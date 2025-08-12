Roblox Forsaken All Private Server Commands

Playing Forsaken is quite fun. You get to run around being a killer, hunting others, or being a survivor, trying to escape the killer and fixing generators. However, if you wish to get a change of pace or check out more things about the game, then you might be interested in the private server commands. What are those? You can use private server commands in Forsaken to tweak game settings and change who the killer is. Here is an always-updated list of all Forsaken private server commands.

How to Use the Forsaken Private Server Commands

To use these Console Commands, you must first be in a Forsaken Private Server, since you cannot access the Command Panel or use the commands in the regular public server. This is mainly to protect other players and maintain a fair-play environment for everybody. You can check out our guide on how to create and join a Forsaken Private Server for step-by-step instructions. We have also added brief instructions below to help you quickly join a Private Server and join the game.

Launch Forsaken on Roblox. Go to the Servers option at the bottom. Click Join on your private server. Wait for the game to load all the assets.

Let us now briefly inform you of how to use the Command Panel since you now know how to access it in Forsaken.

Click on the Command Panel option at the top of the screen. Pick any option that you like. Click on the box next to the Choose Player/Item/Message option. Click on a player that you wish to affect. Hit the Execute button underneath.

All Forsaken Private Server Commands

Now that you know how to access the Command Panel and use the commands, it is time to reveal the complete list of such commands, and what they exactly do in the game.

Command Effect Kick Player Allows you to kick a player from the server. Kill Player Allows you to instantly kill a player. Send Announcement Write and send an announcement that all the players can see on the server. Make Player Into Survivor/Killer Allows you to make any player a Survivor or a Killer. Apply Status To Player Allows you to select a player and set one of the various available status effects on them, as well as change its severity and duration. Give Item To Player Allows you to select a player and give them one of the available items. You can also decide the amount. Ragdoll Player You can use this command to ally the Ragdoll effect on the selected player. Force Next Map Allows you to select the map for the next match. Force Next Gamemode Allows you to select the game mode for the next match. Force Next Killer Allows you to pick a player to play as the Killer for the next match. Force Round End Allows you instantly end a round. Force Intermission End Allows you to instantly end the Intermission. Disable Time Allows you to disable the Timer. Enable Map Voting Allows you to enable/disable the option to vote for the next map. Enable Friendly Fire Allows you to damage your own teammates during matches. Disable Ability Cooldowns Allows you to remove the cooldown of abilities and spam them. Disable Ability Charge Requirements Allows you to use abilities without charging first. Max Killer Cap Allows you to set the number of Killers in a match.

This brings us to the end of the Forsaken All Private Server Commands Guide. We hope that you found it useful. Make sure to check back later to see if the developer has added more fun commands that you could play with.