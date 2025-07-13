Roblox Goalbound Codes (July 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Goalbound Codes on July 13th, 2025.

Goalbound brings the intense Blue Lock anime experience to Roblox, where you compete in high-stakes matches and develop your unique soccer abilities. This ego-driven soccer game lets you unlock powerful auras, showcase flashy skills, and battle against other players to prove you’re the ultimate striker. Free codes give you regular spins, lucky spins, and ego spins to unlock legendary Blue Lock characters like Isagi, Bachira, and Rin without spending your hard-earned Robux.

Working Goalbound Codes

Our team has verified these codes and confirmed they’re currently active.

ITOSHI – 15 Spins and 7 Lucky Spins

– 15 Spins and 7 Lucky Spins EGOSOONIPROMISE – 5 Lucky Spins

– 5 Lucky Spins 300KLIKES – 10 Spins and 10 Ego Spins

– 10 Spins and 10 Ego Spins 200KLIKES – 10 Lucky Spins and 10 Lucky Ego Spins

– 10 Lucky Spins and 10 Lucky Ego Spins SRY4EGO – 20 Ego Spins and 20 Lucky Ego Spins

– 20 Ego Spins and 20 Lucky Ego Spins RELEASE – 5 Spins and 3 Lucky Spins

– 5 Spins and 3 Lucky Spins DELAYBOUND – 10 Spins and 5 Lucky Spins

Expired Goalbound Codes

These codes are no longer working and have been moved to our expired list:

IMETGEN – Exclusive emote (Expired)

– Exclusive emote (Expired) SRYFORBUGS – 10 Spins and 2 Lucky Spins (Expired)

– 10 Spins and 2 Lucky Spins (Expired) UPDATE1SOON – 5 Lucky Spins (Expired)

– 5 Lucky Spins (Expired) PLAYTEST! – 5 Spins and 5 Lucky Spins (Expired)

Looking for more Roblox game codes? Check out our guide for Blue Lock Rivals, and visit our Roblox Codes Hub for more gaming codes.

How to Redeem Goalbound Codes in Roblox

Here is how you can redeem codes for Goalbound:

Launch Goalbound.

Look for the envelope button at the top of your screen

at the top of your screen Click the envelope to open the code redemption window

Type or paste your code into the green text box

Press the Redeem button to claim your rewards instantly

Make sure you enter the codes exactly as shown, including any capital letters. The codes are case-sensitive, so “ITOSHI” won’t work if you type “itoshi.”

How to Find More Goalbound Codes

This page is your most reliable source for Goalbound codes since we update our list regularly and test every code before publishing. We monitor the game daily for new releases and remove expired codes immediately, so you’ll always find accurate information here.

The developers share new codes primarily through their official Discord server. Join the Goalbound Discord to get notifications when fresh codes drop, especially during milestone celebrations like reaching certain player counts or like goals.