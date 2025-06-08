Roblox Grow a Garden: All Chef Bear Crafter Recipes and Rewards

Looking to unlock every reward from the Bizzy Bear? This chef NPC offers some of the best items in Grow a Garden, but his recipe system confuses a lot of players. Unlike other NPCs who simply sell items for Sheckles, the Bizzy Bear requires specific materials for each of his 30 different recipes.

Getting through all 30 recipes takes a lot of planning. You’ll need over 500 honey total, plus dozens of mutated fruits with exact weight requirements. But the rewards are worth it, especially that final Honeysuckle seed that sells for massive profits.

How Bizzy Bear Crafting Works

Find the Bizzy Bear next to the Queen Bee in the center area. He’s wearing a chef’s hat and has two barrels beside him. The left barrel is for honey, the right barrel is for your mutated fruits. After depositing both required materials, talk to the bear and select “Let’s Craft!” to claim your reward.

You must complete recipes in order – there’s no skipping ahead unless you pay 39 Robux per recipe. The bear only accepts fruits with specific mutations and minimum weights, so a regular apple won’t work when he wants a Pollinated Apple weighing 3.6kg or more.

Once you finish all 30 recipes, you can start the cycle over again. This lets you farm multiple copies of valuable rewards like Anti Bee Eggs and Lumira seeds.

All 30 Bizzy Bear Recipes

Recipe Honey Cost Fruit Requirement Reward 1 3 0.24kg Pollinated Blueberry 1x Flower Seed Pack 2 3 0.06kg Pollinated Tulip 1x Honey Crafter’s Crate 3 3 1.4kg Pollinated Rose 1x Nectar Staff 4 5 0.33kg Pollinated Carrot 3x Manuka Seeds 5 5 0.36kg Pollinated Strawberry 1x Anti Bee Egg 6 5 0.9kg Pollinated Tomato 1x Honey Crafter’s Crate 7 7 2.8kg Pollinated Corn 1x Flower Seed Pack 8 7 3.6kg Pollinated Apple 2x Dandelion Seeds 9 7 4.8kg Pollinated Bamboo 1x Nectar Staff 10 10 2.5kg Pollinated Foxglove 2x Lumira Seeds 11 10 8.4kg Pollinated Watermelon 2x Honey Crafter’s Crates 12 10 9.6kg Pollinated Cacao 2x Flower Seed Packs 13 13 3.6kg Pollinated Nectarine 1x Anti Bee Egg 14 13 15.4kg Pollinated Dragon Fruit 5x Manuka Seeds 15 13 17.8kg Pollinated Coconut 4x Dandelion Seeds 16 18 20kg Pollinated Mango 3x Flower Seed Packs 17 18 9.5kg Pollinated Pumpkin 3x Honey Crafter’s Crates 18 18 4.6kg Pollinated Grape 2x Lumira Seeds 19 23 30kg Pollinated Mushroom 2x Nectar Staffs 20 23 4kg Pollinated Lilac 7x Manuka Seeds 21 23 10.08kg Pollinated Cactus 4x Flower Seed Packs 22 28 1.65kg HoneyGlazed Rose 2x Anti Bee Eggs 23 28 11kg Pollinated Hive Fruit 4x Honey Crafter’s Crates 24 28 7.8kg Pollinated Pepper 3x Nectar Staffs 25 33 6kg HoneyGlazed Bamboo 5x Flower Seed Packs 26 33 7.2kg Pollinated Pink Lily 9x Manuka Seeds 27 33 24.6kg HoneyGlazed Mango 6x Dandelion Seeds 28 35 5.6kg HoneyGlazed Grape 3x Lumira Seeds 29 37 15.6kg HoneyGlazed Beanstalk 2x Anti Bee Eggs 30 40 24.5kg Pollinated Purple Dahlia 1x Honeysuckle Seed

Best Rewards to Target

Here is a list of the best rewards to target in this event:

Anti Bee Eggs (Recipes 5, 13, 22, 29)

Dandelion Seeds (Recipes 8, 15, 27)

Nectar Staffs (Recipes 3, 9, 19, 24)

You’ll need 532 total honey to complete all recipes. This means trading 5,320kg of pollinated plants to the honey NPC. Start collecting honey early and participate in every Swarm Event to boost your pollinated plant production.

That’s all you need to know about the Bizzy Bear recipe system. Start small with the early recipes, save up your honey, and work your way through the chain at your own pace. The rewards get better as you go, so stick with it and you’ll have some amazing items for your garden.