Roblox Fistborn Codes (September 2025)

Fistborn is a PvP fighting game that drops you into a huge city where the action never stops. You can complete quests, explore the urban landscape, or jump straight into intense combat with other players. The game doesn’t hold your hand with complicated tutorials – you learn by doing and fighting. There are tons of different fighting styles to master, each requiring tokens to unlock and upgrade. Using codes gives you free tokens to unlock new fighting techniques, upgrade your abilities, and become a formidable opponent faster than grinding alone. Let’s take a look at all the working codes that will help you dominate the fighting scene.

Working Fistborn Codes

Our team has verified these codes, and they’re all working perfectly right now. Make sure to redeem them quickly since codes can expire without warning.

ty1500likes – 2.5k Tokens

– 2.5k Tokens shutdownlol – 7.5k Tokens

– 7.5k Tokens thanksfor2k – 15k Tokens

– 15k Tokens thanksfor1k – 10k Tokens

– 10k Tokens MODESOON – 5k Tokens

– 5k Tokens WEBACK – 10k Tokens

– 10k Tokens TALENTS – 5k Tokens

– 5k Tokens thanksfor750 – 7.5k Tokens

Expired Codes

These codes no longer work, but it’s worth trying them just in case they get reactivated:

NewOwner

sorry4shutdown

FreeMacro

shutdownfix

How to Redeem Fistborn Codes in Roblox

Redeeming codes in Fistborn is a bit different from other Roblox games since there are no visible buttons on the main screen. The interface is intentionally minimal, so you’ll need to know the right steps to access the code system. Here’s exactly what you need to do:

Launch Fistborn. Once you’re in the city, press M on your keyboard to open the menu Select the Codes option from the menu Type or paste your chosen code into the text field Press Enter on your keyboard to redeem the code

Remember that most codes require you to reach 50 TP (Training Points) before you can use them. If you’re new to the game, focus on training and fighting to build up your TP first, then come back to redeem these valuable codes.

How to Find More Codes

We update this guide regularly with the latest working codes, making this the most reliable place to find fresh Fistborn freebies. However, the developers share codes on several official channels that are worth following for the fastest updates.

The Fistborn Discord server is where developers typically announce new codes first, especially during special events or when the game reaches certain milestones. You can also check the main game page for announcements. The developers often release code to celebrate player milestones, apologize for server issues, or promote new game features.