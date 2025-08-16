Grow a Garden: All Achievements, Rewards & How to Complete

Achievements are a new feature added to Grow a Garden during the Beanstalk Event update. This system gives you rewards for completing specific tasks like planting, harvesting, and using crops. Here’s everything you need to know about all achievements and how to complete them.

How to Check Your Achievements in Grow a Garden

The achievements can be accessed through the Garden Guide, which was given to all players when the Beanstalk Event update launched:

Find the Garden Guide : Look for the Garden Guide as the first item on your hotbar when you start the game.

: Look for the Garden Guide as the first item on your hotbar when you start the game. Equip the Guide : Left-click on the Garden Guide in your inventory to equip it. Click the left mouse button on the Garden Guide book to open it

: Left-click on the Garden Guide in your inventory to equip it. Click the left mouse button on the Garden Guide book to open it Navigate to Achievements: The Garden Guide will show your player profile first. Click on the “Achievements” tab on the left side to view all achievements.

All Achievement Tiers and Rewards in Grow a Garden

Each achievement tier gives you different rewards when completed:

Achievement Tier Rewards Common Cooking Kit, Silver Common Seed Pack Uncommon Silver Uncommon Seed Pack Rare Cooking Kit, Silver Rare Seed Pack Legendary Silver Legendary Seed Pack Mythical Cooking Kit, Silver Mythical Seed Pack Divine Silver Divine Seed Pack Prismatic Silver Prismatic Seed Pack Grand Prize Statue of Achievement

All Common Achievements in Grow a Garden

Achievement How to Complete Shovel 100 Plants Use the shovel tool to remove 100 plants from your garden Harvest 500 Carrots Plant carrot seeds and harvest 500 carrot crops Gift 1 Carrot Give 1 carrot to another player Sell 500 Strawberries Plant strawberry seeds and sell 500 strawberry crops Gift 5 Strawberry Give 5 strawberries to other players

Rewards: Cooking Kit + Silver Common Seed Pack

All Uncommon Achievements in Grow a Garden

Achievement How to Complete Harvest 1000 Blueberries Plant blueberry seeds and harvest 1000 blueberry crops Harvest 50 Mutated Blueberries Get mutations on blueberries and harvest 50 mutated ones Use 30 Blueberries in Cooking Use 30 blueberries as ingredients in the cooking cauldron Feed 10 Blueberry to Pets Give 10 blueberries to your pets as food Plant 100 Orange Tulips Buy orange tulip seeds and plant 100 of them Gift 20 Orange Tulips Give 20 orange tulips to other players Harvest 250 Mutated Crops Harvest any 250 crops that have mutations on them

Rewards: Silver Uncommon Seed Pack

All Rare Achievements in Grow a Garden

Achievement How to Complete Plant 5 Corn Buy corn seeds and plant 5 corn crops Gift 3 Corn Give 3 corn to other players Harvest 20 Mutated Corn Get mutations on corn and harvest 20 mutated ones Harvest 50 Corn Plant corn seeds and harvest 50 corn crops Use 10 Corn in Cooking Use 10 corn as ingredients in cooking recipes Harvest 100 Corn Plant and harvest 100 corn crops total Plant 5 Tomatoes Buy tomato seeds and plant 5 tomato crops Feed 10 Tomatoes to Pets Give 10 tomatoes to your pets as food Harvest 25 Tomatoes Plant and harvest 25 tomato crops Sell 50 Tomatoes Harvest and sell 50 tomato crops Harvest 100 Tomatoes Plant and harvest 100 tomato crops total Use 10 Tomatoes in Cooking Use 10 tomatoes in cooking recipes Plant 5 Daffodils Buy daffodil seeds and plant 5 daffodil crops Gift 3 Daffodils Give 3 daffodils to other players Harvest 10 Daffodils Plant and harvest 10 daffodil crops Harvest 50 Daffodils Plant and harvest 50 daffodil crops Harvest 100 Daffodils Plant and harvest 100 daffodil crops total Harvest 50 Mutated Crops Harvest any 50 crops that have mutations Shovel 50 Plants Use the shovel tool to remove 50 plants

Rewards: Cooking Kit + Silver Rare Seed Pack

All Legendary Achievements in Grow a Garden

Achievement How to Complete Open 5 Seed Packs Buy and open 5 seed packs of any type Harvest 10 Windstruck Crops Harvest 10 crops with the Windstruck mutation Harvest 10 Wet Crops Harvest 10 crops with the Wet mutation Harvest 10 Chilled Crops Harvest 10 crops with the Chilled mutation Plant 5 Bamboo Buy bamboo seeds and plant 5 bamboo crops Gift 3 Bamboo Give 3 bamboo to other players Harvest 25 Bamboo Plant and harvest 25 bamboo crops Harvest 50 Bamboo Plant and harvest 50 bamboo crops Harvest 100 Bamboo Plant and harvest 100 bamboo crops total Feed 10 Bamboo to Pets Give 10 bamboo to your pets as food Use 10 Apples in Cooking Use 10 apples in cooking recipes Plant 5 Apple Trees Buy apple seeds and plant 5 apple trees Gift 3 Apples Give 3 apples to other players Harvest 50 Apples Plant and harvest 50 apple crops Harvest 100 Apples Plant and harvest 100 apple crops total Plant 5 Pumpkins Buy pumpkin seeds and plant 5 pumpkin crops Gift 3 Pumpkins Give 3 pumpkins to other players Sell 25 Pumpkins Harvest and sell 25 pumpkin crops Harvest 50 Pumpkins Plant and harvest 50 pumpkin crops Harvest 100 Pumpkins Plant and harvest 100 pumpkin crops total Plant 5 Watermelons Buy watermelon seeds and plant 5 watermelon crops Feed 10 Watermelons to Pets Give 10 watermelons to your pets as food Gift 3 Watermelons Give 3 watermelons to other players Sell 25 Watermelons Harvest and sell 25 watermelon crops Harvest 50 Watermelons Plant and harvest 50 watermelon crops Harvest 100 Watermelons Plant and harvest 100 watermelon crops total

Rewards: Silver Legendary Seed Pack

All Divine Achievements in Grow a Garden

Achievement How to Complete Shovel 100 Plants Use the shovel tool to remove 100 plants Harvest 200 Mutated Plants Harvest any 200 crops that have mutations Plant 5 Coconuts Buy coconut seeds and plant 5 coconut crops Use 10 Coconuts in Cooking Use 10 coconuts in cooking recipes Harvest 25 Coconuts Plant and harvest 25 coconut crops Sell 50 Coconuts Harvest and sell 50 coconut crops Harvest 100 Coconuts Plant and harvest 100 coconut crops total Plant 10 Cacti Buy cactus seeds and plant 10 cactus crops Harvest 10 Cacti Plant and harvest 10 cactus crops Sell 25 Cacti Harvest and sell 25 cactus crops Harvest 50 Cacti Plant and harvest 50 cactus crops Harvest 100 Cacti Plant and harvest 100 cactus crops total Plant 5 Dragon Fruits Buy dragon fruit seeds and plant 5 dragon fruit crops Gift 3 Dragon Fruits Give 3 dragon fruits to other players Feed 10 Dragon Fruits to Pets Give 10 dragon fruits to your pets as food Harvest 25 Dragon Fruits Plant and harvest 25 dragon fruit crops Sell 50 Dragon Fruits Harvest and sell 50 dragon fruit crops Harvest 100 Dragon Fruits Plant and harvest 100 dragon fruit crops total Plant 3 Mangoes Buy mango seeds and plant 3 mango crops Sell 25 Mangoes Harvest and sell 25 mango crops Harvest 50 Mangoes Plant and harvest 50 mango crops Harvest 100 Mangoes Plant and harvest 100 mango crops total

Rewards: Silver Divine Seed Pack

All Mythical Achievements in Grow a Garden

Achievement How to Complete Shovel 200 Plants Use the shovel tool to remove 200 plants Harvest 300 Mutated Crops Harvest any 300 crops that have mutations Plant 3 Grapes Buy grape seeds and plant 3 grape crops Use 10 Grapes in Cooking Use 10 grapes in cooking recipes Sell 25 Grapes Harvest and sell 25 grape crops Harvest 50 Grapes Plant and harvest 50 grape crops Plant 3 Mushrooms Buy mushroom seeds and plant 3 mushroom crops Harvest 10 Mushrooms Plant and harvest 10 mushroom crops Use 10 Mushrooms in Cooking Use 10 mushrooms in cooking recipes Sell 25 Mushrooms Harvest and sell 25 mushroom crops Harvest 50 Mushrooms Plant and harvest 50 mushroom crops Plant 3 Peppers Buy pepper seeds and plant 3 pepper crops Gift 3 Peppers Give 3 peppers to other players Sell 25 Peppers Harvest and sell 25 pepper crops Harvest 50 Peppers Plant and harvest 50 pepper crops Plant 3 Cacao Buy cacao seeds and plant 3 cacao crops Use 10 Cacao in Cooking Use 10 cacao in cooking recipes Sell 25 Cacao Harvest and sell 25 cacao crops Harvest 50 Cacao Plant and harvest 50 cacao crops

Rewards: Cooking Kit + Silver Mythical Seed Pack

All Prismatic Achievements in Grow a Garden

Achievement How to Complete Harvest 1000 Mutated Plants Harvest any 1000 crops that have mutations Shovel 300 Plants Use the shovel tool to remove 300 plants Plant 2 Beanstalk Buy beanstalk seeds and plant 2 beanstalk crops Harvest 5 Beanstalk Plant and harvest 5 beanstalk crops Use 5 Beanstalks in Cooking Use 5 beanstalks in cooking recipes Sell 10 Beanstalk Harvest and sell 10 beanstalk crops Harvest 30 Beanstalk Plant and harvest 30 beanstalk crops total Plant 2 Ember Lily Buy ember lily seeds and plant 2 ember lily crops Harvest 5 Ember Lily Plant and harvest 5 ember lily crops Sell 10 Ember Lily Harvest and sell 10 ember lily crops Harvest 30 Ember Lily Plant and harvest 30 ember lily crops total Plant 2 Sugar Apples Buy sugar apple seeds and plant 2 sugar apple crops Harvest 5 Sugar Apples Plant and harvest 5 sugar apple crops Use 5 Sugar Apples in Cooking Use 5 sugar apples in cooking recipes Sell 10 Sugar Apples Harvest and sell 10 sugar apple crops Harvest 30 Sugar Apples Plant and harvest 30 sugar apple crops total Plant 2 Giant Pinecones Buy giant pinecone seeds and plant 2 giant pinecone crops Harvest 5 Giant Pinecones Plant and harvest 5 giant pinecone crops Feed 3 Giant Pinecones to Pets Give 3 giant pinecones to your pets as food Sell 10 Giant Pinecones Harvest and sell 10 giant pinecone crops Harvest 30 Giant Pinecones Plant and harvest 30 giant pinecone crops total Plant 2 Burning Bud Buy burning bud seeds and plant 2 burning bud crops Gift 3 Burning Bud Give 3 burning buds to other players Sell 10 Burning Bud Harvest and sell 10 burning bud crops Harvest 30 Burning Bud Plant and harvest 30 burning bud crops total Plant 2 Elder Strawberry Buy elder strawberry seeds and plant 2 elder strawberry crops Use 5 Elder Strawberries in Cooking Use 5 elder strawberries in cooking recipes Sell 10 Elder Strawberry Harvest and sell 10 elder strawberry crops Harvest 30 Elder Strawberry Plant and harvest 30 elder strawberry crops total

Rewards: Silver Prismatic Seed Pack

The achievement system adds a progression element to Grow a Garden and gives you goals to work toward while farming. Start with the easier achievements and work your way up to earn all the Silver Seed Packs and exclusive rewards!