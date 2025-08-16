Home » Gaming » Grow a Garden: All Achievements, Rewards & How to Complete

Grow a Garden: All Achievements, Rewards & How to Complete

by Karan
written by Karan 0 comment

Achievements are a new feature added to Grow a Garden during the Beanstalk Event update. This system gives you rewards for completing specific tasks like planting, harvesting, and using crops. Here’s everything you need to know about all achievements and how to complete them.

How to Check Your Achievements in Grow a Garden

The achievements can be accessed through the Garden Guide, which was given to all players when the Beanstalk Event update launched:

  • Find the Garden Guide: Look for the Garden Guide as the first item on your hotbar when you start the game.
  • Equip the Guide: Left-click on the Garden Guide in your inventory to equip it. Click the left mouse button on the Garden Guide book to open it
  • Navigate to Achievements: The Garden Guide will show your player profile first. Click on the “Achievements” tab on the left side to view all achievements.

All Achievement Tiers and Rewards in Grow a Garden

Each achievement tier gives you different rewards when completed:

Achievement TierRewards
CommonCooking Kit, Silver Common Seed Pack
UncommonSilver Uncommon Seed Pack
RareCooking Kit, Silver Rare Seed Pack
LegendarySilver Legendary Seed Pack
MythicalCooking Kit, Silver Mythical Seed Pack
DivineSilver Divine Seed Pack
PrismaticSilver Prismatic Seed Pack
Grand PrizeStatue of Achievement

All Common Achievements in Grow a Garden

AchievementHow to Complete
Shovel 100 PlantsUse the shovel tool to remove 100 plants from your garden
Harvest 500 CarrotsPlant carrot seeds and harvest 500 carrot crops
Gift 1 CarrotGive 1 carrot to another player
Sell 500 StrawberriesPlant strawberry seeds and sell 500 strawberry crops
Gift 5 StrawberryGive 5 strawberries to other players
  • Rewards: Cooking Kit + Silver Common Seed Pack

All Uncommon Achievements in Grow a Garden

AchievementHow to Complete
Harvest 1000 BlueberriesPlant blueberry seeds and harvest 1000 blueberry crops
Harvest 50 Mutated BlueberriesGet mutations on blueberries and harvest 50 mutated ones
Use 30 Blueberries in CookingUse 30 blueberries as ingredients in the cooking cauldron
Feed 10 Blueberry to PetsGive 10 blueberries to your pets as food
Plant 100 Orange TulipsBuy orange tulip seeds and plant 100 of them
Gift 20 Orange TulipsGive 20 orange tulips to other players
Harvest 250 Mutated CropsHarvest any 250 crops that have mutations on them
  • Rewards: Silver Uncommon Seed Pack

All Rare Achievements in Grow a Garden

AchievementHow to Complete
Plant 5 CornBuy corn seeds and plant 5 corn crops
Gift 3 CornGive 3 corn to other players
Harvest 20 Mutated CornGet mutations on corn and harvest 20 mutated ones
Harvest 50 CornPlant corn seeds and harvest 50 corn crops
Use 10 Corn in CookingUse 10 corn as ingredients in cooking recipes
Harvest 100 CornPlant and harvest 100 corn crops total
Plant 5 TomatoesBuy tomato seeds and plant 5 tomato crops
Feed 10 Tomatoes to PetsGive 10 tomatoes to your pets as food
Harvest 25 TomatoesPlant and harvest 25 tomato crops
Sell 50 TomatoesHarvest and sell 50 tomato crops
Harvest 100 TomatoesPlant and harvest 100 tomato crops total
Use 10 Tomatoes in CookingUse 10 tomatoes in cooking recipes
Plant 5 DaffodilsBuy daffodil seeds and plant 5 daffodil crops
Gift 3 DaffodilsGive 3 daffodils to other players
Harvest 10 DaffodilsPlant and harvest 10 daffodil crops
Harvest 50 DaffodilsPlant and harvest 50 daffodil crops
Harvest 100 DaffodilsPlant and harvest 100 daffodil crops total
Harvest 50 Mutated CropsHarvest any 50 crops that have mutations
Shovel 50 PlantsUse the shovel tool to remove 50 plants
  • Rewards: Cooking Kit + Silver Rare Seed Pack

All Legendary Achievements in Grow a Garden

AchievementHow to Complete
Open 5 Seed PacksBuy and open 5 seed packs of any type
Harvest 10 Windstruck CropsHarvest 10 crops with the Windstruck mutation
Harvest 10 Wet CropsHarvest 10 crops with the Wet mutation
Harvest 10 Chilled CropsHarvest 10 crops with the Chilled mutation
Plant 5 BambooBuy bamboo seeds and plant 5 bamboo crops
Gift 3 BambooGive 3 bamboo to other players
Harvest 25 BambooPlant and harvest 25 bamboo crops
Harvest 50 BambooPlant and harvest 50 bamboo crops
Harvest 100 BambooPlant and harvest 100 bamboo crops total
Feed 10 Bamboo to PetsGive 10 bamboo to your pets as food
Use 10 Apples in CookingUse 10 apples in cooking recipes
Plant 5 Apple TreesBuy apple seeds and plant 5 apple trees
Gift 3 ApplesGive 3 apples to other players
Harvest 50 ApplesPlant and harvest 50 apple crops
Harvest 100 ApplesPlant and harvest 100 apple crops total
Plant 5 PumpkinsBuy pumpkin seeds and plant 5 pumpkin crops
Gift 3 PumpkinsGive 3 pumpkins to other players
Sell 25 PumpkinsHarvest and sell 25 pumpkin crops
Harvest 50 PumpkinsPlant and harvest 50 pumpkin crops
Harvest 100 PumpkinsPlant and harvest 100 pumpkin crops total
Plant 5 WatermelonsBuy watermelon seeds and plant 5 watermelon crops
Feed 10 Watermelons to PetsGive 10 watermelons to your pets as food
Gift 3 WatermelonsGive 3 watermelons to other players
Sell 25 WatermelonsHarvest and sell 25 watermelon crops
Harvest 50 WatermelonsPlant and harvest 50 watermelon crops
Harvest 100 WatermelonsPlant and harvest 100 watermelon crops total
  • Rewards: Silver Legendary Seed Pack

All Divine Achievements in Grow a Garden

AchievementHow to Complete
Shovel 100 PlantsUse the shovel tool to remove 100 plants
Harvest 200 Mutated PlantsHarvest any 200 crops that have mutations
Plant 5 CoconutsBuy coconut seeds and plant 5 coconut crops
Use 10 Coconuts in CookingUse 10 coconuts in cooking recipes
Harvest 25 CoconutsPlant and harvest 25 coconut crops
Sell 50 CoconutsHarvest and sell 50 coconut crops
Harvest 100 CoconutsPlant and harvest 100 coconut crops total
Plant 10 CactiBuy cactus seeds and plant 10 cactus crops
Harvest 10 CactiPlant and harvest 10 cactus crops
Sell 25 CactiHarvest and sell 25 cactus crops
Harvest 50 CactiPlant and harvest 50 cactus crops
Harvest 100 CactiPlant and harvest 100 cactus crops total
Plant 5 Dragon FruitsBuy dragon fruit seeds and plant 5 dragon fruit crops
Gift 3 Dragon FruitsGive 3 dragon fruits to other players
Feed 10 Dragon Fruits to PetsGive 10 dragon fruits to your pets as food
Harvest 25 Dragon FruitsPlant and harvest 25 dragon fruit crops
Sell 50 Dragon FruitsHarvest and sell 50 dragon fruit crops
Harvest 100 Dragon FruitsPlant and harvest 100 dragon fruit crops total
Plant 3 MangoesBuy mango seeds and plant 3 mango crops
Sell 25 MangoesHarvest and sell 25 mango crops
Harvest 50 MangoesPlant and harvest 50 mango crops
Harvest 100 MangoesPlant and harvest 100 mango crops total
  • Rewards: Silver Divine Seed Pack

All Mythical Achievements in Grow a Garden

AchievementHow to Complete
Shovel 200 PlantsUse the shovel tool to remove 200 plants
Harvest 300 Mutated CropsHarvest any 300 crops that have mutations
Plant 3 GrapesBuy grape seeds and plant 3 grape crops
Use 10 Grapes in CookingUse 10 grapes in cooking recipes
Sell 25 GrapesHarvest and sell 25 grape crops
Harvest 50 GrapesPlant and harvest 50 grape crops
Plant 3 MushroomsBuy mushroom seeds and plant 3 mushroom crops
Harvest 10 MushroomsPlant and harvest 10 mushroom crops
Use 10 Mushrooms in CookingUse 10 mushrooms in cooking recipes
Sell 25 MushroomsHarvest and sell 25 mushroom crops
Harvest 50 MushroomsPlant and harvest 50 mushroom crops
Plant 3 PeppersBuy pepper seeds and plant 3 pepper crops
Gift 3 PeppersGive 3 peppers to other players
Sell 25 PeppersHarvest and sell 25 pepper crops
Harvest 50 PeppersPlant and harvest 50 pepper crops
Plant 3 CacaoBuy cacao seeds and plant 3 cacao crops
Use 10 Cacao in CookingUse 10 cacao in cooking recipes
Sell 25 CacaoHarvest and sell 25 cacao crops
Harvest 50 CacaoPlant and harvest 50 cacao crops
  • Rewards: Cooking Kit + Silver Mythical Seed Pack

All Prismatic Achievements in Grow a Garden

AchievementHow to Complete
Harvest 1000 Mutated PlantsHarvest any 1000 crops that have mutations
Shovel 300 PlantsUse the shovel tool to remove 300 plants
Plant 2 BeanstalkBuy beanstalk seeds and plant 2 beanstalk crops
Harvest 5 BeanstalkPlant and harvest 5 beanstalk crops
Use 5 Beanstalks in CookingUse 5 beanstalks in cooking recipes
Sell 10 BeanstalkHarvest and sell 10 beanstalk crops
Harvest 30 BeanstalkPlant and harvest 30 beanstalk crops total
Plant 2 Ember LilyBuy ember lily seeds and plant 2 ember lily crops
Harvest 5 Ember LilyPlant and harvest 5 ember lily crops
Sell 10 Ember LilyHarvest and sell 10 ember lily crops
Harvest 30 Ember LilyPlant and harvest 30 ember lily crops total
Plant 2 Sugar ApplesBuy sugar apple seeds and plant 2 sugar apple crops
Harvest 5 Sugar ApplesPlant and harvest 5 sugar apple crops
Use 5 Sugar Apples in CookingUse 5 sugar apples in cooking recipes
Sell 10 Sugar ApplesHarvest and sell 10 sugar apple crops
Harvest 30 Sugar ApplesPlant and harvest 30 sugar apple crops total
Plant 2 Giant PineconesBuy giant pinecone seeds and plant 2 giant pinecone crops
Harvest 5 Giant PineconesPlant and harvest 5 giant pinecone crops
Feed 3 Giant Pinecones to PetsGive 3 giant pinecones to your pets as food
Sell 10 Giant PineconesHarvest and sell 10 giant pinecone crops
Harvest 30 Giant PineconesPlant and harvest 30 giant pinecone crops total
Plant 2 Burning BudBuy burning bud seeds and plant 2 burning bud crops
Gift 3 Burning BudGive 3 burning buds to other players
Sell 10 Burning BudHarvest and sell 10 burning bud crops
Harvest 30 Burning BudPlant and harvest 30 burning bud crops total
Plant 2 Elder StrawberryBuy elder strawberry seeds and plant 2 elder strawberry crops
Use 5 Elder Strawberries in CookingUse 5 elder strawberries in cooking recipes
Sell 10 Elder StrawberryHarvest and sell 10 elder strawberry crops
Harvest 30 Elder StrawberryPlant and harvest 30 elder strawberry crops total
  • Rewards: Silver Prismatic Seed Pack

The achievement system adds a progression element to Grow a Garden and gives you goals to work toward while farming. Start with the easier achievements and work your way up to earn all the Silver Seed Packs and exclusive rewards!

Karan is a gaming writer at TechWiser. You can find him playing Chess and indie games when he is not writing articles.

You may also like

Wuthering Waves 2.6 Banners Reveal New 5-Star Characters

All Sprout Egg Pets in Grow a Garden – Roblox

Grow a Garden – All Sprout Seed Pack Plants

How to Make Pizza in Grow a Garden: All Recipes...

How to Get Silver Mutation in Grow a Garden

Today’s Quordle #1301 Hints And Answers – August 17, 2025

How to Get Eclipse Mutation in Grow a Garden Roblox?

How to Get Los Tralaleritos in Steal a Brainrot –...

Roblox Make Your Pets Famous Codes (August 2025)

Grow a Garden Admin Abuse Times (August 16, 2025)