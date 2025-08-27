Home » Gaming » Roblox Fish It – All Fish Locations

Update: We last updated this All Fish Locations in Fish It article on August 27, 2025.

Searching for different fish species in Roblox’s Fish It can be challenging, mainly because the creatures are spread across various islands. However, do you know all the fish locations in Fish It? If not, you may want to check out this article. We have listed all the fish that you can catch in the game, along with where they spawn. You will also find other crucial details about the creature to help you further.

Fish locations in Fish It

All Fish Locations in Fish It

Before proceeding, it is worth noting that the article is divided into different locations that are currently present in Fish It. This will simplify your search and help you navigate while fishing for different options.

1. The Starter Island (Fisherman Island)

This is the very first island that everybody spawns in. It has an abundance of fish that you can obtain, along with good fishing rods, baits, and more.

ImageFishRarityCatch Chance
Clownfish RobloxClownfishCommon1 in 2
Azure Damsel Fish ItAzure DamselCommon1 in 4
Watanabei Angelfish Fish ItWatanabei AngelfishCommon1 in 4
White Tang RobloxWhite TangCommon1 in 5
Pygmy Goby Fish ItPygmy GobyCommon1 in 6
Herring Fish RobloxHerring FishCommon1 in 10
Strawberry Dotty RobloxStrawberry DottyCommon1 in 20
Copperband Butterfly Fish ItCopperband ButterflyCommon1 in 20
Gar Fish Fish ItGar FishUncommon1 in 50
Yello Damselfish RobloxYello DamselfishUncommon1 in 55
Bandit Angelfish RobloxBandit AngelfishUncommon1 in 65
Flame Angelfish RobloxFlame AngelfishUncommon1 in 100
Barracuda Fish RobloxBarracuda FishRare1 in 300
Korean Angelfish RobloxKorean AngelfishRare1 in 350
Ballina Angelfish RobloxBallina AngelfishRare1 in 350
Frog Fish ItFrogRare1 in 350
Darwin Clownfish RobloxDarwin ClownfishRare1 in 750
Dorhey Tang RobloxDorhey TangEpic1 in 1k
Unicorn Tang RobloxUnicorn TangEpic1 in 4.5k
Lined Cardinal Fish RobloxLined Cardinal FishEpic1 in 4.5k
Yellowfin Tuna RobloxYellowfin TunaLegendary1 in 7.5k
Dotted Stingray RobloxDotted StingrayMythic1 in 91k
Crystal Crab RobloxCrystal CrabSecret1 in 750k
Orca RobloxOrcaSecret1 in 1.5M

2. Kohana Island

Kohana Island is usually the next destination for most players after they have caught enough fish and acquired a good fishing rod. This place offers a great opportunity to start catching higher-rarity loot.

ImageFishRarityCatch Chance
Reef Chromis Fish ItReef ChromisCommon1 in 2
Fish It Jennifer DottybackJennifer DottybackCommon1 in 2
Zoster Butterfly Fish ItZoster ButterflyCommon1 in 8
Boa Angelfish Fish itBoa AngelfishCommon1 in 15
Shrimp Goby Fish ItShrimp GobyCommon1 in 50
Blumato Clownfish Fish ItBlumato ClownfishUncommon1 in 55
Banded Butterfly Fish ItBanded ButterflyUncommon1 in 125
Fire Goby Fish ItFire GobyRare1 in 250
Kau Cardinal Fish ItKau CardinalRare1 in 750
Sushi Cardinal Fish It RobloxSushi CardinalEpic1 in 1.25k
Longnose ButterflyLongnose ButterflyEpic1 in 1.5k
Bumblebee GrouperBumblebee GrouperLegendary1 in 5k
Lobster Fish ItLobsterLegendary1 in 25k
Loggerhead Turtle Fish ItLoggerhead TurtleMythic1 in 55k
Prismy Seahorse Fish ItPrismy SeahorseMythic1 in 88k

3. Kohona Volcano

While visiting Kohona Island, you will find your way into the Kohona Volcano. This fiery pit of magma is home to some fantastic creatures that you might want to add to your index.

ImageFishRarityCatch Chance
Volcanic Basslet Fish ItVolcanic BassletCommon1 in 2
Magma Gobby RobloxMagma GobbyUncommon1 in 55
Lava Butterfly RobloxLava ButterflyUncommon1 in 125
Rockform Cardianl RobloxRockform CardianlRare1 in 250
Volsail Tang RobloxVolsail TangRare1 in 300
Firecoal Damsel RobloxFirecoal DamselEpic1 in 2.5k
Lavafin Tuna RobloxLavafin TunaLegendary1 in 9,999
Blueflame Ray RobloxBlueflame RayMythic1 in 93k

4. The Ocean

The vast ocean covering the space between all the islands houses a variety of fish species. You can find some of the best catches while fishing in the open waters.

ImageFishRarityCatch Chance
Yellowstate Angelfish Fish ItYellowstate AngelfishCommon1 in 2
Vintage Blue Tang Fish ItVintage Blue TangCommon1 in 2
Masked Angelfish Fish ItMasked AngelfishCommon1 in 2
Conspi Angelfish Fish ItConspi AngelfishCommon1 in 2
Skunk Tilefish Fish ItSkunk TilefishCommon1 in 7
Fade Tang Fish ItFade TangCommon1 in 15
Blue-Banded Goby Fish ItBlue-Banded GobyUncommon1 in 50
Tricolore Butterfly Fish ItTricolore ButterflyUncommon1 in 70
Vintage Damsel Fish ItVintage DamselUncommon1 in 135
Jewel Tang Fish ItJewel TangRare1 in 250
Candy Butterfly Fish ItCandy ButterflyRare1 in 375
Cow Clownfish Fish ItCow ClownfishEpic1 in 1k
Fish It Moorish IdolMoorish IdolEpic1 in 3333
Chrome Tuna Fish ItChrome TunaLegendary1 in 9k
Manta Ray Fish ItManta RayMythic1 in 50k
Hammerhead Shark Fish ItHammerhead SharkMythic1 in 99999

5. The Coral Reefs

While the Coral Reefs might lack a ton of Mythic species, you can easily catch various Legendary, Epic, and Rare ones to complete the index and get a good sum of money.

ImageFishRarityCatch Chance
Corazon Damsel Fish ItCorazon DamselCommon1 in 2
Specked Butterfly RobloxSpecked ButterflyCommon1 in 2
Sail Tang RobloxSail TangCommon1 in 5
Orangy Goby RobloxOrangy GobyCommon1 in 7
Salmon Roblox Fish ItSalmonUncommon1 in 50
Tricolore Butterfly RobloxTricolore ButterflyUncommon1 in 70
Maze Angelfish RobloxMaze AngelfishUncommon1 in 125
White Clownfish RobloxWhite ClownfishRare1 in 250
Scissortail Dartfish RobloxScissortail DartfishRare1 in 300
Panther Grouper RobloxPanther GrouperEpic1 in 1k
Domino Damsel RobloxDomino DamselEpic1 in 1.5k
Starjam Tang RobloxStarjam TangLegendary1 in 5k
Greenbee Grouper RobloxGreenbee GrouperLegendary1 in 6k
Blue Lobster RobloxBlue LobsterLegendary1 in 25k
Hawks Turtle RobloxHawks TurtleMythic1 in 75k

6. The Crater Island

Crater Island is a small, yet beautiful fishing location in Fish It. This place could be your next target if you want to catch higher-rarity species in the game.

ImageFishRarityCatch Chance
Pilot Fish Fish ItPilot FishUncommon1 in 50
Red Snapper Fish ItRed SnapperUncommon1 in 50
Fish It Parrot FishParrot FishUncommon1 in 50
Blackcap Basslet Fish ItBlackcap BassletUncommon1 in 50
Silver Tuna Fish ItSilver TunaUncommon1 in 50
Catfish Fish ItCatfishRare1 in 300
Fish It Coney FishConey FishRare1 in 300
Fish It Sheephead FishSheephead FishRare1 in 300

7. The Tropical Grove

Tropical Grove is a good place for newbies to start looking for better fish in Fish It.

ImageFishRarityCatch Chance
Orange Basslet RobloxOrange BassletUncommon1 in 50
Racoon Butterfly Fish RobloxRacoon Butterfly FishUncommon1 in 50
Scissortail Dartfish RobloxScissortail DartfishRare1 in 300
Roblox PufferfishPufferfishEpic1 in 1.5k

8. The Esoteric Depths

The Esoteric Depths is a great place to farm if you aim to make a lot of money quickly in Fish It. You will find creatures spanning over multiple rarities in this location.

ImageFishRarityCatch Chance
Ash Basslet RobloxAsh BassletCommon1 in 2
Rockfish RobloxRockfishUncommon1 in 50
Coal Tang RobloxCoal TangUncommon1 in 50
Charmed Tang RobloxCharmed TangRare1 in 325
Astra Damsel RobloxAstra DamselEpic1 in 2k
Enchanted Angelfish RobloxEnchanted AngelfishLegendary1 in 5k
Magic Tang RobloxMagic TangLegendary1 in 7.5k
Abyss Seahorse RobloxAbyss SeahorseMythic1 in 95k

9. The Lost Isle (Sisyphys Statue and Treasure Room)

The Lost Isle is yet another good farming spot for players. Check out all the fish that you can catch here.

ImageFishRarityCatch Chance
Dark Eel Fish ItDark EelUncommon1 in 50
Swordfish Fish itSwordfishUncommon1 in 50
Viperfish Fish ItViperfishUncommon1 in 50
Spotted Lantern Fish Fish ItSpotted Lantern FishUncommon1 in 50
Jellyfish Fish ItJellyfishRare1 in 300
Vampire Squid Fish ItVampire SquidEpic1 in 3k
Fish It Monk FishMonk FishEpic1 in 3k
Deep Sea Crab Fish ItDeep Sea CrabLegendary1 in 5k
Fish It Blob FishBlob FishMythic1 in 50k

This brings us to the end of All Fish locations in Fish It guide. Make sure to bookmark the page and check back frequently. We will update it with new fish species and locations as soon as the developer adds them to the game.

