Roblox Fruit Battlegrounds Codes (March 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Fruit Battlegrounds Codes on March 21st, 2025.

Fruit Battlegrounds combines the excitement of One Piece-inspired combat with abilities tied to different fruits you can collect. Unlike many other Roblox battle games, this experience throws you straight into the action after selecting your first fruit, making it accessible for newcomers while still offering depth for experienced players.

Our list of Fruit Battlegrounds codes will provide you with plenty of free gems to increase your chances of obtaining rare fruits and strengthening your character.

Active Fruit Battlegrounds Codes

We’ve verified these codes are working as of today. Redeem them quickly before they expire!

IAMLEOPARD – 1,200 Gems ( new )

– 1,200 Gems ( ) ANTICIPATION – 800 Gems ( new )

– 800 Gems ( ) BIGUPDATE20 – 550 Gems ( new )

– 550 Gems ( ) LOLX880K! – 500 Gems

– 500 Gems 870OMG! – 500 Gems

– 500 Gems 860KHYPEE – 500 Gems

– 500 Gems WOW850 – 500 Gems

Expired Fruit Battlegrounds Codes

These codes no longer work in the game:

FREEBOOT!

NEWYEAR2025!!

FREEBOTAGAIN

WINTER2024!

840MENTAL

830KBRO!

SPLENDID820

810TIME!

BIG8HUNDO!

SHINE790K

GLITTER780K

770KWOW!

NANAP0CALYPSE!

Looking for codes for other fighting games? Check out our guides for The Strongest Battlegrounds Codes, and Blade Ball codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Fruit Battlegrounds

Follow these simple steps to redeem codes for Fruit Battlegrounds:

Launch Fruit Battlegrounds in Roblox. Select the “Spin” option with the treasure chest icon. Look for the code redemption box in the bottom-left corner of the screen. Enter your code in the text field. Click the “Redeem” button.

For best results, copy and paste them directly from our list to avoid any typos.

How to Get More Fruit Battlegrounds Codes

Staying updated with the latest Fruit Battlegrounds codes is essential for maximizing your gem collection. The developer, Popo (also known as Zak), regularly releases new codes through the official Fruit Battlegrounds Discord server.

Bookmark this page as we constantly monitor these official channels and update our list as soon as new codes drop, saving you the hassle of hunting them down yourself. Remember that codes typically expire without warning, so redeem them as soon as possible.