Roblox Goalbound Ego and Styles Tier List (July 2025)

Having the right skills in Goalbound can quickly turn the tables and help you secure victory. Having the right Style and Ego is as important as mastering the various features and timing. However, due to the various available options, picking one from the lot can be quite a confusing task. This is why we created a Goalbound Ego Tier List and Styles Tier List to help you out.

Goalbound Ego and Styles Tier List

Best Goalbound Ego Tier List

TierEgo
SDribbler, Genius, Prodigy, Egoist, Iron Wall
AKing, Hero
BBrother
CSpeedster

Ego Tier List Breakdown

Goalbound Ego Tier List

Below, we have further broken down the Ego Tier List and provided the effects that each of them offers. This will help you make your mind and see why each of these Egoes is in their tiers.

EgoRarityEffectsAdvantageDisadvantage
DribblerLegendary– 110% Kick Power
– 107% Walk Speed
– 60% Stamina Drain
– Lower Dribble cooldown		– Offers balanced stats
– It is the best ego for dribbling		No notable downside
GeniusMythic– 125% Kick Power
– 106% Walk Speed
– 65% Stamina Drain
– Successful feints reset cooldown		– The fient passive is great if you play forward
– It has great all-around stats
– One of the best Egos in the game		No notable downsides
ProdigyEpic– 115% Kick Power
– 110% Walk Speed
– 50% Stamina Drain		– The Stamina Drain buff is great
– Pretty balanced overall stats		Lacks an OP passive ability
EgoistUncommon– 117% Walk Speed
– 50% Stamina Drain
– Volley shots are stronger		– Has a great passive for taking shots
– It is a decent Ego if your focus is on movement		– Can be overshadowed by higher rarity Egos
Iron WallEpic– 120% Kick Power
– 105% Walk Speed
– 89% Stamina Drain
– Increased dive hitboxes		It is the best Ego for defensive playersThe Stamina Drain reduction could be better
KingLegendary– 136% Kick Power
– Gain the ability to tackle teammates		The Kick Power gets a massive buffOffers nothing else despite its rarity
HeroRare– 120% Kick Power
– 105% Walk Speed
– 89% Stamina Drain
– Shots are more powerful with more people around you		– The stats are quite good
– The Shot Passive is also decent		Other better Egos provide Shot Power boosts
BrotherMythic– 106% Kick Power
– 110% Walk Speed
– 82% Stamina Drain		Decent statsNothing noteworthy considering its Mythic rarity
SpeedsterRare– 120% Kick Power
– 103% Walk Speed
– 85% Stamina Drain		Gives decent boost to Kick Power and Walk SpeedLacks an overpowered passive ability like others

Best Goalbound Styles Tier List

TierStyles
S+Sae, Rin, Shidou
SNagi, Barou, Chigiri
ABachira, Gagamaru
BKunigami, Isagi

Styles Tier List Breakdown

Goalbound Styles Tier List

Now that you are aware of the best Styles in Goalbound, it is time to further break them down. We will explain why we put each one in their respective tiers and why you might want to pick or skip them.

StyleRarityAdvantageDisadvantage
Sae ItoshiLegendary– Its dribbling and passive moves are overpowered
– Its Curve Shot with its variant is quite devastating		No noteworthy disadvantage
Rin ItoshiMythic– This style can be considered a jack of all trades
– Has balanced dribbling, shooting, and defensive skills		No noteworthy disadvantage
Shidou RyuseiMythic– Dragon Drive is a strong dash skill
– It is one of the best shooting styles in the game
– Dragon Header and Reflex Shot give you an advantage during matches		No noteworthy disadvantage
Nagi SeishiroLegendary– Has one of the best dribbling skills in the game
– Volley Shot is a decent shooting skill		Does requires quite a bit of timing to execute skills properly
Barou ShoueiLegendary– Offers good dribbling skills
– Its Awakening is quite OP		Its shooting move isn’t too impressive
Chigiri HyomaRare– Has incredible shooting skills
– Offers good movement and dribbling moves
– It is a great Style considering its rarity		Can get overshadowed by other higher-rarity Styles
Bachira MeguruEpic– Offers good dribbling and movement skills
– Its Bee Shot skill can be spammed, giving you an advantage		Not too great considering its rarity
Gagamaru GinRare– Has excellent defensive skills
– Offers multiple passives and shooting skills		Lacks dribbling moves
Kunigami RensukeRare– Offers great shooting skills
– Has good defensive skills		Its mobility and dribbling moves are non-existent
Isagi YoichiUncommonIts steal and dash abilities are decentIt lacks variety of moves

This brings us to the end of our Goalbound Ego and Styles Tier List article. Lastly, you should also bookmark this page and check back later when a new Style or Ego is added to the game.

