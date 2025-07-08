Roblox Funky Friday Codes (July 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Funky Friday Codes on July 8th, 2025.

Ready to drop some serious beats and show off your rhythm skills? Funky Friday is one of Roblox’s music games where you face off against other players in intense rap battles. Think of it like a musical showdown where timing and skill determine the winner. The best part? You can grab tons of free rewards using special codes that give you points to spend on cool animations, microphones, and other awesome cosmetics.

Working Funky Friday Codes

Our team has verified these codes and they’re all working perfectly right now. Make sure to redeem them quickly since codes can expire without warning:

WHEREUPDATE?? – 500 points

SPOOKYMIC – spooky time microphone

funkymillion – free special microphone

1yearscoop – one year scoop microphone

1yearfunky – 1,000 points

2v2!! – sakuroma microphone

CHEEZEDTOMEETYOU – cheese microphone

1BILCHEESE – funky cheese animation

9keyishere – 500 points

MILLIONLIKES – radio emote

100kactive – 250 points

Halfbillion – 500 points

smashthatlikebutton – 300 points

250M – 250 points

1MILFAVS – Boombox animation

100M – 500 points

19DOLLAR – RickRoll animation

Expired Codes

These codes no longer work, but it’s worth trying them just in case they get reactivated:

TAMBRUSHISBACK

XMAS21

How to Redeem Funky Friday Codes in Roblox

Redeeming codes for Funky Friday is super straightforward, but the location might not be obvious if you’re new to the game. Here’s exactly what you need to do:

Launch Funky Friday.

Look for the Twitter bird icon at the top of your screen

Click on the Twitter icon to open the code redemption window

Type or paste your chosen code into the text box

Hit the REDEEM button to claim your rewards

Check your inventory to see your new items or points

Note: Developers are currently reworking the redemption process, so stay tuned.

How to Find More Codes

We update this guide regularly with the latest working codes, making this the most reliable place to find fresh Funky Friday freebies. However, if you want to stay on top of new releases, you can also check out the game’s official Discord server.

You can also follow the developer’s Twitter account and subscribe to their YouTube channel for announcements about special events and milestone celebrations.