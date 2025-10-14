Roblox Garden vs Zombies Codes (October 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Garden vs Zombies Codes on October 14th, 2025.

Garden vs Zombies is a tycoon tower defense game where you build a garden to protect your home from zombie invasions. You place pots that grow plants with deadly abilities, each costing cash to purchase and maintain. Watch your colorful grassy minions transform into weapons of ultimate destruction as they automatically attack approaching zombies. You’ll need to upgrade your plants and base to survive increasingly difficult zombie waves. Using codes gives you free cash to buy better plants, unlock rare pots, and strengthen your defenses faster. Let’s take a look at all the working codes that will help you survive the undead apocalypse.

Working Garden vs Zombies Codes

Our team has verified these codes, and they’re all working perfectly right now. Make sure to redeem them quickly since codes can expire without warning:

Release – 1,000 Cash

Expired Codes

Currently, there are no expired codes for Garden vs Zombies. Since the game is still relatively new, all codes remain active. Once codes start expiring, we’ll move them to this section to keep you informed.

How to Redeem Garden vs Zombies Codes in Roblox

Redeeming codes in Garden vs Zombies is straightforward. Here’s exactly what you need to do:

Launch Garden vs Zombies from your Roblox games list. Click the second button labeled Shop on the left menu. Find the codes section with an input field and green Claim button. Type or paste your chosen code into the insert code text area. Click the green Claim button to submit your request.

The cash you earn from codes can be spent on buying new plant pots, upgrading existing plants, and improving your base defenses to handle tougher zombie waves.

How to Find More Codes

We update this guide regularly with the latest working codes, making this the most reliable place to find fresh Garden vs Zombies freebies. However, the developers at Kingerman Creations share code on their official channels that are worth following. The Kingerman Creations Discord server is where developers typically announce new codes first, especially during special events and game updates.