Roblox Fish It – All Fish Locations

Update: We last updated this All Fish Locations in Fish It article on August 27, 2025.

Searching for different fish species in Roblox’s Fish It can be challenging, mainly because the creatures are spread across various islands. However, do you know all the fish locations in Fish It? If not, you may want to check out this article. We have listed all the fish that you can catch in the game, along with where they spawn. You will also find other crucial details about the creature to help you further.

All Fish Locations in Fish It

Before proceeding, it is worth noting that the article is divided into different locations that are currently present in Fish It. This will simplify your search and help you navigate while fishing for different options.

1. The Starter Island (Fisherman Island)

This is the very first island that everybody spawns in. It has an abundance of fish that you can obtain, along with good fishing rods, baits, and more.

Image Fish Rarity Catch Chance Clownfish Common 1 in 2 Azure Damsel Common 1 in 4 Watanabei Angelfish Common 1 in 4 White Tang Common 1 in 5 Pygmy Goby Common 1 in 6 Herring Fish Common 1 in 10 Strawberry Dotty Common 1 in 20 Copperband Butterfly Common 1 in 20 Gar Fish Uncommon 1 in 50 Yello Damselfish Uncommon 1 in 55 Bandit Angelfish Uncommon 1 in 65 Flame Angelfish Uncommon 1 in 100 Barracuda Fish Rare 1 in 300 Korean Angelfish Rare 1 in 350 Ballina Angelfish Rare 1 in 350 Frog Rare 1 in 350 Darwin Clownfish Rare 1 in 750 Dorhey Tang Epic 1 in 1k Unicorn Tang Epic 1 in 4.5k Lined Cardinal Fish Epic 1 in 4.5k Yellowfin Tuna Legendary 1 in 7.5k Dotted Stingray Mythic 1 in 91k Crystal Crab Secret 1 in 750k Orca Secret 1 in 1.5M

2. Kohana Island

Kohana Island is usually the next destination for most players after they have caught enough fish and acquired a good fishing rod. This place offers a great opportunity to start catching higher-rarity loot.

Image Fish Rarity Catch Chance Reef Chromis Common 1 in 2 Jennifer Dottyback Common 1 in 2 Zoster Butterfly Common 1 in 8 Boa Angelfish Common 1 in 15 Shrimp Goby Common 1 in 50 Blumato Clownfish Uncommon 1 in 55 Banded Butterfly Uncommon 1 in 125 Fire Goby Rare 1 in 250 Kau Cardinal Rare 1 in 750 Sushi Cardinal Epic 1 in 1.25k Longnose Butterfly Epic 1 in 1.5k Bumblebee Grouper Legendary 1 in 5k Lobster Legendary 1 in 25k Loggerhead Turtle Mythic 1 in 55k Prismy Seahorse Mythic 1 in 88k

3. Kohona Volcano

While visiting Kohona Island, you will find your way into the Kohona Volcano. This fiery pit of magma is home to some fantastic creatures that you might want to add to your index.

Image Fish Rarity Catch Chance Volcanic Basslet Common 1 in 2 Magma Gobby Uncommon 1 in 55 Lava Butterfly Uncommon 1 in 125 Rockform Cardianl Rare 1 in 250 Volsail Tang Rare 1 in 300 Firecoal Damsel Epic 1 in 2.5k Lavafin Tuna Legendary 1 in 9,999 Blueflame Ray Mythic 1 in 93k

4. The Ocean

The vast ocean covering the space between all the islands houses a variety of fish species. You can find some of the best catches while fishing in the open waters.

Image Fish Rarity Catch Chance Yellowstate Angelfish Common 1 in 2 Vintage Blue Tang Common 1 in 2 Masked Angelfish Common 1 in 2 Conspi Angelfish Common 1 in 2 Skunk Tilefish Common 1 in 7 Fade Tang Common 1 in 15 Blue-Banded Goby Uncommon 1 in 50 Tricolore Butterfly Uncommon 1 in 70 Vintage Damsel Uncommon 1 in 135 Jewel Tang Rare 1 in 250 Candy Butterfly Rare 1 in 375 Cow Clownfish Epic 1 in 1k Moorish Idol Epic 1 in 3333 Chrome Tuna Legendary 1 in 9k Manta Ray Mythic 1 in 50k Hammerhead Shark Mythic 1 in 99999

5. The Coral Reefs

While the Coral Reefs might lack a ton of Mythic species, you can easily catch various Legendary, Epic, and Rare ones to complete the index and get a good sum of money.

Image Fish Rarity Catch Chance Corazon Damsel Common 1 in 2 Specked Butterfly Common 1 in 2 Sail Tang Common 1 in 5 Orangy Goby Common 1 in 7 Salmon Uncommon 1 in 50 Tricolore Butterfly Uncommon 1 in 70 Maze Angelfish Uncommon 1 in 125 White Clownfish Rare 1 in 250 Scissortail Dartfish Rare 1 in 300 Panther Grouper Epic 1 in 1k Domino Damsel Epic 1 in 1.5k Starjam Tang Legendary 1 in 5k Greenbee Grouper Legendary 1 in 6k Blue Lobster Legendary 1 in 25k Hawks Turtle Mythic 1 in 75k

6. The Crater Island

Crater Island is a small, yet beautiful fishing location in Fish It. This place could be your next target if you want to catch higher-rarity species in the game.

Image Fish Rarity Catch Chance Pilot Fish Uncommon 1 in 50 Red Snapper Uncommon 1 in 50 Parrot Fish Uncommon 1 in 50 Blackcap Basslet Uncommon 1 in 50 Silver Tuna Uncommon 1 in 50 Catfish Rare 1 in 300 Coney Fish Rare 1 in 300 Sheephead Fish Rare 1 in 300

7. The Tropical Grove

Tropical Grove is a good place for newbies to start looking for better fish in Fish It.

Image Fish Rarity Catch Chance Orange Basslet Uncommon 1 in 50 Racoon Butterfly Fish Uncommon 1 in 50 Scissortail Dartfish Rare 1 in 300 Pufferfish Epic 1 in 1.5k

8. The Esoteric Depths

The Esoteric Depths is a great place to farm if you aim to make a lot of money quickly in Fish It. You will find creatures spanning over multiple rarities in this location.

Image Fish Rarity Catch Chance Ash Basslet Common 1 in 2 Rockfish Uncommon 1 in 50 Coal Tang Uncommon 1 in 50 Charmed Tang Rare 1 in 325 Astra Damsel Epic 1 in 2k Enchanted Angelfish Legendary 1 in 5k Magic Tang Legendary 1 in 7.5k Abyss Seahorse Mythic 1 in 95k

9. The Lost Isle (Sisyphys Statue and Treasure Room)

The Lost Isle is yet another good farming spot for players. Check out all the fish that you can catch here.

Image Fish Rarity Catch Chance Dark Eel Uncommon 1 in 50 Swordfish Uncommon 1 in 50 Viperfish Uncommon 1 in 50 Spotted Lantern Fish Uncommon 1 in 50 Jellyfish Rare 1 in 300 Vampire Squid Epic 1 in 3k Monk Fish Epic 1 in 3k Deep Sea Crab Legendary 1 in 5k Blob Fish Mythic 1 in 50k

This brings us to the end of All Fish locations in Fish It guide. Make sure to bookmark the page and check back frequently. We will update it with new fish species and locations as soon as the developer adds them to the game.