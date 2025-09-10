Roblox Fish It All Admin Events (September 2025)

Update: We last updated this Fish It All Admin Events article on September 10th, 2025.

Admin Events are the highlight of various Roblox experiences, and Fish It is no different when it comes to it. The developer hosts these events frequently, allowing players to obtain rare fish and items. However, do you know all the Admin Events in Fish It and when they trigger? Well, we have prepared this article to answer all your questions. Keep reading to check out all the details.

List of All the Admin Events in Fish It

Below, we have listed all the Admin Events that the developer triggers in Fish It. You can check other relevant details there as well.

Event Name Effect Meteor Rain Gives x9 Mutation Chance. Ghost Worm You have a chance to catch the Ghost Worm, which has a 1 in 1,000,000 catch rate. Super Mutated Increases the chance of you getting mutated fish by x5. Radiant Increases the chance of you catching the Shiny version of fishes.

When Do Admin Events Trigger in Fish It

While there is no fixed time for the developer to trigger the Admin Events in the game, you can keep track of some of them. This can be done by checking out the blackboard on Fisherman Island at the main dock. You can interact with the board and sign up for the next admin event beforehand. Apart from this, we recommend joining the official Fish It Discord Server, where you can stay up to date with the timing of the next admin event. You can also try joining the game a bit early, before a new update drops. The developer usually triggers different events during that period.

With this, you’ve reached the end of this guide. We recommend bookmarking the page and checking it frequently. We update our list when the developer adds a new Admin Event to the game.