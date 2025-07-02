Roblox Friendship Island Codes (July 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Friendship Island Codes on July 2nd, 2025.

Welcome to paradise with a social twist! Friendship Island offers a unique Roblox experience that combines survival elements with social interaction, creating an engaging villa-style competition where communication skills matter just as much as gameplay. To help you build the social capital needed to thrive in this relationship-focused environment, you can redeem Friendship Island codes for free Hearts that let you customize your appearance and improve your chances of forming the alliances needed to win.

Working Friendship Island Codes

Our team has verified these codes are currently active and working. Since this is a newer social experience, grab them while they’re available:

RELEASE – Redeem for 50 Hearts

Expired Codes

Great news! There are currently no expired codes for Friendship Island since the game recently launched. The RELEASE code above is still active and ready to claim.

How to Redeem Friendship Island Codes in Roblox

The redemption process is simple and gets you back to building relationships quickly. Here’s the step-by-step guide:

Launch Friendship Island on Roblox.

Look at the left side of your screen above the currency counter

Click the gift icon button (second button in the second row)

button (second button in the second row) Copy the working code from our list above

Paste it into the input field that appears

Press Enter on your keyboard to claim your Hearts

Make sure you don’t add extra spaces when copy-pasting the code, as this can prevent successful redemption.

How to Find More Codes

We regularly monitor all official sources and update this guide with the latest Friendship Island codes. Here are the best places to find new codes:

The developers typically share codes through their official social media channels during special occasions, game updates, or when reaching community milestones.