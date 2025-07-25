Roblox Fish and Fight Codes (July 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Fish and Fight Codes on July 25th, 2025.

Fish and Fight takes the peaceful hobby of fishing and turns it into an adrenaline-pumping third-person shooter experience that completely flips the script on traditional Roblox fishing games. Instead of casting lines and waiting patiently, you’ll be blasting fish with guns in chaotic underwater battles where “shooting fish in a barrel” becomes your primary strategy. By redeeming these codes, you’ll get free Lucky Potions that significantly boost your chances of landing rare fish before competitors can snatch them away.

Working Fish and Fight Codes

Our team has verified these codes, and they’re all currently working. Most of these codes celebrate milestone achievements, so redeem them quickly before they expire:

50_Likes_K – Redeem for 1x Lucky Potion

– Redeem for 1x Lucky Potion K_25LIKEs – Redeem for 1x Lucky Potion

– Redeem for 1x Lucky Potion 12k_LIkES – Redeem for 1x Lucky Potion

– Redeem for 1x Lucky Potion 5k_LiKEs – Redeem for 1x Lucky Potion

– Redeem for 1x Lucky Potion Fish_boost – Redeem for 1x Lucky Potion

– Redeem for 1x Lucky Potion 1k_likeS – Redeem for 1x Lucky Potion

– Redeem for 1x Lucky Potion 100_LIKES – Redeem for 1x Lucky Potion

– Redeem for 1x Lucky Potion NEW – Redeem for 1x Lucky Potion

Expired Fish and Fight Codes

Currently, there are no expired codes for Fish and Fight

Since the game is relatively new and growing rapidly, all milestone codes remain active for now. However, expect older codes to expire as new ones get released.

How to Redeem Fish and Fight Codes in Roblox

The redemption process in Fish and Fight is straightforward and doesn’t require any special prerequisites. Here’s how to claim your free Lucky Potions:

Launch Fish and Fight. Look for the gear icon (settings button) in the top-right corner and click it Type your chosen code into the “Enter code…” text field Click the OK button.

Remember that these codes are case-sensitive, so copy them exactly as shown above to avoid redemption errors. The Lucky Potions will be added to your inventory immediately.

How to Find More Fish and Fight Codes

We update this guide regularly with the latest Fish and Fight codes as soon as they’re released, making it your most reliable source for free Lucky Potions. Bookmark this page and check back frequently since new codes often drop during community milestones and special events.

For immediate access to brand-new codes, join the official Loot Fish Discord server. You can also follow the Fishing League Roblox group for updates about game events and milestone celebrations.

Since most codes celebrate like milestones (100 likes, 1k likes, 5k likes, etc.), expect new codes whenever the game reaches significant community achievements or player count goals.