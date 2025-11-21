Roblox Fisch Mystery at Sunstone Update Countdown & Release Date

Trouble arrives at Sunstone Island in Fisch with the Mystery at Sunstone event. The wizard Merlin has encountered some kind of problem, and its effects are already spreading across the island. This short but mysterious event invites players to investigate what happened to Merlin and deal with the consequences. Check out our Roblox Fisch Mystery at Sunstone Update countdown timer below to see when this magical mystery begins.

Roblox Fisch Mystery at Sunstone Update Release Date and Time

The Roblox Fisch Mystery at Sunstone event will officially launch on Saturday, November 22nd at 12:00 PM EST and will run until Monday, November 24th at 12:00 AM EST. This gives players just over a day to investigate Merlin’s trouble and experience the spreading consequences. Here’s when the update will go live in different regions around the world:

Region/Country Start Time United States (EST) Saturday, November 22 at 12:00 PM United States (PST) Saturday, November 22 at 9:00 AM United Kingdom (GMT) Saturday, November 22 at 5:00 PM India (IST) Saturday, November 22 at 10:30 PM Australia (AEDT) Sunday, November 23 at 3:30 AM

Also read:

Countdown to the Roblox Fisch Mystery at Sunstone Event

Keep an eye on the countdown below to see exactly how much time is left before you can investigate Merlin’s trouble at Sunstone Island in Fisch (EST time).

What to Expect in the Mystery at Sunstone Event

The Mystery at Sunstone event centers around Merlin, a wizard NPC character who has encountered unspecified trouble. Players will need to discover what happened to Merlin while dealing with the consequences already spreading across the location.

The event likely involves investigation and puzzle-solving elements as players piece together what happened. Clues scattered around Sunstone Island might reveal the nature of Merlin’s predicament, requiring exploration and interaction with changed environments. The reward for completing these quests might be some sort of high-end rod.