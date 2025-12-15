Roblox Fish It Wiki

Roblox players have a thing for fishing. It is apparent from all the popular fishing games on the platform. One of them is Fish It. There are rods, boats, potions, gears, bobbers, mutations, enchantments, luck, and, of course, codes. So many cool locations with awesome bestiaries. Our Fish It aims to cover and link to all the useful resources and guides in one place.
Table of Contents
Fish It Wiki
- Codes – All active codes for Fish it. Redeem them to earn rewards, luck, totems, baits, and more.
- Locations – There are quite a few locations in the game, and depending on where you go fishing, the species of fish you can catch, their difficulty level, and stats change.
- Boats – You need boats to travel from one location to the next. Boats come in all shapes and sizes in Fish It. Know which one to use and when.
Tier Lists
- Mutation Tier List – Not all mutations are made equal. Know which mutations will work best.
- Enchants Tier List – Again, a tier list of all the enchants in the game and how they perform.
- Rods Tier List – Having all the fishing rods is not enough in Fish It. You also need to know which fishing rod to use if you are after that coveted fish that just dropped.
Guides
- Best Baits (Bobbers) and Enchantments – Learn which baits and enchants work best with which fishing rod to get the most out of it.
Admin Events
- Admin Abuse Event – Admin Abuse events are all the rage on Roblox, but does your favorite game hold them? If yes, when?
- All Admin Events – A list of all the weather events that the admin unleashes inside the game, and their effects