Roblox FNAF Versus Codes (December 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox FNAF Versus Codes on December 30th, 2025.

FNAF Versus brings the Five Nights at Freddy’s horror experience to Roblox multiplayer. Choose your side, survive as a night guard dodging terrifying animatronics, or become one of the haunted robots hunting players through the pizzeria. The game features iconic characters like Freddy, Bonnie, Chica, and Foxy, each with unique abilities and jumpscares. Use flashlights and strategy to survive the night, or master the art of stalking and scaring as an animatronic. Let’s explore the current FNAF Versus codes that can give you free Remnant and Credits to unlock new characters and gear.

Working FNAF Versus Codes

Here are all the currently active codes for FNAF Versus that you can redeem for free rewards:

DECEMBER – Redeem this code for 100 Remnant

– Redeem this code for 100 Remnant FNAF2MOVIE? – Redeem this code for 150 Remnant

– Redeem this code for 150 Remnant FRONTPAGE – Redeem this code for 400 Remnant

These codes provide valuable Remnant to help you unlock new animatronics and equipment.

Expired Codes

The following codes have expired and can no longer be redeemed:

200LIKES

3KFAVS

100KVISTS

GROUP300

WEAREBACK

10KFAV

500DC

20KFAV

GROWTH

FNAFVERSUS

GAMEREVAMP

1MVISITS

FNAF1R3L3AS3

ECONOMY

GOLDENBEAR

KENGOAT

R0LES

NEWJUMPSCARES

LATEHALLOWEEN

DONTMOVE

How to Redeem FNAF Versus Codes

Follow these simple steps to redeem your FNAF Versus codes:

Open FNAF Versus in Roblox. Click the Codes button at the top of the game lobby screen. Enter your code in the “Code goes here…” text box. Press Redeem to claim your free Remnant.

Remember that codes are case-sensitive, so enter them exactly as shown. Copy and paste codes directly to avoid typing errors.

How to Find More Codes

We update this guide regularly with the latest FNAF Versus codes, so bookmark this page and check back frequently for new releases. Codes typically drop during updates, holidays, or milestones.

Use your Remnant wisely to unlock powerful animatronics like Withered Foxy or upgrade your night guard equipment for better survival chances.