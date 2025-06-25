Home » Gaming » Roblox Goal Kick Simulator Codes (June 2025)

Roblox Goal Kick Simulator Codes (June 2025)

by Karan
written by Karan 0 comment

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Goal Kick Simulator Codes on June 26th, 2025.

Roblox Goal Kick Simulator’s progression revolves around earning currency to upgrade your character’s abilities. Gold coins come from successful goal kicks, but the premium currency (Gems) is important for upgrades. Gems help you purchase powerful upgrades that increase kick distance, improve accuracy, and unlock new features, making codes valuable for players.

Roblox Goal Kick Simulator Codes

Working Goal Kick Simulator Codes

Our team has tested and verified that these codes are currently working. Here are all the active codes you can redeem right now:

  • LIKETHEGAME – Get 50,000 Gems
  • SATURN – Get 10,000 Gems
  • SUPERKICK – Get 1,000 Gems

Expired Codes

  • THXFORPLAYING
  • 200THOUSAND
  • SANTA
  • 180K
  • MANCITY
  • 150K
  • THANKS
  • JUPITER
  • COUNTTO10K
  • WELOVEFLOPPA
  • FREEGEMS
  • STARS
  • LIKEFORUPDATES
  • GEMPARTY
  • ALIEN
  • BALL
  • 15K
  • THANKSFORPLAYING
  • MOON
  • UPDATETODAY
  • UPDATECOMINGSOON
  • SUPERGOAL
  • NICEGOAL
  • 10K
  • ROBLOXWASDOWN
  • RELEASE

Looking for more Roblox game codes? Check out our guide for Blue Lock Rivals, and visit our Roblox Codes Hub for more gaming codes.

How to Redeem Goal Kick Simulator Codes in Roblox

Follow these steps to redeem Goal Kick Simulator Codes in Roblox:

  1. Open Goal Kick Simulator on Roblox.
  2. Look at the right side of the screen.
  3. Click the button that looks like a shopping cart.
  4. New buttons will appear on the right side – click the one with the Twitter icon.
  5. This opens the redemption menu with an input field and a green Redeem button.
  6. Type or paste your code into the input field.
  7. Click the green Redeem button to submit your request.

How to Find More Codes

We update this guide regularly with new codes as soon as the developers release them, making this the best place to find working codes. However, you can also look for new codes in these official places:

Since the game has an active development cycle with regular updates, new features and code are released frequently. The developers seem committed to supporting the community with generous gem rewards through codes, making it easier for players to access premium upgrades.

Karan is a gaming writer at TechWiser. You can find him playing Chess and indie games when he is not writing articles.

You may also like

All Episodes and Main Orders in Death Stranding 2: Complete...

Roblox Grow a Friend Codes (June 2025)

Roblox Something Evil Will Happen Codes (June 2025)

Roblox Be a Nurse Codes (June 2025)

Roblox Own a Fish Pond Codes (June 2025)

Genshin Impact Tier List: All Characters Ranked (June 2025)

Genshin Impact Stygian Onslaught Guide

Today’s NYT Connections #746 Hints, Answers – June 26, 2025

Today’s NYT Connections Sports Edition #276 Hints, Answers – June...

Today’s NYT Wordle #1468 Hints, Answers – June 26, 2025