Roblox FNAF Eternal Nights Codes (November 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox FNAF Eternal Nights Codes on November 13th, 2025.

FNAF: Eternal Nights delivers the full haunted pizzeria experience where you and your friends explore dilapidated corridors while dodging nightmarish animatronics! Unlike classic FNAF games where you cower in the security office, Eternal Nights encourages exploration – but venturing beyond your safe zone dramatically increases the risk of getting stuffed inside an animatronic suit by Withered Bonnie, the Puppet, or the ominous chuckler himself, Freddy. FNAF Eternal Nights codes deliver instant coins and revives!

Working FNAF Eternal Nights Codes

Our team has verified these codes are working right now.

8 – Get 8 Coins

– Get 8 Coins MY PIZZERIA IS KINDA ROOFLESS – Get 2 Coins

– Get 2 Coins 1 – Get 1 Coin

– Get 1 Coin BRUNOBESTAURA – Get 5 Coins

– Get 5 Coins CAIOOPALEIROBRMOGADO – Get 2 Coins

– Get 2 Coins FUJINUMABETINHA – Get 2 Coins

– Get 2 Coins EXOTICBUTTERS – Get 2 Coins

– Get 2 Coins EVILCUPCAKE – Get 2 Coins

– Get 2 Coins KAUAAVELINO – Get 1 Coin

– Get 1 Coin FREDDY – Get 5 Coins

– Get 5 Coins BONNIE – Get 5 Coins

– Get 5 Coins CHICA – Get 5 Coins

– Get 5 Coins FOXY – Get 5 Coins

– Get 5 Coins GOLDENFREDDY – Get 5 Coins

– Get 5 Coins CUPCAKE – Get 5 Coins

– Get 5 Coins EDUARDO – Get 5 Coins

– Get 5 Coins ONEMORESHOT – Get 1 Revive

– Get 1 Revive WELCOME – Get 5 Coins

Expired Codes

These codes have expired:

HALLOWEEN2025

PUMPKINKING

TRICKORTREAT

SPOOKYMONTH

How to Redeem FNAF Eternal Nights Codes in Roblox

Getting your free coins and revives is straightforward. Follow these steps:

Launch FNAF Eternal Nights in Roblox Click the “Store” button in the main menu (left side of screen) Click the “Codes” button at the top of the store window Enter your code in the text box Click the green “Redeem” button to claim rewards

A confirmation pop-up appears in the bottom right corner if successful. Your coins and revives go directly to your inventory for immediate use during survival attempts.

How to Find More Codes

We update this guide regularly with fresh codes, so bookmark this page and check back often. We monitor the game daily to catch new codes as soon as they’re released. You can also join the Cob-Studios Discord server where codes appear in the dedicated code channel under Eternal Nights. Following the Cob-Studios Roblox community and their YouTube channel (@Cob_Studio) provides additional code announcements.