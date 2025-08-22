Home » Gaming » Roblox Grow a Garden Admin War Update Countdown & Release Date

The battle begins in Grow a Garden with the Admin War Update. This update features an intense admin abuse session followed by an expansion of the beanstalk event. Players will need to dress as green beans to participate in the war, then climb even higher with new obstacles and rewards. Check out our Admin War Update countdown timer below to see when this update launches.

Grow a Garden Admin War Update Release Date and Time

The Grow a Garden Admin War Update will officially launch on Saturday, August 23rd, at 7:30 PM and will run until Saturday, August 30th, at 3:30 PM. This gives players a full week to participate in the admin war and explore the expanded beanstalk content. Here’s when the update will go live in different regions around the world:

Region/CountryStart Time
India (IST)Saturday, August 23 at 7:30 PM
United States (EST)Saturday, August 23 at 10:00 AM
United States (PST)Saturday, August 23 at 7:00 AM
United Kingdom (GMT)Saturday, August 23 at 2:00 PM
Australia (AEST)Sunday, August 24 at 12:00 AM

Countdown to the Roblox Grow a Garden Admin War Update

Keep an eye on the countdown below to see exactly how much time is left before you can start participating in the Admin War event in Grow a Garden.

Admin Abuse War Event

The update kicks off with a special admin abuse war session on Saturday, August 23rd at 10:00 AM EST (7:30 PM IST). To participate in this event, players must:

  • Dress as a green bean before joining the game
  • Be online at exactly 10:00 AM EST to not miss the action
  • The event will feature epic weather effects during the admin abuse session
  • Players can earn special rewards for participating in the war
  • Mutations and other exclusive content will be available during the session

What to Expect in the Admin War Update

The Admin War Update brings an expansion of the beanstalk event along with new admin war features.

Beanstalk Part 2 Expansion

  • The beanstalk event continues with more obstacles to overcome
  • Greater rewards await players who can climb higher
  • The expansion builds on the original beanstalk mechanics with added difficulty

Garden Guide Updates

  • New content will be added to the Garden Guide system
  • Players can explore and unlock additional features in the guide
  • More tracking options for the expanded content

Additional Features

  • New seeds
  • New pets will be available during the event
  • New items for players to collect during the war and climbing
  • Weather effects
  • A new shop will likely be added with war and beanstalk-themed items

That’s all you need to know about the Admin War Update coming to Grow a Garden. Mark your calendar for August 23rd at 10:00 AM EST for the admin war (7:30 PM IST for the main update) and remember to dress as a green bean.

