Roblox Fisch Rod Tier List: 12 Best Fishing Rods Ranked

In the vast oceans of Fisch, your fishing rod is your most valuable companion. With over 55 different rods available, each offering unique combinations of stats and abilities, choosing the right fishing rod can feel a bit stressful. Some fisching rods excel at catching rare fish, while others are built for reeling in heavy catches.

In this guide, we’ve evaluated every rod in Roblox Fisch based on five key metrics: lure speed, luck, control, resilience, and maximum weight capacity. We’ve also considered their special abilities, cost-effectiveness, and how useful they are at different stages of the game. Let’s dive into our complete tier list and then explore the absolute best rods in detail.

Complete Fisch Rod Tier List

Tier Rods S-Tier Seraphic Rod, Rod of The Forgotten Fang, Rod of the Eternal King, No-Life Rod, Heaven’s Rod, Rod of the Depths, Trident Rod, King’s Rod, Mythical Rod A-Tier Arctic Rod, Steady Rod, Kraken Rod, Celestial Rod, Voyager Rod, Poseidon Rod, Lost Rod, Sunken Rod, Auric Rod, Aurora Rod, Tempest Rod, Brick Rod, B-Tier Wisdom Rod, Seasons Rod, Riptide Rod, Abyssal Specter Rod, Nocturnal Rod, Destiny Rod, Scurvy Rod, Midas Rod, Krampus’s Rod C-Tier Phoenix Rod, Firework Rod, Crystallized Rod, Champions Rod, Rapid Rod, Depthseeker Rod, Reinforced Rod, Summit Rod, Resourceful Rod, Magnet Rod, Exalted Rod, Zeus Rod D-Tier Fortune Rod, Ice Warper’s Rod, Avalanche Rod, Antler Rod, Haunted Rod, Fungal Rod, Fast Rod, Relic Rod, Magma Rod, Lucky Rod, Frostfire Rod, Buddy Bond Rod, Carbon Rod E-Tier Stone Rod, Training Rod, Candy Cane Rod, Fischer’s Rod, Frost Warden Rod, Plastic Rod, Long Rod, Flimsy Rod, North Star Rod, Fischmas Rod

Best Fishing Rods In Fisch

1. Seraphic Rod

The Seraphic Rod represents the strongest fishing rod in Fisch, unlocked only upon reaching level 1,000. With extraordinary stats of 95% Lure Speed, 150% Luck, 0.3 Control, and 20% Resilience, it outperforms nearly every other rod in the game.

Its most distinctive feature is the 60% progress speed increase passive, which dramatically speeds up the fishing process. The infinite weight limit means you can target any fish in the game without restriction. While the level requirement is steep, this rod makes the grind worthwhile by essentially combining the best features of multiple end-game rods into one package. It’s particularly effective when paired with any enchantment as its high base stats create powerful synergies with additional bonuses.

2. No-Life Rod

The No-Life Rod stands as the best fishing rod in Fisch; it has an impressive stat spread of 90% Lure Speed, 100% Luck, 0.25 Control, and 15% Resilience with infinite weight capacity. What makes this rod truly exceptional is its dual passive abilities – Hexed and Stab. The Hexed mutation significantly increases your money-making potential, while the Stab passive helps with catching more challenging fish.

You’ll need to reach Level 500 to unlock this rod, but the grind is absolutely worth it. It performs exceptionally well in all situations, from casual fishing to hunting rare species and completing challenging quests.

3. Rod of the Depths

You can find this fishing rod located deep within the maze of The Depths. It costs 750,000 coins but offers great value if you can grind hard. With 65% Lure Speed, 130% Luck, 0.15 Control, and 10% Resilience, it strikes an excellent balance between speed and precision.

Its standout feature is the Ghost Manifestation passive, which grants you a free fish every third catch. This passive alone makes it one of the best rods for both XP grinding and money making. The 30,000 KG weight limit means you can catch most fish in the game, though you might struggle with some of the absolute largest specimens.

4. Heaven’s Rod

For those focusing on making money through rare catches, the Heaven’s Rod is unmatched. Its stat distribution heavily favors luck with 225%, complemented by decent control and resilience values. The steep price tag of 1,750,000 coins can be compensated in the long run as it offers a 15% chance for catches to receive the Heavenly mutation, multiplying their value by 5x.

The infinite weight capacity is just icing on the cake, allowing you to target any fish in the game. To unlock this rod, you’ll need to collect 4 Energy Crystals.

5. Trident Rod

The Trident Rod costs 150,000 coins and requires 100% completion of Desolate Bestiary. Its 20% Lure Speed might seem low, but this is offset by an impressive 150% Luck stat. The rod’s true power lies in its 30% chance to apply the Atlantean mutation, which triples the value of your catches.

What makes this rod particularly special is its ability to stun fish during capture, making it easier to reel in challenging catches. While the 6,000 KG weight limit might seem restrictive, it’s more than enough for most profitable fish species. This rod serves as an excellent stepping stone between mid-game and end-game content.

6. Poseidon’s Rod

Available in Atlantis for 1,555,555 coins, Poseidon’s Rod is a powerhouse of utility. With 50% Lure Speed, 165% Luck, 0.2 Control, and an impressive 40% Resilience, it handles like a dream. Its unique passive gives you a 25% chance to receive 75% of a fish’s base value in credits, effectively allowing you to double-dip on valuable catches.

The rod also has a 10% chance to summon Poseidon’s Ghost, which can increase fish size by 75-150% and applies the King’s Blessing mutation, which further increases the value of a fish by 3.5x. The 100,000 KG weight limit means you can target virtually any fish in the game. This combination of money-making potential and reliable performance makes it a fantastic choice for consistent farming.

7. Rod of the Forgotten Fang

This rod requires both skill and resources to obtain, costing 300,000 coins plus several rare materials, including 2 Meg’s Fangs, 2 Meg’s Spines, and a Lunar thread. Its stats are impressive across the board, with 78% Lure Speed, 145% Luck, 0.22 Control, and 25% Resilience. The rod’s signature feature is its ability to summon a Megalodon after three perfect catches, which gifts you a higher-tier fish.

This passive is particularly valuable when hunting for rare species or trying to complete your bestiary. The infinite weight capacity means you never have to worry about size restrictions, making this rod particularly valuable for hunting legendary fish.

8. Arctic Rod

Don’t let its modest price of 25,000 coins fool you – the Arctic Rod is one of the most well-rounded tools in the game. With 45% Lure Speed, 65% Luck, 0.18 Control, and 15% Resilience, it provides a solid foundation for any fishing strategy.

The 80,000 KG weight limit allows you to target most fish in the game. What makes this rod particularly special is its availability relatively early in the game, combined with stats that remain relevant well into the mid-game. It’s especially effective when enhanced with the Hasty enchantment, allowing you to compete with much more expensive rods.

9. Mythical Rod

You can get this rod from the Travelling Merchant for 110,000 coins. The Mythical Rod specializes in one thing: catching rare fish. While its base stats might seem unimpressive (0% Lure Speed, 45% Luck), its 30% chance to apply the Mythical mutation makes it a powerful money-making tool by increasing the value of a fish by 4.5x.

The low 2,000 KG weight limit does feel a bit restrictive, but the potential rewards make it worthwhile. This rod is particularly effective when used in areas with high concentrations of valuable fish. Many experienced players keep this rod in their inventory specifically for mutation farming.

10. King’s Rod

The King’s Rod is available at the Keeper’s Altar for 120,000 coins. It takes a unique approach to fishing. Its -45% Lure Speed might seem like a major drawback, but this is balanced by 55% Luck, 0.15 Control, and an impressive 35% Resilience. The rod’s defining feature is its ability to increase fish size by 15%, combined with infinite weight capacity. It’s also one of the best rods for shark hunting, as the increased resilience and size bonus help significantly with larger catches.

11. Rod of the Eternal King

This rod is available through crafting at the Ancient Archives for 250,000 coins plus rare materials, including 2 Golden Sea Pearls and 3 Inferno Wood. Its stats include 50% Lure Speed, 160% Luck, 0.175 Control, and 15% Resilience, with a 75,000 KG weight limit. The rod features multiple powerful passives: a 10% chance to gain a 150% luck boost every 30 seconds, a 20% chance to get fish with the Greedy mutation (4x value), and an additional chance for higher rarity fish after missed catches.

While the crafting requirements are demanding, including the need for a Lunar Thread, the rod’s combination of consistent money-making potential and high-tier fish-catching ability makes it a worthwhile investment for any serious fisher.

12. Steady Rod

Despite its position as the final entry in our list, the Steady Rod is arguably one of the most important rods in the game. You can get this rod for just 7,000 coins at Roslit Bay. It features 60% Lure Speed but compensates with 35% Luck, 0.05 Control, and 30% Resilience. The 100,000 KG weight limit is particularly impressive at this price point. The rod’s high resilience makes it perfect for learning the fishing mechanics as it provides more forgiving gameplay. It’s especially valuable for catching larger fish early in the game, and many players continue to use it even after acquiring more expensive options.

Remember, while these rods represent the best options available, the most important factor is matching the rod to your current needs and play style. Consider your budget, fishing goals, and preferred locations when choosing which rod to use. Even some of the lower-tier rods can be highly effective when used in the right situation with proper enchantments and techniques.