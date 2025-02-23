Roblox Fisch: How to Unlock Mariana’s Veil

Mariana’s Veil is a new underwater area in Fisch that adds several exciting fishing spots and rare catches to discover. To reach this location, you’ll need to build a submarine and complete a few basic tasks. In this guide, we’ll cover the full process of accessing Mariana’s Veil, from finding Dr. Glimmerfin to assembling your submarine and making your first dive.

How to Unlock Mariana’s Veil in Fisch?

Your first step is to meet Dr. Glimmerfin, who you can find at his platform in Roslit Bay. Head to these coordinates: -1320, 130, 300. Once you reach his platform, talk to him and he’ll give you a drill that you’ll need for the next step. After getting the drill, you’ll notice black rocks scattered around Roslit Bay. You need to collect five different submarine parts by breaking these rocks:

Windows

Submarine Top

Side Fins

Metal Panels

Back Fins

Each rock has a 5% chance to drop a part when broken. Since you can’t trade these parts with other players, expect to spend a couple of hours breaking rocks to find all five pieces.

How to Enter Mariana’s Veil?

After building the submarine and talking to Dr. Glimmerfin, the path to Mariana’s Veil will open up. The entrance to Mariana’s Veil is located in the middle of Roslit Bay alcove. Look for coordinates -2740, -2320, 860, where you’ll find an underwater tunnel entrance. Use your submarine to dive down through this opening to begin your exploration.

The submarine controls similarly to a boat, but you can also move up and down underwater. Follow the glowing veins in the water – they’ll lead you to the first area called Volcanic Vents.

Once you enter Mariana’s Veil, you’ll discover two distinct areas to explore:

Volcanic Vents – The first area you’ll encounter. Challenger’s Deep – Located at coordinates -2630, -3830, 750

Now you’re ready to start your underwater adventure in Mariana’s Veil. Take your time collecting the parts and don’t get discouraged if they don’t drop right away – the new area is worth the effort.