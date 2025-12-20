Roblox Fish It Discord, Trello, Other Social Media Links

Fish It is a popular Roblox fishing simulator experience that has amassed billions of visits since its release. You can travel to various islands in this open-world game to catch a variety of fish. Fish It developers share the latest update news, sneak peeks of the upcoming content, and other in-game information via the game’s official social media channels. We’ve listed the Fish It Discord, Trello, and other social media links in this article.

Official Fish It Discord Link

Joining the Fish It Discord is the best way to receive game news, update logs, leaks, redeem codes, and game-related announcements. You can also communicate with other players across multiple chat rooms, provide suggestions to the devs, report bugs, and more. It also contains channels that allow you to get feedback from other players on your trade deals, advertise your trade, and chat with other willing traders.

You can join the game’s Discord channel following a few simple steps, listed below:

Here is your invitation to Fish It’s official Discord channel. Alternatively, you can visit the game’s official Roblox page, scroll down to find the Discord icon, and click on it. It will open the Discord app on your device. Tap the Accept Invite button to enter the game’s channel.

Official Fish It Trello Link

As of now, Fish It doesn’t have a Trello board. While Trello is great for developers to share information about gameplay mechanics and items, it is unlikely that a Trello board will be available in the future. The developers haven’t included it in their plans or discussed creating a board. You can bookmark our Fish It wiki for guides on locations, latest codes, a list of boats, rods, bobbers, and more.

Official Fish It X Account

Fish It has an official X account with the username @FishitROBLOX. The developers announce the upcoming event, share details about the update content, redeem codes, and engage with the community via the X account. You can also view sneak peeks of the upcoming content, details about the Admin events, and other game-related videos and posts.

Official Fish It Roblox Community Link

The Fish It Roblox community offers details about the upcoming updates and events. The community wall is currently read-only, meaning you can’t post on it. Open the game’s Roblox community in your browser. After that, log in to your Roblox account and tap the blue Join Community button on the right side to join it.

That concludes our guide about the Fish It Discord and Trello links. We hope you found the article helpful.