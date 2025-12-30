Roblox Fisch New Years Countdown Event & Release Date

The year comes to a close in Fisch with a mysterious New Years Countdown event. The short event spans from New Year’s Eve into New Year’s Day, giving players a special way to celebrate the holiday. Check out our Fisch New Years countdown timer below to see when this New Year’s event begins.

Roblox Fisch New Year’s Countdown Event Start Time

The Roblox Fisch New Years Countdown event will officially begin on Wednesday, December 31st at 12:00 PM EST and will run until Thursday, January 1st at 12:26 AM EST. This gives players about 12 hours to participate in the New Year’s celebration. Here’s when the event will start in different regions around the world:

Region/Country Start Time United States (EST) Wednesday, December 31 at 12:00 PM United States (PST) Wednesday, December 31 at 9:00 AM United Kingdom (GMT) Wednesday, December 31 at 5:00 PM India (IST) Wednesday, December 31 at 10:30 PM Australia (AEDT) Thursday, January 1 at 3:00 AM

Make sure to set reminders so you don’t miss this limited New Year’s event and Fisch admin abuse. With only about 12 hours available, you’ll want to log in during the event window to experience the celebration.

Countdown to the Roblox Fisch New Years Countdown Event

Keep an eye on the countdown below to see exactly how much time is left before the New Years Countdown begins in Fisch (EST time).

What to Expect in the New Years Countdown Event

The New Years Countdown event celebrates the transition from 2025 to 2026 with special limited-time content. The description keeps specific details secret, building anticipation for what the developers have planned.

New Year’s events typically feature countdowns, fireworks, party themes, and celebration mechanics. The Fisch version might include special fish that only appear during this brief window, festive decorations around fishing spots, or unique items that commemorate the new year. The limited 12-hour duration makes any rewards or catches extremely exclusive.

The event might include a literal countdown to midnight that players can watch together. Players need to check what’s available quickly and prioritize what they want to experience or collect before the event ends. Missing this brief window means waiting another full year for the next New Year’s celebration.