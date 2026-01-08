Roblox Fisch Trade Plaza Revamp Update Countdown & Release Date

The trading hub gets a complete makeover in Fisch with the Trade Plaza Revamp update. This overhaul brings a brand new map design to the trading area alongside additional features. The brief update window gives players a chance to explore the refreshed plaza and discover what improvements have been made. Check out our Fisch Trade Plaza Revamp countdown timer below to see when the revamped Trade Plaza opens.

Roblox Fisch Trade Plaza Revamp Release Date and Time

The Roblox Fisch Trade Plaza Revamp will officially launch on Saturday, January 10th at 12:00 PM EST and will run until Monday, January 12th at 12:00 AM EST. This gives players about a day and a half to explore the new plaza. Here’s when the update will go live in different regions around the world:

Region/Country Start Time United States (EST) Saturday, January 10 at 12:00 PM United States (PST) Saturday, January 10 at 9:00 AM United Kingdom (GMT) Saturday, January 10 at 5:00 PM India (IST) Saturday, January 10 at 10:30 PM Australia (AEDT) Sunday, January 11 at 3:30 AM

Make sure to set reminders so you don’t miss the revamped Trade Plaza and the admin abuse before the update goes live. With only about a day and a half to explore, you’ll want to visit early to see all the changes.

Countdown to the Roblox Fisch Trade Plaza Revamp

Keep an eye on the countdown below to see exactly how much time is left before the Trade Plaza revamp goes live in Fisch (EST time).

What to Expect in the Trade Plaza Revamp

The Trade Plaza Revamp brings a complete overhaul to Fisch’s main trading area. The new map design likely improves layout, adds visual appeal, and makes trading activities more convenient. Better organization might help players find NPCs more easily or access different trading features without confusion.

Additional features beyond just the map redesign are promised in the description. These extras might include new trading tools, auction systems, better ways to browse what other players are selling, or quality of life improvements that solve common trading frustrations.

That’s all you need to know about the Trade Plaza Revamp in Roblox Fisch. Mark your calendar for January 10th at 12:00 PM EST (9:00 AM PST) and get ready to explore the completely overhauled trading hub.