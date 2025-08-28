Roblox Fish It Boats List

Fish It has a big map and requires you to travel around, especially if you wish to catch a diverse range of creatures. While swimming from one island to another is certainly an option, it is one that we do not recommend. To make this process stress-free, you can purchase and use boats in Fish It. However, do you know where to buy boats in Fish It or what stats each one offers? Here is a list of all boats in Fish It with their stats, prices, and other details.

List of All the Boats in Fish It

Currently, Fish It has 11 boats that one can purchase. You can do so by interacting with the Boat Master NPC in the starter town called Fisherman Island. Furthermore, you can also talk to different Pier NPCs on different islands to spawn your boat whenever you want.

Name Rarity Price Acceleration Top Speed Handling Passenger Capacity Small Boat Common 300 160% 120% 3 Kayak Common 1,100 180% 155% 1 Jet Ski Common 7,500 240% 280% 2 Highfield Boat Common 25,000 180% 180% 3 Speed Boat Rare 70,000 200% 220% 4 Fishing Boat Epic 180,000 180% 230% 8 Mini Yacht Mythic 1,200,000 146% 290% 10 Mini Hoverboat Exclusive Gamepass 273% 460% 3 Hyper Boat Exclusive Gamepass 240% 480% 7 Frozen Boat Exclusive – 193% 280% 3 Cruiser Boat Exclusive 250,000 180% 205% 4

Best Boat to Buy In the Game

While Fish It has some very expensive options for players, not every boat is worth spending money on, especially if you’re still new to the game. Below, we have some recommendations that you can check out.

Jet Ski – Jet Ski is a great transport option for new players. It doesn’t cost a fortune and offers good speed and acceleration. Its only downside is that it only two players can travel on it at a time.

– Jet Ski is a great transport option for new players. It doesn’t cost a fortune and offers good speed and acceleration. Its only downside is that it only two players can travel on it at a time. Fishing Boat – Fishing Boat is yet another great option if you have some extra cash to spare. This huge boat can carry multiple players and offers decent speed and acceleration.

– Fishing Boat is yet another great option if you have some extra cash to spare. This huge boat can carry multiple players and offers decent speed and acceleration. Cruiser Boat – Cruiser Boat might not have the best acceleration in Fish It, but it is still a great option for traveling around. This sleep boat has enough top speed to quickly bring you to your desired island.

This brings us to the end of this Fish It Boats article. Make sure to bookmark the page and check back later when a new update drops.