Roblox Forsaken Discord and Trello Links

Wish to play something like Dead by Daylight, but on Roblox? Then, Forsaken is the perfect Roblox experience for you to try. It offers similar mechanics and features to the popular PC game, but also adds its own twists to make it stand out. However, with a big array of killers, survivors, items, and more, it can be hard to keep track of everything. This is where our Forsaken Discord and Trello Links article will come in handy. Joining these social media channels will help you keep tabs on everything new.

Official Forsaken Discord Link

Discord is one of the best places to join if you not only wish to get the latest information about the game, but also interact with other players and the developer. With dedicated channels for announcements, update logs, general chat, and more, you can do more than just keep track of the latest happenings. It is quite easy to join the game’s Discord. Just follow the instructions mentioned below.

Click on the invite link to the official Forsaken Discord server. Click the Accept button to join the server. Read the rules and start checking the various channels.

Official Forsaken Trello Link

Next, you can join the game’s official Trello Board where the developer shares the latest development details. Apart from this, there are boards dedicated to NPCs, Quests, Map details, and more. This is the perfect place to visit if you want in-depth information about the game without other distractions. It can also serve as a basic guide since the developer also adds brief descriptions of the items, allowing you to know more about them.

You can join Forsaken’s official Trello board, which is read-only for visitors, and only the admins can add/remove or change details.

Official Forsaken X Page

Apart from Discord and Trello, you can also follow Forsaken on its official X page. Note that the developer mostly uses this platform to promote the game, but also shares hints for the upcoming content. You can also use this page to order plushies if you wish to support the developer in this way.

This brings us to the end of our Forsaken Discord and Trello Links article. We hope that you found it useful.