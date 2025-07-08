Roblox Funky Friday Codes (July 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Funky Friday Codes on July 8th, 2025.
Ready to drop some serious beats and show off your rhythm skills? Funky Friday is one of Roblox’s music games where you face off against other players in intense rap battles. Think of it like a musical showdown where timing and skill determine the winner. The best part? You can grab tons of free rewards using special codes that give you points to spend on cool animations, microphones, and other awesome cosmetics.
Working Funky Friday Codes
Our team has verified these codes and they’re all working perfectly right now. Make sure to redeem them quickly since codes can expire without warning:
- WHEREUPDATE?? – 500 points
- SPOOKYMIC – spooky time microphone
- funkymillion – free special microphone
- 1yearscoop – one year scoop microphone
- 1yearfunky – 1,000 points
- 2v2!! – sakuroma microphone
- CHEEZEDTOMEETYOU – cheese microphone
- 1BILCHEESE – funky cheese animation
- 9keyishere – 500 points
- MILLIONLIKES – radio emote
- 100kactive – 250 points
- Halfbillion – 500 points
- smashthatlikebutton – 300 points
- 250M – 250 points
- 1MILFAVS – Boombox animation
- 100M – 500 points
- 19DOLLAR – RickRoll animation
Expired Codes
These codes no longer work, but it’s worth trying them just in case they get reactivated:
- TAMBRUSHISBACK
- XMAS21
How to Redeem Funky Friday Codes in Roblox
Redeeming codes for Funky Friday is super straightforward, but the location might not be obvious if you’re new to the game. Here’s exactly what you need to do:
- Launch Funky Friday.
- Look for the Twitter bird icon at the top of your screen
- Click on the Twitter icon to open the code redemption window
- Type or paste your chosen code into the text box
- Hit the REDEEM button to claim your rewards
- Check your inventory to see your new items or points
Note: Developers are currently reworking the redemption process, so stay tuned.
How to Find More Codes
We update this guide regularly with the latest working codes, making this the most reliable place to find fresh Funky Friday freebies. However, if you want to stay on top of new releases, you can also check out the game’s official Discord server.
You can also follow the developer’s Twitter account and subscribe to their YouTube channel for announcements about special events and milestone celebrations.