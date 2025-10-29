Roblox Flicker Codes (October 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Flicker Codes on October 29th, 2025.

Can you survive the night and unmask the killer? Flicker drops you into a tense murder mystery where trust is a luxury and danger lurks in every shadow! This gripping social deduction game strands you in a cabin with other players, but there’s a deadly secret – one of you is a murderer. When the lights go out each night, players disappear, and when power returns, you’ll discover who didn’t make it. You must work together to deduce the killer’s identity while avoiding becoming their next victim. Coins let you unlock cosmetic items to customize your character before each deadly game begins. Flicker codes help you stock up on coins and exclusive accessories without spending your Robux!

Working Flicker Codes

Our team has verified these codes are working right now. Use them before the killer finds you!

NOT_LIINK – Get 200 Coins and Elven Countess Hairpiece

Expired Codes

These codes have been eliminated from the game:

500KLIKES

ITSASECRET

FIRSTCODE

800KLIKES

How to Redeem Flicker Codes in Roblox

Getting your free rewards takes just seconds. Follow these steps:

Launch Flicker in Roblox Click the Gift icon on the left side of the lobby screen Enter your code in the “Enter a code here…” text box Click the green “Go” button to claim your rewards

Your coins and cosmetic items will appear immediately in your inventory. Use them to customize your character’s appearance before joining the next deadly game.

How to Find More Codes

We update this guide regularly with fresh codes, so bookmark this page and check back often. We monitor the game constantly to catch new codes as soon as they drop. You can also follow JJ Studios on X and join their Discord server for community announcements. The developers occasionally share codes during special events or game milestones.