Roblox Forsaken Private Servers: How to Create and Join

The Forsaken Private Server is a great way for players to not only try out various tactics but also familiarize themselves with the game without much competition. Want to enjoy the Roblox game with a bunch of your friends? Just create a private server and hop into it, without having to worry about playing with strangers. However, creating and joining one can be slightly confusing if you haven’t done this before. Here is how to create a private server and join others’ private server in Forsaken.

How to Create a Forsaken Private Server

Creating a private Server in Forsaken is a very easy task. The best part about it is that you don’t have to spend a single penny, unlike some other Roblox experiences where you must spend Robux. Below, we have all the instructions that you must follow to make your own Forsaken Private Server and start playing with your friends:

Launch Forsaken on Roblox. Scroll down the game’s profile and click on the Servers option. Click on the Create Private Server option on the right side of the screen. In the new window, enter a name that you wish for your server. Next, click on the Buy Now option. Don’t be afraid since it won’t ask you to spend any Robux. Now, close the window and go back to the game’s main page. Click on the Servers option again. Click on the three dots beside your server’s section and then click on the Configure option. Here, you can click the option to only allow friends and generate the link for your private server. Close this window to go back to the previous page. Click on the Join option under your server’s name to join the game.

Also read:

How to Join Your Friend’s Private Server in Forsaken

Joining your friend in their private server is also a straightforward task in Forsaken. All you need to do is follow the instructions below.

Make sure you have added your friend to your Connection on Roblox. Next, launch Forsaken. Scroll down and go to the Servers link. Look for the “Servers My Connections Are In” section. It should be right under your own private server area. Click on the Join option under your friend’s private server.

You can also check the “Other Servers” section right underneath it to check our various servers created by other players. You simply click the Join button to join them in matches and have fun. However, make sure to check if there is space since the servers have a maximum player limit.

Are Private Servers Worth Creating/Joining?

The simple answer to this question is yes. Joining a private server is a great way to understand all the gameplay mechanics and check out everything that the game has to offer. You can do so here without having to constantly join matches. Since you can restrict the server to only allow your friends, you won’t need to worry about strangers ruining the fun. However, to gain actual experience, we recommend playing the public server.

This brings us to the end of your Forsaken Private Server guide. We hope that you found it useful.