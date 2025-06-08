Roblox Grow a Garden: All Chef Bear Crafter Recipes and Rewards

Looking to unlock every reward from the Bizzy Bear? This chef NPC offers some of the best items in Grow a Garden, but his recipe system confuses a lot of players. Unlike other NPCs who simply sell items for Sheckles, the Bizzy Bear requires specific materials for each of his 30 different recipes.
Getting through all 30 recipes takes a lot of planning. You’ll need over 500 honey total, plus dozens of mutated fruits with exact weight requirements. But the rewards are worth it, especially that final Honeysuckle seed that sells for massive profits.
How Bizzy Bear Crafting Works
Find the Bizzy Bear next to the Queen Bee in the center area. He’s wearing a chef’s hat and has two barrels beside him. The left barrel is for honey, the right barrel is for your mutated fruits. After depositing both required materials, talk to the bear and select “Let’s Craft!” to claim your reward.
You must complete recipes in order – there’s no skipping ahead unless you pay 39 Robux per recipe. The bear only accepts fruits with specific mutations and minimum weights, so a regular apple won’t work when he wants a Pollinated Apple weighing 3.6kg or more.
Once you finish all 30 recipes, you can start the cycle over again. This lets you farm multiple copies of valuable rewards like Anti Bee Eggs and Lumira seeds.
All 30 Bizzy Bear Recipes
|Recipe
|Honey Cost
|Fruit Requirement
|Reward
|1
|3
|0.24kg Pollinated Blueberry
|1x Flower Seed Pack
|2
|3
|0.06kg Pollinated Tulip
|1x Honey Crafter’s Crate
|3
|3
|1.4kg Pollinated Rose
|1x Nectar Staff
|4
|5
|0.33kg Pollinated Carrot
|3x Manuka Seeds
|5
|5
|0.36kg Pollinated Strawberry
|1x Anti Bee Egg
|6
|5
|0.9kg Pollinated Tomato
|1x Honey Crafter’s Crate
|7
|7
|2.8kg Pollinated Corn
|1x Flower Seed Pack
|8
|7
|3.6kg Pollinated Apple
|2x Dandelion Seeds
|9
|7
|4.8kg Pollinated Bamboo
|1x Nectar Staff
|10
|10
|2.5kg Pollinated Foxglove
|2x Lumira Seeds
|11
|10
|8.4kg Pollinated Watermelon
|2x Honey Crafter’s Crates
|12
|10
|9.6kg Pollinated Cacao
|2x Flower Seed Packs
|13
|13
|3.6kg Pollinated Nectarine
|1x Anti Bee Egg
|14
|13
|15.4kg Pollinated Dragon Fruit
|5x Manuka Seeds
|15
|13
|17.8kg Pollinated Coconut
|4x Dandelion Seeds
|16
|18
|20kg Pollinated Mango
|3x Flower Seed Packs
|17
|18
|9.5kg Pollinated Pumpkin
|3x Honey Crafter’s Crates
|18
|18
|4.6kg Pollinated Grape
|2x Lumira Seeds
|19
|23
|30kg Pollinated Mushroom
|2x Nectar Staffs
|20
|23
|4kg Pollinated Lilac
|7x Manuka Seeds
|21
|23
|10.08kg Pollinated Cactus
|4x Flower Seed Packs
|22
|28
|1.65kg HoneyGlazed Rose
|2x Anti Bee Eggs
|23
|28
|11kg Pollinated Hive Fruit
|4x Honey Crafter’s Crates
|24
|28
|7.8kg Pollinated Pepper
|3x Nectar Staffs
|25
|33
|6kg HoneyGlazed Bamboo
|5x Flower Seed Packs
|26
|33
|7.2kg Pollinated Pink Lily
|9x Manuka Seeds
|27
|33
|24.6kg HoneyGlazed Mango
|6x Dandelion Seeds
|28
|35
|5.6kg HoneyGlazed Grape
|3x Lumira Seeds
|29
|37
|15.6kg HoneyGlazed Beanstalk
|2x Anti Bee Eggs
|30
|40
|24.5kg Pollinated Purple Dahlia
|1x Honeysuckle Seed
Best Rewards to Target
Here is a list of the best rewards to target in this event:
- Anti Bee Eggs (Recipes 5, 13, 22, 29)
- Dandelion Seeds (Recipes 8, 15, 27)
- Nectar Staffs (Recipes 3, 9, 19, 24)
You’ll need 532 total honey to complete all recipes. This means trading 5,320kg of pollinated plants to the honey NPC. Start collecting honey early and participate in every Swarm Event to boost your pollinated plant production.
That’s all you need to know about the Bizzy Bear recipe system. Start small with the early recipes, save up your honey, and work your way through the chain at your own pace. The rewards get better as you go, so stick with it and you’ll have some amazing items for your garden.