Roblox Goalbound Ego and Styles Tier List (July 2025)

Having the right skills in Goalbound can quickly turn the tables and help you secure victory. Having the right Style and Ego is as important as mastering the various features and timing. However, due to the various available options, picking one from the lot can be quite a confusing task. This is why we created a Goalbound Ego Tier List and Styles Tier List to help you out.
Best Goalbound Ego Tier List
|Tier
|Ego
|S
|Dribbler, Genius, Prodigy, Egoist, Iron Wall
|A
|King, Hero
|B
|Brother
|C
|Speedster
Ego Tier List Breakdown
Below, we have further broken down the Ego Tier List and provided the effects that each of them offers. This will help you make your mind and see why each of these Egoes is in their tiers.
|Ego
|Rarity
|Effects
|Advantage
|Disadvantage
|Dribbler
|Legendary
|– 110% Kick Power
– 107% Walk Speed
– 60% Stamina Drain
– Lower Dribble cooldown
|– Offers balanced stats
– It is the best ego for dribbling
|No notable downside
|Genius
|Mythic
|– 125% Kick Power
– 106% Walk Speed
– 65% Stamina Drain
– Successful feints reset cooldown
|– The fient passive is great if you play forward
– It has great all-around stats
– One of the best Egos in the game
|No notable downsides
|Prodigy
|Epic
|– 115% Kick Power
– 110% Walk Speed
– 50% Stamina Drain
|– The Stamina Drain buff is great
– Pretty balanced overall stats
|Lacks an OP passive ability
|Egoist
|Uncommon
|– 117% Walk Speed
– 50% Stamina Drain
– Volley shots are stronger
|– Has a great passive for taking shots
– It is a decent Ego if your focus is on movement
|– Can be overshadowed by higher rarity Egos
|Iron Wall
|Epic
|– 120% Kick Power
– 105% Walk Speed
– 89% Stamina Drain
– Increased dive hitboxes
|It is the best Ego for defensive players
|The Stamina Drain reduction could be better
|King
|Legendary
|– 136% Kick Power
– Gain the ability to tackle teammates
|The Kick Power gets a massive buff
|Offers nothing else despite its rarity
|Hero
|Rare
|– 120% Kick Power
– 105% Walk Speed
– 89% Stamina Drain
– Shots are more powerful with more people around you
|– The stats are quite good
– The Shot Passive is also decent
|Other better Egos provide Shot Power boosts
|Brother
|Mythic
|– 106% Kick Power
– 110% Walk Speed
– 82% Stamina Drain
|Decent stats
|Nothing noteworthy considering its Mythic rarity
|Speedster
|Rare
|– 120% Kick Power
– 103% Walk Speed
– 85% Stamina Drain
|Gives decent boost to Kick Power and Walk Speed
|Lacks an overpowered passive ability like others
Best Goalbound Styles Tier List
|Tier
|Styles
|S+
|Sae, Rin, Shidou
|S
|Nagi, Barou, Chigiri
|A
|Bachira, Gagamaru
|B
|Kunigami, Isagi
Styles Tier List Breakdown
Now that you are aware of the best Styles in Goalbound, it is time to further break them down. We will explain why we put each one in their respective tiers and why you might want to pick or skip them.
|Style
|Rarity
|Advantage
|Disadvantage
|Sae Itoshi
|Legendary
|– Its dribbling and passive moves are overpowered
– Its Curve Shot with its variant is quite devastating
|No noteworthy disadvantage
|Rin Itoshi
|Mythic
|– This style can be considered a jack of all trades
– Has balanced dribbling, shooting, and defensive skills
|No noteworthy disadvantage
|Shidou Ryusei
|Mythic
|– Dragon Drive is a strong dash skill
– It is one of the best shooting styles in the game
– Dragon Header and Reflex Shot give you an advantage during matches
|No noteworthy disadvantage
|Nagi Seishiro
|Legendary
|– Has one of the best dribbling skills in the game
– Volley Shot is a decent shooting skill
|Does requires quite a bit of timing to execute skills properly
|Barou Shouei
|Legendary
|– Offers good dribbling skills
– Its Awakening is quite OP
|Its shooting move isn’t too impressive
|Chigiri Hyoma
|Rare
|– Has incredible shooting skills
– Offers good movement and dribbling moves
– It is a great Style considering its rarity
|Can get overshadowed by other higher-rarity Styles
|Bachira Meguru
|Epic
|– Offers good dribbling and movement skills
– Its Bee Shot skill can be spammed, giving you an advantage
|Not too great considering its rarity
|Gagamaru Gin
|Rare
|– Has excellent defensive skills
– Offers multiple passives and shooting skills
|Lacks dribbling moves
|Kunigami Rensuke
|Rare
|– Offers great shooting skills
– Has good defensive skills
|Its mobility and dribbling moves are non-existent
|Isagi Yoichi
|Uncommon
|Its steal and dash abilities are decent
|It lacks variety of moves
This brings us to the end of our Goalbound Ego and Styles Tier List article. Lastly, you should also bookmark this page and check back later when a new Style or Ego is added to the game.