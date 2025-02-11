Roblox Fisch Valentine’s Event Guide 2025: Everything You Need to Know

Looking to make the most of Fisch’s Valentine’s Event? Running from February 7 to 15, 2025, this special event brings a host of rewards for dedicated fishers. Whether you’re playing solo or with a friend, here’s everything you need to know to maximize your catches and earn all the special Valentine’s rewards.

How to Start the Valentine’s Event in Fisch?

To begin your Valentine’s fishing adventure, head over to Moosewood and find the Valentine’s Day NPC. You’ll spot him easily – he’s the distinguished gentleman in a pink suit and red top hat standing near coordinates 347, 136, 330. Talk to him (by pressing E) to access the event menu, where you can track your progress and view available rewards.

One of the nice things about this event is its flexibility – you can participate either alone or team up with another player. If you choose to play with someone, you’ll need to send them an invitation through the event menu. Keep in mind that if your partner leaves the server, your progress will reset, so it’s worth finding someone who can stick around for a while.

All Fisch Valentine’s Event Rewards

The Valentine’s Event offers several themed rewards based on the number of fish you catch. Here’s what you can earn:

Heart Candy Bobber – Catch 50 fish

– Catch 50 fish Chocolate Fish (10) – Catch 100 fish

– Catch 100 fish Red Rose Bobber – Catch 500 fish

Catch 500 fish More Chocolate Fish (15) – Catch 2,000 fish

– Catch 2,000 fish Swan Boat – Catch 5,000 fish

Beyond the regular rewards, keep an eye out for the special Lovestorm Eel. There’s an hourly event on each server where you can try to catch this limited-time fish. There’s even a rare “Supercharged” version for the lucky few who can find it.

Best Equipment for Fast Fishing

You’ll want to use the right gear to collect these rewards efficiently. While the No Life Rod is technically the best option, they’re pretty hard to get. Instead, here are some more accessible alternatives that work great:

The Sunken Rod paired with any of these baits will work great for you:

Rapid Catcher

Garbage Bait (particularly good for this event due to its resilience)

The important thing to remember for this event is that speed matters more than catching rare fish. You’ll want to pick a good fishing spot where you can cast repeatedly without moving around much. If you’re fishing with someone else, staying close to each other makes sense.

One important note about servers: try not to switch once you start fishing. Changing servers resets your progress, which can be frustrating when you're working toward bigger rewards like the Swan Boat.

The Fisch Valentine’s Event offers a nice mix of rewards for both casual and hardcore grinders. Whether you’re after the decorative bobbers or have your sights set on that Swan Boat, take out your fishing rod and get ready to catch them all.