Roblox Grimoires Era Codes (March 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Grimoires Era codes on March 19th, 2025.

Grimoires Era is popular anime-inspired game on Roblox. In this magical open-world adventure, you’ll complete quests, battle enemies, and eventually take on other players in thrilling PvP combat. Building a powerful character is essential to your success, and that’s where these codes come in handy.

Our list of Grimoires Era codes gives you access to valuable resources like Grimoire Spins, Race Spins, Aura Spins, and various boosts that will significantly accelerate your progress.

Active Grimoires Era Codes

We’ve verified these codes are working as of today. Some codes may only work in newer servers, so if you have trouble redeeming them, try server hopping or joining a different server.

WINTER2024 – 6 hours of Double Experience, Double Luck, Double Yen, and 25 Grimoire Spins ( new )

– 6 hours of Double Experience, Double Luck, Double Yen, and 25 Grimoire Spins ( ) 100GRIM – 100 Grimoire Spins

– 100 Grimoire Spins SORRY4DELAY – 6 Hours of Double XP

– 6 Hours of Double XP NEWUI – 10,000 Yen

– 10,000 Yen QOL – 25 Aura Spins and 25 Race Spins

– 25 Aura Spins and 25 Race Spins FUNZY – 10 Aura Spins and 10 Race Spins

– 10 Aura Spins and 10 Race Spins GAMEFUNZY – 5 Aura Spins and 5 Race Spins

Expired Grimoires Era Codes

These codes no longer work in the game:

THANKYOUFORPLAYING!

GAMEFUNZYTIKTOK

RAPEVENT!

SORRYFORLATE

LIMITED!!!

3kCCU!

RAPRESET

4thOfJuly!!!

SORRYFORBUGS!

FIX!

QOL!

VisualDiedToLava

WERESORRY

18MVISITS

TradeHubFix

80KLIKES

75KLIKES

75KRESET

70KLIKES

70KRESET

65KLIKES

60KLIKES

How to Redeem Codes in Grimoires Era

Redeeming codes for Grimoires Era is a straightforward process:

Launch Grimoires Era in Roblox Open the “Menu” (press M on your keyboard or click the Menu button on the left side of the screen). Select the “Info” tab from the menu that appears. Enter your code in the text box at the top of the Info menu. Click the “Go” button to redeem your code.

Remember that codes are case-sensitive, so enter them exactly as shown above.

How to Find More Grimoires Era Codes

The developers of Grimoires Era regularly release new codes through various official channels. To stay updated on the latest codes, consider following the official Game Funzy Twitter account and joining their Discord server.