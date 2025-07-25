Roblox Forge a Weapon Codes (July 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Forge a Weapon Codes on July 25th, 2025.

Heating up your forge and hammering out legendary weapons takes skill, but having the right materials makes all the difference between crafting basic tools and creating epic blades worth millions. Forge a Weapon brings the exciting world of blacksmithing to Roblox, where you collect different metals, melt them down, and forge powerful weapons with amazing mutations that can sell for huge profits. Let’s take a look at whether there are free codes available to help you become the ultimate weapon master.

Working Forge a Weapon Codes

We checked these codes, and they work right now in the game. Since this is a crafting game, codes help you get the materials you need to make better weapons:

/code omglikeholymolyguakamoly – Gold Metal Packs

– Gold Metal Packs FREETITLE – Free Rewards

Expired Codes

These codes used to work, but don’t anymore:

3klikesoumajgad! – Previously gave rewards

How to Use Forge a Weapon Codes in Roblox

Using codes in Forge a Weapon is different from most other games because you have to type them in the chat box instead of using a special codes menu. Here’s how to use your codes:

Open Forge a Weapon. Look for the chat box at the top left of your screen Click on it to open the chat Type /codes [codename] exactly as shown (replace [codename] with the actual code) Press the Enter key to redeem your rewards

How to Find More Codes

We watch for new codes all the time and update this guide when we find them. The game makers at CekTek Studios release codes when they add new updates or when the game hits special goals. If you want to look for codes yourself, you can check these places:

Keep checking back for new codes, because when Forge a Weapon releases them, they really help you get the materials you need to create legendary weapons.