All Totems in The Forge Roblox

Totems in The Forge are powerful consumable items that provide significant temporary buffs to boost your combat power, survivability, experience gain, and resource gathering. Unlike regular potions, totems typically offer stronger bonuses and longer durations, making them ideal for tackling challenging content like boss fights, elite-dense areas, and extended grinding sessions. This guide covers all totems available in The Forge, their effects, and how to purchase them.

What Are Totems in The Forge?

Totems are premium consumable items that provide temporary enhancements to your character. These items are purchased with Robux rather than in-game Gold currency, making them premium options for players who want stronger advantages. Totems offer more powerful effects compared to standard potions, with durations ranging from 5 minutes to 30 minutes, depending on the type.

All Totems in The Forge

Here’s the complete list of all totems available in The Forge with their effects and durations:

Totem Price Effect Duration

Luck Totem 1 for 75 Robux



3 for 169 Robux Summons totem that increases Luck by 50% 5 minutes

Warrior Totem 1 for 49 Robux



3 for 129 Robux Summons totem that strongly boosts damage ~30 minutes

Vitality Totem 1 for 75 Robux



3 for 169 Robux Summons totem that steadily regenerates health ~30 minutes

XP Totem 1 for 75 Robux



3 for 169 Robux Summons totem that doubles all XP earned 5 minutes

Miner Totem 1 for 75 Robux



3 for 169 Robux Summons totem granting 20% faster mining and 15% extra mining damage 5 minutes

How to Get Totems in The Forge

All totems in The Forge are purchased using Robux from the in-game shop. Follow these steps to acquire totems:

Step 1: Launch The Forge : Open The Forge experience on Roblox and enter the game.

: Open The Forge experience on Roblox and enter the game. Step 2: Open Equipment Bag : Click the equipment bag icon located at the bottom.

: Click the equipment bag icon located at the bottom. Step 3: Navigate to Shop : Select the “Shop” menu from the available options.

: Select the “Shop” menu from the available options. Step 4: Browse Totems : Inside the shop, you’ll find all five totems listed with their effects and Robux prices. Review each totem to decide which one best suits your current needs.

: Inside the shop, you’ll find all five totems listed with their effects and Robux prices. Review each totem to decide which one best suits your current needs. Step 5: Purchase Totem : Select the totem you want and click the purchase button. Confirm the transaction, and the required Robux will be deducted from your account. The totem is immediately added to your inventory.

: Select the totem you want and click the purchase button. Confirm the transaction, and the required Robux will be deducted from your account. The totem is immediately added to your inventory. Step 6: Use Totem: Access your inventory and select the totem to activate it. The buff becomes active immediately and lasts for the specified duration.

Which Totems Are Worth Buying?

The value of each totem depends on your current goals and progression stage. For players focused on leveling up quickly, XP Totem is the best investment since it doubles all experience gained during its 5-minute duration – this is especially powerful during party farming sessions. Luck Totem is essential for players grinding rare drops, offering a massive 50% Luck increase that significantly improves your chances of obtaining valuable items from chests and elite enemies. Overall, prioritize XP Totem for leveling, Warrior Totem for challenges, and Luck Totem for farming rare items, while treating Vitality and Miner Totems as situational purchases based on specific activities.