Roblox Goalbound Ego and Styles Tier List (July 2025)

Having the right skills in Goalbound can quickly turn the tables and help you secure victory. Having the right Style and Ego is as important as mastering the various features and timing. However, due to the various available options, picking one from the lot can be quite a confusing task. This is why we created a Goalbound Ego Tier List and Styles Tier List to help you out.

Best Goalbound Ego Tier List

Tier Ego S Dribbler, Genius, Prodigy, Egoist, Iron Wall A King, Hero B Brother C Speedster

Ego Tier List Breakdown

Below, we have further broken down the Ego Tier List and provided the effects that each of them offers. This will help you make your mind and see why each of these Egoes is in their tiers.

Ego Rarity Effects Advantage Disadvantage Dribbler Legendary – 110% Kick Power

– 107% Walk Speed

– 60% Stamina Drain

– Lower Dribble cooldown – Offers balanced stats

– It is the best ego for dribbling No notable downside Genius Mythic – 125% Kick Power

– 106% Walk Speed

– 65% Stamina Drain

– Successful feints reset cooldown – The fient passive is great if you play forward

– It has great all-around stats

– One of the best Egos in the game No notable downsides Prodigy Epic – 115% Kick Power

– 110% Walk Speed

– 50% Stamina Drain – The Stamina Drain buff is great

– Pretty balanced overall stats Lacks an OP passive ability Egoist Uncommon – 117% Walk Speed

– 50% Stamina Drain

– Volley shots are stronger – Has a great passive for taking shots

– It is a decent Ego if your focus is on movement – Can be overshadowed by higher rarity Egos Iron Wall Epic – 120% Kick Power

– 105% Walk Speed

– 89% Stamina Drain

– Increased dive hitboxes It is the best Ego for defensive players The Stamina Drain reduction could be better King Legendary – 136% Kick Power

– Gain the ability to tackle teammates The Kick Power gets a massive buff Offers nothing else despite its rarity Hero Rare – 120% Kick Power

– 105% Walk Speed

– 89% Stamina Drain

– Shots are more powerful with more people around you – The stats are quite good

– The Shot Passive is also decent Other better Egos provide Shot Power boosts Brother Mythic – 106% Kick Power

– 110% Walk Speed

– 82% Stamina Drain Decent stats Nothing noteworthy considering its Mythic rarity Speedster Rare – 120% Kick Power

– 103% Walk Speed

– 85% Stamina Drain Gives decent boost to Kick Power and Walk Speed Lacks an overpowered passive ability like others

Also read:

Best Goalbound Styles Tier List

Tier Styles S+ Sae, Rin, Shidou S Nagi, Barou, Chigiri A Bachira, Gagamaru B Kunigami, Isagi

Styles Tier List Breakdown

Now that you are aware of the best Styles in Goalbound, it is time to further break them down. We will explain why we put each one in their respective tiers and why you might want to pick or skip them.

Style Rarity Advantage Disadvantage Sae Itoshi Legendary – Its dribbling and passive moves are overpowered

– Its Curve Shot with its variant is quite devastating No noteworthy disadvantage Rin Itoshi Mythic – This style can be considered a jack of all trades

– Has balanced dribbling, shooting, and defensive skills No noteworthy disadvantage Shidou Ryusei Mythic – Dragon Drive is a strong dash skill

– It is one of the best shooting styles in the game

– Dragon Header and Reflex Shot give you an advantage during matches No noteworthy disadvantage Nagi Seishiro Legendary – Has one of the best dribbling skills in the game

– Volley Shot is a decent shooting skill Does requires quite a bit of timing to execute skills properly Barou Shouei Legendary – Offers good dribbling skills

– Its Awakening is quite OP Its shooting move isn’t too impressive Chigiri Hyoma Rare – Has incredible shooting skills

– Offers good movement and dribbling moves

– It is a great Style considering its rarity Can get overshadowed by other higher-rarity Styles Bachira Meguru Epic – Offers good dribbling and movement skills

– Its Bee Shot skill can be spammed, giving you an advantage Not too great considering its rarity Gagamaru Gin Rare – Has excellent defensive skills

– Offers multiple passives and shooting skills Lacks dribbling moves Kunigami Rensuke Rare – Offers great shooting skills

– Has good defensive skills Its mobility and dribbling moves are non-existent Isagi Yoichi Uncommon Its steal and dash abilities are decent It lacks variety of moves

This brings us to the end of our Goalbound Ego and Styles Tier List article. Lastly, you should also bookmark this page and check back later when a new Style or Ego is added to the game.