Roblox Gone Hunting Codes (October 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Gone Hunting Codes on October 8th, 2025.

Gone Hunting is an immersive Roblox hunting and fishing simulator set in a vast open world. Track and hunt various wild animals using dart rifles, catch unique fish species with different rods, and set up traps to capture elusive creatures. Each animal and fish can have different mutation levels that affect their rarity and value. Build your collection, complete your index, and earn money to upgrade your hunting equipment for more challenging expeditions. Let’s explore the current codes that can give you free cash and luck boosts to enhance your hunting experience.

Working Gone Hunting Codes

Here are all the currently active codes for Gone Hunting that you can redeem for free rewards:

BIGPLANS – Redeem this code for 30-minute Luck Boost and 1,000 Cash

– Redeem this code for 30-minute Luck Boost and 1,000 Cash GONEHUNTING – Redeem this code for 30-minute Luck Boost

These codes provide valuable resources and temporary boosts to help you catch rarer mutations and earn money faster for better equipment.

Expired Codes

RELEASE – Redeem this code for 250 Cash

How to Redeem Gone Hunting Codes

Follow these simple steps to redeem your Gone Hunting codes:

Open Gone Hunting in Roblox. Click the Shop button in the top menu. Navigate to the Codes tab. Enter your code in the text field. Press Redeem to claim your free rewards.

Remember that codes are case-sensitive, so enter them exactly as shown. We recommend copying and pasting codes directly to avoid typing errors.

How to Find More Codes

We update this guide regularly with the latest Gone Hunting codes, so bookmark this page and check back frequently for new releases. Developers typically release codes during game updates or special events.

Since luck boosts are time-limited, redeem codes as soon as possible to maximize your hunting efficiency.