Home » Gaming » Roblox Fish It Boats List

Roblox Fish It Boats List

by Swastik Sharma
written by Swastik Sharma 0 comment

Fish It has a big map and requires you to travel around, especially if you wish to catch a diverse range of creatures. While swimming from one island to another is certainly an option, it is one that we do not recommend. To make this process stress-free, you can purchase and use boats in Fish It. However, do you know where to buy boats in Fish It or what stats each one offers? Here is a list of all boats in Fish It with their stats, prices, and other details.

Fish It Boats

List of All the Boats in Fish It

Currently, Fish It has 11 boats that one can purchase. You can do so by interacting with the Boat Master NPC in the starter town called Fisherman Island. Furthermore, you can also talk to different Pier NPCs on different islands to spawn your boat whenever you want.

NameRarityPriceAccelerationTop SpeedHandlingPassenger Capacity
Small BoatCommon300160%120%Small Boat Fish It3
KayakCommon1,100180%155%Kayak Fish It1
Jet SkiCommon7,500240%280%Jet Ski Fish It2
Highfield BoatCommon25,000180%180%Highfield Boat Fish It3
Speed BoatRare70,000200%220%Speed Boat Fish It4
Fishing BoatEpic180,000180%230%Fishing Boat Roblox8
Mini YachtMythic1,200,000146%290%Mini Yacht boat10
Mini HoverboatExclusiveGamepass273%460%Mini Hoverboat3
Hyper BoatExclusiveGamepass240%480%Hyper Boat7
Frozen BoatExclusive193%280%Frozen Boat3
Cruiser BoatExclusive250,000180%205%Cruiser Boat4

Also read:

Best Boat to Buy In the Game

While Fish It has some very expensive options for players, not every boat is worth spending money on, especially if you’re still new to the game. Below, we have some recommendations that you can check out.

  • Jet Ski – Jet Ski is a great transport option for new players. It doesn’t cost a fortune and offers good speed and acceleration. Its only downside is that it only two players can travel on it at a time.
  • Fishing Boat – Fishing Boat is yet another great option if you have some extra cash to spare. This huge boat can carry multiple players and offers decent speed and acceleration.
  • Cruiser Boat – Cruiser Boat might not have the best acceleration in Fish It, but it is still a great option for traveling around. This sleep boat has enough top speed to quickly bring you to your desired island.

This brings us to the end of this Fish It Boats article. Make sure to bookmark the page and check back later when a new update drops.

Swastik is a gaming writer at Techwiser with a passion for video games rivaled only by the size of his ever-growing backlog. He often fantasizes about spawning into the worlds of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt or Halo, though only if he could be a Witcher or a Spartan himself. When he's not busy covering the latest gaming news, he can be found reading a good book, watching anime, or riding his motorcycle.

You may also like

Genshin Impact Fischl Build: Weapons, Artifacts, Team Comps

Today’s Quordle #1313 Hints And Answers – August 29, 2025

Genshin Impact Arlecchino Build: Weapons, Artifacts, Team Comps

Grow a Garden – All Merchants List

Today’s NYT Wordle #1532 Hints, Answers – August 29, 2025

“A long time in the making”: Today’s NYT Strands #544...

Today’s (Spell Bee) Spelling Bee Game Answers For August 28,...

Today’s NYT Connections #810 Hints, Answers – August 29, 2025

Today’s TeuTeuf Worldle Answer and Hints 1316 – August 29,...

Today’s Flagle Answer and Hints #1285, August 29, 2025