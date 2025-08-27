Roblox Fish It Fishing Rods Tier List – Ranked

Update: We last updated this Fish It Fishing Rods Tier List article on August 27, 2025.

Having the right fishing rod in Fish It is crucial. You need a good rod if you wish to catch higher rarity species and have a better chance of getting mutated versions of them. However, do you know which rods offer the best stats in the game? Well, we have prepared a fishing rod tier list for Fish It players, ranking every fishing rod that you can currently obtain and use.

Best Fishing Rods Tier List – Fish It

Before proceeding, it is worth noting that the tier list is divided into five tiers: S, A, B, C, D, and Ditch ASAP. Naturally, all the fishing rods in the S tier offer the best stats and should be a must-have if you aim to reel in better loot. All the rods in the ‘Ditch ASAP’ are the worst, and you should swap them out quickly.

Tiers Fishing Rods S Angler, Ghostfinn A Ares, Astral Rod, Chrome Rod B Steampunk Rod, Midnight Rod, Lucky Rod C Ice Rod, Demascus Rod, Grass Rod D Toy Rod, Lava Rod, Luck Rod Ditch ASAP Starter Rod, Carbon Rod

Breaking Down the Tier List

Now that you know which fishing rods are the best in Fish It, it is time to offer more details about them. This will further help you make up your mind.

The S-Tier Fishing Rods

First are all the S-tier fishing rods. These are the best and offer the most useful stat boosts, allowing you to catch all the great things.

Image Name Rarity Luck Speed Weight Price Angler Mythic – – – 8M – Ghostfinn Mythic – – – Limited-time quest

The A-Tier Fishing Rods

Next, we have all the fishing rods of the A-tier. While these fishing rods might not be as good as the S-tier, they are still great to use and offer incredible stats.

Image Name Rarity Luck Speed Weight Price – Ares Mythic – – – 3M Astral Legendary 350% 43% 350k Kg 1M Chrome Epic 229% 23% 190k Kg 437K

The B-Tier Fishing Rods

The B-tier fishing rods in the game are a good option for mid-level players who have just enough money for an upgrade, yet not enough to go for the best rods.

Image Name Rarity Luck Speed Weight Price Steampunk Epic 175% 19% 25K Kg 215K Midnight Rare 100% 10% 10k Kg 50K Lucky Rare 130% 7% 5k Kg 15K

The C-Tier Fishing Rods

The C-tier rods are decent enough if you’re a new player who has started making money in the game. However, don’t expect these fishing rods to get your Mythical or Secret rarity fish.

Image Name Rarity Luck Speed Weight Price Ice Uncommon 60% 7% 750Kg 5K Demascus Uncommon 80% 4% 400Kg 3K Grass Uncommon 55% 5% 250Kg 1.5K

The D-Tier Fishing Rods

The rods in the D-Tier are nothing exceptional. You should only pick them if you are extremely low on cash and wish to discard the default fishing rod.

Image Name Rarity Luck Speed Weight Price – Toy Common – – – Free Lava Uncommon 30% 2% 100Kg Free Luck Common 50% 2% 15Kg 350

The ‘Ditch ASAP’ Fishing Rods

These fishing rods are not worth using as they offer the worst stats in the game. You should ditch them as soon as you can and go for something better.

Image Name Rarity Luck Speed Weight Price Starter Rod Common 0 0 10Kg Free Carbon Rod Common 30% 4% 20Kg 900

Pros and Cons of Every Fishing Rod in Fish It

Still confused about picking a rod even after reading all the stats? Then our pros and cons list for all the fishing rods in the game might come in handy.

Name Pros Cons Angler Rod – Offers good Luck in the game.

– Works perfectly well even without enchants.

– Has a great Speed stat, making reeling easy. None in particular Ghostfinn Rod – Has one of the best Luck stats in Fish It.

– It has an incredible Speed stat.

– Can be used even without enchanting. – The unlock quest can be quite tiresome. Ares Rod – One of the best Mythic rods.

– The Luck and Speed stats are good. – The overall stats are not worth it, given its price. Astral Rod – Only costs 1M, considering its stats.

– One of the best Legendary rods that can rival higher-tier with enchants.

– Has overall better performance than Ares. – No deal-breaking cons. Chrome Rod – A great bang for the buck rod.

– Offers decent stats for its price. – The Speed stat could be better. Steampunk Rod – Offers great mid-game stats.

– Best option for mid-level players.

– It is cost-effective. – The Speed stat could be better. Midnight Rod – The cost makes it a great option for early to mid-game.

– Can be used to catch heavy species. – Offers less Luck stat compared to the cheaper Lucky Rod. Lucky Rod – Offers great Luck stats for the early game.

– Can help with collecting Enchant Stones. – The weight limit could have been higher. Ice Rod – Offers decent stats for its price.

– The high weight limit allows you to catch better species. – The Luck stat is relatively low. Demascus Rod – Offers high Luck stats, especially for a beginner rod.

– The weight limit is pretty decent. – The Speed stat is one of the worst in the game. Grass Rod – The Luck stat is pretty decent for an early-game rod. – Other stats are nothing noteworthy. Toy Rod – Obtainable for free by joining the game’s Roblox group.

– Gives a decent boost to your Luck and Speed stats. – Stats are not good enough to last you long. Lava Rod – Can be obtained for free.

– Gives a good enough weight limit for the early game. – Has capped Weight and Rarity limit. Luck Rod – Extremely cheap to purchase. – Cannot be used to catch higher-rarity fish. Starter Rod – The default rod you start the game with. – Has no stats to offer. Carbon Rod – Could work as an alternative to the Starter Rod. – The Luck, Speed, and Weight stats are nothing noteworthy.

This brings us to the end of the Fish It Fishing Rods Tier List article.