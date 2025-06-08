Home » Gaming » Roblox Grow a Garden: All Chef Bear Crafter Recipes and Rewards

Roblox Grow a Garden: All Chef Bear Crafter Recipes and Rewards

by Karan
written by Karan 0 comment

Looking to unlock every reward from the Bizzy Bear? This chef NPC offers some of the best items in Grow a Garden, but his recipe system confuses a lot of players. Unlike other NPCs who simply sell items for Sheckles, the Bizzy Bear requires specific materials for each of his 30 different recipes.

Getting through all 30 recipes takes a lot of planning. You’ll need over 500 honey total, plus dozens of mutated fruits with exact weight requirements. But the rewards are worth it, especially that final Honeysuckle seed that sells for massive profits.

Roblox Grow a Garden All Chef Bear Crafter Recipes and Rewards

How Bizzy Bear Crafting Works

Find the Bizzy Bear next to the Queen Bee in the center area. He’s wearing a chef’s hat and has two barrels beside him. The left barrel is for honey, the right barrel is for your mutated fruits. After depositing both required materials, talk to the bear and select “Let’s Craft!” to claim your reward.

You must complete recipes in order – there’s no skipping ahead unless you pay 39 Robux per recipe. The bear only accepts fruits with specific mutations and minimum weights, so a regular apple won’t work when he wants a Pollinated Apple weighing 3.6kg or more.

Once you finish all 30 recipes, you can start the cycle over again. This lets you farm multiple copies of valuable rewards like Anti Bee Eggs and Lumira seeds.

All 30 Bizzy Bear Recipes

RecipeHoney CostFruit RequirementReward
130.24kg Pollinated Blueberry1x Flower Seed Pack
230.06kg Pollinated Tulip1x Honey Crafter’s Crate
331.4kg Pollinated Rose1x Nectar Staff
450.33kg Pollinated Carrot3x Manuka Seeds
550.36kg Pollinated Strawberry1x Anti Bee Egg
650.9kg Pollinated Tomato1x Honey Crafter’s Crate
772.8kg Pollinated Corn1x Flower Seed Pack
873.6kg Pollinated Apple2x Dandelion Seeds
974.8kg Pollinated Bamboo1x Nectar Staff
10102.5kg Pollinated Foxglove2x Lumira Seeds
11108.4kg Pollinated Watermelon2x Honey Crafter’s Crates
12109.6kg Pollinated Cacao2x Flower Seed Packs
13133.6kg Pollinated Nectarine1x Anti Bee Egg
141315.4kg Pollinated Dragon Fruit5x Manuka Seeds
151317.8kg Pollinated Coconut4x Dandelion Seeds
161820kg Pollinated Mango3x Flower Seed Packs
17189.5kg Pollinated Pumpkin3x Honey Crafter’s Crates
18184.6kg Pollinated Grape2x Lumira Seeds
192330kg Pollinated Mushroom2x Nectar Staffs
20234kg Pollinated Lilac7x Manuka Seeds
212310.08kg Pollinated Cactus4x Flower Seed Packs
22281.65kg HoneyGlazed Rose2x Anti Bee Eggs
232811kg Pollinated Hive Fruit4x Honey Crafter’s Crates
24287.8kg Pollinated Pepper3x Nectar Staffs
25336kg HoneyGlazed Bamboo5x Flower Seed Packs
26337.2kg Pollinated Pink Lily9x Manuka Seeds
273324.6kg HoneyGlazed Mango6x Dandelion Seeds
28355.6kg HoneyGlazed Grape3x Lumira Seeds
293715.6kg HoneyGlazed Beanstalk2x Anti Bee Eggs
304024.5kg Pollinated Purple Dahlia1x Honeysuckle Seed

Best Rewards to Target

Here is a list of the best rewards to target in this event:

  • Anti Bee Eggs (Recipes 5, 13, 22, 29)
  • Dandelion Seeds (Recipes 8, 15, 27)
  • Nectar Staffs (Recipes 3, 9, 19, 24)

You’ll need 532 total honey to complete all recipes. This means trading 5,320kg of pollinated plants to the honey NPC. Start collecting honey early and participate in every Swarm Event to boost your pollinated plant production.

That’s all you need to know about the Bizzy Bear recipe system. Start small with the early recipes, save up your honey, and work your way through the chain at your own pace. The rewards get better as you go, so stick with it and you’ll have some amazing items for your garden.

Karan is a gaming writer at TechWiser. You can find him playing Chess and indie games when he is not writing articles.

You may also like

Death Stranding 2: Complete Cast and Characters List

Best Weapons to Use in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3...

Today’s NYT Wordle #1452 Hints, Answers – June 10, 2025

How to Find and Defeat Kor in Fortnite Chapter 6...

Today’s NYT Connections #730 Hints, Answers – June 10, 2025

Today’s NYT Connections Sports Edition #260 Hints, Answers – June...

Today’s NYT Strands #464 Hints and Answers for June 10,...

5 Best Landing Spots in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3...

Roblox Mugen Codes (June 2025)

All Hero Boons in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Super...