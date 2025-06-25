Roblox Goal Kick Simulator Codes (June 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Goal Kick Simulator Codes on June 26th, 2025.

Roblox Goal Kick Simulator’s progression revolves around earning currency to upgrade your character’s abilities. Gold coins come from successful goal kicks, but the premium currency (Gems) is important for upgrades. Gems help you purchase powerful upgrades that increase kick distance, improve accuracy, and unlock new features, making codes valuable for players.

Working Goal Kick Simulator Codes

Our team has tested and verified that these codes are currently working. Here are all the active codes you can redeem right now:

LIKETHEGAME – Get 50,000 Gems

SATURN – Get 10,000 Gems

SUPERKICK – Get 1,000 Gems

Expired Codes

THXFORPLAYING

200THOUSAND

SANTA

180K

MANCITY

150K

THANKS

JUPITER

COUNTTO10K

WELOVEFLOPPA

FREEGEMS

STARS

LIKEFORUPDATES

GEMPARTY

ALIEN

BALL

15K

THANKSFORPLAYING

MOON

UPDATETODAY

UPDATECOMINGSOON

SUPERGOAL

NICEGOAL

10K

ROBLOXWASDOWN

RELEASE

How to Redeem Goal Kick Simulator Codes in Roblox

Follow these steps to redeem Goal Kick Simulator Codes in Roblox:

Open Goal Kick Simulator on Roblox. Look at the right side of the screen. Click the button that looks like a shopping cart. New buttons will appear on the right side – click the one with the Twitter icon. This opens the redemption menu with an input field and a green Redeem button. Type or paste your code into the input field. Click the green Redeem button to submit your request.

How to Find More Codes

We update this guide regularly with new codes as soon as the developers release them, making this the best place to find working codes. However, you can also look for new codes in these official places:

Official Goal Kick Simulator Discord Server

Official developers X (Twitter) Page

Official Goal Kick Simulator Roblox Page – Latest codes are often listed in the description

– Latest codes are often listed in the description This guide

Since the game has an active development cycle with regular updates, new features and code are released frequently. The developers seem committed to supporting the community with generous gem rewards through codes, making it easier for players to access premium upgrades.