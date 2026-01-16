Roblox Fisch Tidefall Major Update Countdown & Release Date

The ocean depths reveal their mysteries in Fisch with the Tidefall major update. This significant expansion explores deep sea secrets hidden far beneath the surface. The short update window gives players a short time to dive deep and uncover what lies in the darkest parts of the ocean. Check out our Fisch Tidefall countdown timer below to see when Tidefall launches.

Roblox Fisch Tidefall Major Update Release Date and Time

The Roblox Fisch Tidefall major update will officially launch on Saturday, January 17th at 12:00 PM EST and will run until Sunday, January 18th at 11:00 PM EST. This gives players about a day and a half to explore the deep sea content. Here’s when the update will go live in different regions around the world:

Region/Country Start Time United States (EST) Saturday, January 17 at 12:00 PM United States (PST) Saturday, January 17 at 9:00 AM United Kingdom (GMT) Saturday, January 17 at 5:00 PM India (IST) Saturday, January 17 at 10:30 PM Australia (AEDT) Sunday, January 18 at 3:30 AM

Make sure to set reminders so you don’t miss this major update and the admin abuse that happens before major updates. With only about a day and a half available, you’ll need to dive deep quickly to discover the ocean secrets.

Countdown to the Roblox Fisch Tidefall Major Update

Keep an eye on the countdown below to see exactly how much time is left before Tidefall goes live in Fisch (EST time).

What to Expect in the Tidefall Update

The Tidefall major update takes players into the deep sea where secrets have been hidden. This ocean expansion explores depths beyond normal fishing areas, introducing darker waters where light barely reaches. This area might include rare fish species that only appear at extreme depths, underwater structures or ruins holding treasures, and more.

Deep-sea environments typically feature unique challenges like limited visibility or dangerous bosses. Players might need special rods, equipment, or boats capable of reaching and surviving the deep ocean.

Players need to discover how to reach the deep sea, explore its secrets, catch any exclusive deep fish, and collect rewards all within the brief window. However, there is a chance that the area might be permanently added. That’s all we know about the Tidefall major update in Roblox Fisch. Mark your calendar for January 17th at 12:00 PM EST (9:00 AM PST) and get ready to dive into the deep-sea secrets.