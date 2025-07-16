Roblox Forsaken Killers and Survivors Tier List

While Forsaken’s roster of Killers and Survivors might not be huge, it can still be quite confusing to pick the best option to survive the round or slay all the survivors. This is mainly because all these characters offer something unique that might come in handy during the matches. Here is our Forsaken tier list for all the killers and survivors, allowing you to pick the best that the game has to offer.

Forsaken Killers Tier List

Breakdown of Killers Tier List

The S-Tier

1x1x1x1 – 1x1x1x1 is the best Killer in Forsaken and is rightfully in the S tier. This ruthless psycho has a variety of attacks and effects that make it difficult for the survivors to work on the generators or freely roam around without a worry. On top of everything, it also has the Rejuvenate the Rotten ability that allows it to resurrect killed players and make them act as its minions. Combined with its annoying attacks, effects, and abilities, 1x1x1x1 should be your top pick.

The A-Tier

John Doe – John Doe is an excellent killer who has a variety of great attacks. However, mastering this character can take a while, and without doing so, you will have some difficulty executing its attacks during matches. One of its abilities allows it to sense the auras of all remaining survivors for 4 seconds, making it a game-changer if used at the right time. Once mastered, you can unleash death upon survivors when using John Doe.

Noli – The only reason Noli is in the A tier is because of its difficulty. Its attacks, while devastating, are hard to master and execute, especially if you are relatively new to the game. This can make using the character frustrating. However, once you master Noli, you will be using Hallucination, Nova, and Prankster abilities to break down survivors and win rounds easily.

The B-Tier

Coolkid – Coolkid is a great character to jump from Jason (the free starter character), thanks to its abilities and ease of use. It can summon robots to reveal the location of nearby survivors and can also shoot projectiles in the Corrupt Nature, making it fun to use.

The C-Tier

Jason – Jason is the C-tier character in Forsaken, not because he is available for free, but because he has nothing great to offer. While you can use the various slash abilities, they don’t last long or inflict enough damage to secure kills. So, you should start saving money and purchasing something better.

Forsaken Survivors Tier List

Breakdown of Survivors Tier List

The S-Tier

Guest 1337 – Guest 1337 is the best Survivor in Forsaken, thanks to its various abilities that allow it to run away from the Killer and also disrupt it. The character can turn invisible to survive the onslaught or get bold and punch the Killer to bring it to its knees. These abilities ensure that you can easily secure the round once you master the timing of their execution.

The A-Tier

Two Time – Two Time used to be one of the worst characters in Forsaken, but has become an excellent pick, especially for beginners, after its rework. Not only can he damage the Killer, but also heal himself, making it very useful in matches. However, its Ritual ability gets it the A-tier since it provides you with a second life.

Shedletky – While Shedletky only has two abilities, both of them are extremely useful during matches. It can use the slash ability to stun the Killer while the Fried Chicken ability helps you rejuvenate. When used at the right time, both of these abilities can help you turn the match in your favor.

007n7 – 007n7's clone ability makes it perfect to confuse the Killer and turn the tables. While not too useful in the higher-level lobbies, it is still a great Survivor to use in the beginner to intermediate match lobbies. Simply ensure to use the clones at the right time, or you will waste the ability.

Dusekkar – Dusekkar has a variety of abilities to help its team, making it a great support Survivor in Forsaken. It can make others invulnerable for a short period, increase the movement speed of an ally while also slowing down the killer. On top of all this, Dusekkar also floats, making his footsteps difficult to hear.

The B-Tier

Taph – Taph is yet another support unit in Forsaken that can be used to help your team and slow down the Killer in various ways. The best way to do so is by placing tripwires in areas where the Killer roams the most and baiting it to walk into the trap. Apart from this, Taph has various other skills, allowing it to help the team and secure victory.

Chance – As its name suggests, Chance is a very situational character since getting its best abilities is entirely dependent on luck. If you flip the coin and get lucky, you might have access to abilities that can shoot the killer, remove any status effects, and even heal your HP.

Builderman – Builderman is a good Survivor in the game since it allows you to build dispensers and erect sentries that target the Killer and slow it down. However, his skills are quite dependent on teamwork.

Noob – Noob is a very well-rounded Survivor in Forsaken. While its abilities and usefulness are not comparable to those in S and A tiers, it can still gain speed, heal some of the HP, and go invisible for a short while.

The C-Tier

Elliot – While Elliot is a decent team player, he suffers a lot in solo runs. If you’re unable to communicate or coordinate with other Survivors, then you will not be as effective.

This brings us to the end of our Forsaken killers and survivors tier list guide. Make sure to bookmark the page and check back later when new killers or survivors are added and we update our list.