin Island15,000 C$-1000.05010,000Greatly increases crate chances
Midas RodStage 3Travelling Merchant55,000 C$70790.1-304,000All fish Midas (2×)
Mission Specialist’s RodEvent (Unobtainable)Jurassic World EventFree60600.1405,00010% chance Mission Specialist (1.25×)
Mythical RodStage 4Travelling Merchant90,000 C$40500.050.052,00030% chance Mythical (4.5×)
nilCasterExclusiveGame TesterFree1011010.10110.1101,010+101% Progress, randomizes stats
Nocturnal RodStage 2Vertigo, Synth’s Shop11,000 C$-1070002,000Removes time preference penalty
No-Life RodStage 7Level 500Free901050.2310infStabs 2% progress, 50% Hexed (1.5×)
North-Star RodEvent (Unobtainable)Fischmas Advent Day 9Free5300.0412875None
OnirifalxStage 10The DepthsFree7777770.17-999,999,999inf+70% Progress, volcano fishing
PaintbrushExclusiveArt Contest WinnerFree1,6183330.12345123,456,789+314% Progress, 50% Mythical
Paleontologist’s RodEvent (Unobtainable)Jurassic World EventFree601500.1105,00010% chance Paleontologist (1.25×)
Paper Fan RodEvent (Unobtainable)Fischfest Event70,000 C$7075-0.05101,500Stabs 6% progress
Patriot RodRemoved/CodeCode: 4THOFJULYFree701000.047742,02520% Patriotic (7.4×) +100% Progress
Pen RodExclusiveWiki EditorFree651500.1510infVolcano fishing, stabs, 10% Aurora
Phoenix RodStage 3Ancient Isles50,000 C$55800.02154,00040% chance Scorched (2.5×)
Plastic RodStage 1Moosewood Village900 C$1015010100None
Popsicle RodEvent (Unobtainable)Shell Merchant (Fischfest)3,000 shells1001500010015% Popsicle (8.2×), summer bonus
Poseidon RodStage 7Poseidon Temple1,555,555 C$501650.240100,00025% gain 75% value, King’s Blessing
Precision RodStage 2Ancient Archives500 C$2015001512,000None
Rainbow Cluster RodStage 5Castaway Cliffs250,000 C$6518002550,00020% Rainbow Cluster, rainbow bonuses
Rapid RodStage 2Roslit Hamlet, Blacksmith14,000 C$894909700None
Reinforced RodStage 3Desolate Deep, Small Cave20,000 C$40650.115infVolcano/Brine Pool fishing
Relic RodEvent (Unobtainable)Archaeological Site8,000 C$80125-0.135250,000None
Resourceful RodStage 5Ancient Archives15,000 C$3060-0.01101,000Doubles bait effects, 60% no consume
Riptide RodStage 5Ancient Archives40,000 C$601000.05203,500After 3 perfect catches enhanced casts
Rod of the CosmosEvent (Unobtainable)Meteorologist EventFree501350.11050,00015% Nova, Cosmic Relic chances
Rod Of The DepthsStage 6The Depths750,000 C$651300.151030,000Every 3 catches extra fish, 10% Enchant Relic
Rod Of The Eternal KingStage 8Ancient Archives250,000 C$501600.17515infRandom luck buffs, broken reel bonuses
Rod Of The Exalted OneStage 6The Keeper’s SecretFree551700.152070,0002.5× more Exalted Relics
Rod Of The Forgotten FangStage 8Ancient Archives300,000 C$801450.2225infAfter 3 perfect Megalodon catches fish
Rod Of The ZenithStage 9Abyssal Zenith10,000,000 C$80145-0.112inf70% chance Wrath (6.5×)
Rod Of TimeRemoved/CodeAFK RewardsFree20250.05202,500+25% XP from all fish
Rose RendStage 1UnknownUnknown851150.1515inf+15% progress speed
Ruinous OathStage 10Crimson Cavern30,000,000 C$955000.0825infEnhanced Luminescent Oath abilities
Scarlet RavagerStage 1UnknownUnknown901250.220inf+20% progress speed
Scarlet Spincaster RodStage 6Crimson Cavern200,000 C$50170-0.2150inf30% chance Crimson (6×)
Scurvy RodStage 3Forsaken Shores40,000 C$15500152,00013% chance Greedy (4×)
Seasons RodStage 5Ancient Archives35,000 C$25700.03204,000Season-based luck and mutations
Seraphic RodStage 9Level 1000Free951500.2520infBeam 60% progress, 30% Blessed (10×)
Shamrock RodEvent (Unobtainable)Lucky Event QuestFree251500.15105,00010% chance Clover (4.5× Value)
Smurf RodEvent (Unobtainable)Smurfs Movie EventFree15800.11020010% chance Smurf (2× Value)
Sovereign DoombringerExclusiveContent CreatorFree651500.1510infHammer swings fill 30% progress
SpiritbinderStage 9Ancient Archives800,000 C$90250.035inf15% Spirit (4.2×), 2% highest rarity
Steady RodStage 2Roslit Hamlet, Blacksmith7,000 C$-60350.0530100,000Increases shake button size
Stone RodStage 1Ancient Isles3,000 C$-25400.255,000None
Summit RodStage 5Frigid Cavern500,000 C$45750.2515200,000Multiple cold mutations, +10% progress
Sunken RodStage 6Treasure ChestsFree501500.151525,000Treasure Map bonuses, 5% Sunken (4×)
Superstar RodEvent (Unobtainable)Walmart Event199 Robux50700.11510,000None
Tempest RodStage 7Sunken Depths1,850,000 C$901200.154080,000+15% progress speed
The Boom BallStage 6Desolate Deep1,000,000 C$000.5-500inf50% Exploded (0.1×) +100% Progress
The Lost RodStage 6Ancient Archives50,000 C$45900.082055,00036% Lost (5.5×) after perfect catch
Tidal Wave RodEvent (Unobtainable)Fischfest Event QuestFree50650.12030,00020% Beachy (2×), 5% Summer (6.2×)
Training RodStage 1Moosewood Village300 C$10-700.2209None
Trident RodStage 5Tridents Temple150,000 C$251500.0506,000Stabs 6% progress, 30% Atlantean (3×)
Tryhard RodStage 11Unknown1,000,000,000 C$80999-0.37-500999,999,999,999,999All fish Tryhard (17×), +300% progress
View SmasherExclusiveContent CreatorFree602300.2525infHammer swings fill 30% progress
Volcanic RodStage 5Volcanic Vents400,000 C$30900.11520,00020% Ashen Fortune, volcano fishing
Voyager RodStage 5Ancient Archives30,000 C$25850.0820infLaser 20% progress, 35% Fossilized (2.5×)
Wicked Fang RodStage 8Crimson Cavern3,700,000 C$95140015infStabs, +20% Progress Speed
Wildflower RodStage 2Terrapin Island7,000 C$70750.171770030% chance Mother Nature (3× Value)
WingripperRemoved/CodeGoth QuestFree2222220.2222infDay/night bonuses, Diurnal/Nocturnal mutations
Wisdom RodStage 5Ancient Archives50,000 C$5580-0.02402,000XP bonuses based on perfect catch streaks
Zeus RodStage 7Zeus’s Rod Room2,700,000 C$70900.0520inf10% chance thunderstorm, Electric Shock

This collection of 137 fishing rods offers progression from the basic Flimsy Rod to endgame powerhouses like the Tryhard Rod. Each rod serves specific purposes, whether for early-game progression, specialized mutations, or tackling the most challenging fish in Fisch. Understanding each rod’s unique abilities will help you choose the best rod in Fisch Roblox.

