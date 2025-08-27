Roblox Fish It – All Fish Locations

Update: We last updated this All Fish Locations in Fish It article on August 27, 2025.
Searching for different fish species in Roblox’s Fish It can be challenging, mainly because the creatures are spread across various islands. However, do you know all the fish locations in Fish It? If not, you may want to check out this article. We have listed all the fish that you can catch in the game, along with where they spawn. You will also find other crucial details about the creature to help you further.
All Fish Locations in Fish It
Before proceeding, it is worth noting that the article is divided into different locations that are currently present in Fish It. This will simplify your search and help you navigate while fishing for different options.
1. The Starter Island (Fisherman Island)
This is the very first island that everybody spawns in. It has an abundance of fish that you can obtain, along with good fishing rods, baits, and more.
|Image
|Fish
|Rarity
|Catch Chance
|Clownfish
|Common
|1 in 2
|Azure Damsel
|Common
|1 in 4
|Watanabei Angelfish
|Common
|1 in 4
|White Tang
|Common
|1 in 5
|Pygmy Goby
|Common
|1 in 6
|Herring Fish
|Common
|1 in 10
|Strawberry Dotty
|Common
|1 in 20
|Copperband Butterfly
|Common
|1 in 20
|Gar Fish
|Uncommon
|1 in 50
|Yello Damselfish
|Uncommon
|1 in 55
|Bandit Angelfish
|Uncommon
|1 in 65
|Flame Angelfish
|Uncommon
|1 in 100
|Barracuda Fish
|Rare
|1 in 300
|Korean Angelfish
|Rare
|1 in 350
|Ballina Angelfish
|Rare
|1 in 350
|Frog
|Rare
|1 in 350
|Darwin Clownfish
|Rare
|1 in 750
|Dorhey Tang
|Epic
|1 in 1k
|Unicorn Tang
|Epic
|1 in 4.5k
|Lined Cardinal Fish
|Epic
|1 in 4.5k
|Yellowfin Tuna
|Legendary
|1 in 7.5k
|Dotted Stingray
|Mythic
|1 in 91k
|Crystal Crab
|Secret
|1 in 750k
|Orca
|Secret
|1 in 1.5M
2. Kohana Island
Kohana Island is usually the next destination for most players after they have caught enough fish and acquired a good fishing rod. This place offers a great opportunity to start catching higher-rarity loot.
|Image
|Fish
|Rarity
|Catch Chance
|Reef Chromis
|Common
|1 in 2
|Jennifer Dottyback
|Common
|1 in 2
|Zoster Butterfly
|Common
|1 in 8
|Boa Angelfish
|Common
|1 in 15
|Shrimp Goby
|Common
|1 in 50
|Blumato Clownfish
|Uncommon
|1 in 55
|Banded Butterfly
|Uncommon
|1 in 125
|Fire Goby
|Rare
|1 in 250
|Kau Cardinal
|Rare
|1 in 750
|Sushi Cardinal
|Epic
|1 in 1.25k
|Longnose Butterfly
|Epic
|1 in 1.5k
|Bumblebee Grouper
|Legendary
|1 in 5k
|Lobster
|Legendary
|1 in 25k
|Loggerhead Turtle
|Mythic
|1 in 55k
|Prismy Seahorse
|Mythic
|1 in 88k
3. Kohona Volcano
While visiting Kohona Island, you will find your way into the Kohona Volcano. This fiery pit of magma is home to some fantastic creatures that you might want to add to your index.
|Image
|Fish
|Rarity
|Catch Chance
|Volcanic Basslet
|Common
|1 in 2
|Magma Gobby
|Uncommon
|1 in 55
|Lava Butterfly
|Uncommon
|1 in 125
|Rockform Cardianl
|Rare
|1 in 250
|Volsail Tang
|Rare
|1 in 300
|Firecoal Damsel
|Epic
|1 in 2.5k
|Lavafin Tuna
|Legendary
|1 in 9,999
|Blueflame Ray
|Mythic
|1 in 93k
4. The Ocean
The vast ocean covering the space between all the islands houses a variety of fish species. You can find some of the best catches while fishing in the open waters.
|Image
|Fish
|Rarity
|Catch Chance
|Yellowstate Angelfish
|Common
|1 in 2
|Vintage Blue Tang
|Common
|1 in 2
|Masked Angelfish
|Common
|1 in 2
|Conspi Angelfish
|Common
|1 in 2
|Skunk Tilefish
|Common
|1 in 7
|Fade Tang
|Common
|1 in 15
|Blue-Banded Goby
|Uncommon
|1 in 50
|Tricolore Butterfly
|Uncommon
|1 in 70
|Vintage Damsel
|Uncommon
|1 in 135
|Jewel Tang
|Rare
|1 in 250
|Candy Butterfly
|Rare
|1 in 375
|Cow Clownfish
|Epic
|1 in 1k
|Moorish Idol
|Epic
|1 in 3333
|Chrome Tuna
|Legendary
|1 in 9k
|Manta Ray
|Mythic
|1 in 50k
|Hammerhead Shark
|Mythic
|1 in 99999
5. The Coral Reefs
While the Coral Reefs might lack a ton of Mythic species, you can easily catch various Legendary, Epic, and Rare ones to complete the index and get a good sum of money.
|Image
|Fish
|Rarity
|Catch Chance
|Corazon Damsel
|Common
|1 in 2
|Specked Butterfly
|Common
|1 in 2
|Sail Tang
|Common
|1 in 5
|Orangy Goby
|Common
|1 in 7
|Salmon
|Uncommon
|1 in 50
|Tricolore Butterfly
|Uncommon
|1 in 70
|Maze Angelfish
|Uncommon
|1 in 125
|White Clownfish
|Rare
|1 in 250
|Scissortail Dartfish
|Rare
|1 in 300
|Panther Grouper
|Epic
|1 in 1k
|Domino Damsel
|Epic
|1 in 1.5k
|Starjam Tang
|Legendary
|1 in 5k
|Greenbee Grouper
|Legendary
|1 in 6k
|Blue Lobster
|Legendary
|1 in 25k
|Hawks Turtle
|Mythic
|1 in 75k
6. The Crater Island
Crater Island is a small, yet beautiful fishing location in Fish It. This place could be your next target if you want to catch higher-rarity species in the game.
|Image
|Fish
|Rarity
|Catch Chance
|Pilot Fish
|Uncommon
|1 in 50
|Red Snapper
|Uncommon
|1 in 50
|Parrot Fish
|Uncommon
|1 in 50
|Blackcap Basslet
|Uncommon
|1 in 50
|Silver Tuna
|Uncommon
|1 in 50
|Catfish
|Rare
|1 in 300
|Coney Fish
|Rare
|1 in 300
|Sheephead Fish
|Rare
|1 in 300
7. The Tropical Grove
Tropical Grove is a good place for newbies to start looking for better fish in Fish It.
|Image
|Fish
|Rarity
|Catch Chance
|Orange Basslet
|Uncommon
|1 in 50
|Racoon Butterfly Fish
|Uncommon
|1 in 50
|Scissortail Dartfish
|Rare
|1 in 300
|Pufferfish
|Epic
|1 in 1.5k
8. The Esoteric Depths
The Esoteric Depths is a great place to farm if you aim to make a lot of money quickly in Fish It. You will find creatures spanning over multiple rarities in this location.
|Image
|Fish
|Rarity
|Catch Chance
|Ash Basslet
|Common
|1 in 2
|Rockfish
|Uncommon
|1 in 50
|Coal Tang
|Uncommon
|1 in 50
|Charmed Tang
|Rare
|1 in 325
|Astra Damsel
|Epic
|1 in 2k
|Enchanted Angelfish
|Legendary
|1 in 5k
|Magic Tang
|Legendary
|1 in 7.5k
|Abyss Seahorse
|Mythic
|1 in 95k
9. The Lost Isle (Sisyphys Statue and Treasure Room)
The Lost Isle is yet another good farming spot for players. Check out all the fish that you can catch here.
|Image
|Fish
|Rarity
|Catch Chance
|Dark Eel
|Uncommon
|1 in 50
|Swordfish
|Uncommon
|1 in 50
|Viperfish
|Uncommon
|1 in 50
|Spotted Lantern Fish
|Uncommon
|1 in 50
|Jellyfish
|Rare
|1 in 300
|Vampire Squid
|Epic
|1 in 3k
|Monk Fish
|Epic
|1 in 3k
|Deep Sea Crab
|Legendary
|1 in 5k
|Blob Fish
|Mythic
|1 in 50k
This brings us to the end of All Fish locations in Fish It guide. Make sure to bookmark the page and check back frequently. We will update it with new fish species and locations as soon as the developer adds them to the game.