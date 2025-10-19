Roblox Ghost Samurai Fighting Codes (October 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Ghost Samurai Fighting Codes on October 19th, 2025.

Ready to follow the path of the samurai? Ghost Samurai Fighting is an action-packed Roblox fighting game where you slash through enemies with powerful weapons and samurai skills. You’ll need to roll for the best weapons from crates to truly dominate in combat and avoid becoming just another casualty on the battlefield. Using codes gives you free Yen currency to purchase crates and roll for powerful weapons, giving you the edge you need to cut down opponents with style.

Working Ghost Samurai Fighting Codes

Our team has verified these codes, and they’re all working perfectly right now. Make sure to redeem them quickly since codes can expire without warning:

Wowza – 1,500 Yen

– 1,500 Yen Ghost – 1,000 Yen

– 1,000 Yen Release – 1,500 Yen

Expired Codes

These codes no longer work, but it’s worth trying them just in case they get reactivated:

banana7 – Free Yen

How to Redeem Ghost Samurai Fighting Codes in Roblox

Redeeming codes for Ghost Samurai Fighting is a simple process, and here’s exactly what you need to do:

Launch Ghost Samurai Fighting. Look for the Rewards icon or Store button on the left side of your screen. Click on it to open the store menu. Navigate to the Rewards tab. Type or paste your chosen code into the text box at the bottom. Click Claim to redeem your rewards.

How to Find More Codes

We update this guide regularly with the latest working codes, making this the most reliable place to find fresh Ghost Samurai Fighting freebies. However, the developers share code on their official channels that are worth following. The Ghost Samurai Fighting Discord server is where developers typically announce new codes first, especially during special events and game updates. You can also follow the official Twitter/X account.