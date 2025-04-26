Roblox Grow a Garden All Gears: Where to Find and How to Use

If you’ve been playing Grow a Garden on Roblox, you know that making money from crops takes time and effort. Luckily, there’s gear that can help make your farming more profitable. In this guide, I’ll explain everything about gear in Grow a Garden – where to find it, how each item works, and which ones give you the best value for your money.

Where to Find the Gear Shop in Grow a Garden

The Gear Shop is located at one end of the main platform in Grow a Garden. When you first spawn into the game, you’ll see the Seed Shop and Seller stalls on one side. The Gear Shop is on the opposite end, next to the Daily Quests stall.

To buy gear:

Walk over to the Gear Shop. Look for the NPC named Eloise Press the ‘E‘ key to interact with her. Browse through the options and select the one you want to buy.

All Grow a Garden Gear Types and Their Effects

There are currently 6 different gear items available in Grow a Garden. Each one has different effects, costs, and rarities. Here’s a complete table of all gear:

Gear Name Price (Cash) Price (Robux) Rarity Shop Appearance % Amount in Shop Duration Effects Watering Can 50,000 39 Common 100% 1-3 10 uses Speeds up plant growth Basic Sprinkler 20,000-25,000 79 Rare 33.3% 1-3 5 minutes Speeds up plant growth, increases fruit size Advanced Sprinkler 50,000 99 Legendary 15% 1-2 5 minutes Speeds up plant growth, increases mutation chances Godly Sprinkler 100,000-120,000 149 Mythical 10% 1-2 5 minutes Speeds up plant growth, increases mutation chances, increases fruit size Master Sprinkler 10,000,000 199 Divine 5% 1 10 minutes Greatly increases growth speed, mutation chances, and fruit size Chocolate Sprinkler 500,000 N/A Limited Mythical 10% 1-3 1 minute Covers fully grown plants with chocolate mutation, doubling their value

How to Use Gear in Grow a Garden?

Using the Watering Can:

Buy the Watering Can from the shop. Select it from your inventory. Approach a plant you want to grow faster. Click on the soil beneath the plant.

Using Sprinklers:

Buy your desired sprinkler from the shop. Select it from your inventory. Go to your field where you want to place it. You’ll see a circular area showing the sprinkler’s range. Place the sprinkler to activate its effects

Remember that sprinkler effects don’t stack if you place multiple of the same type. Also, sprinklers don’t stack in your inventory – you can only hold one of each type at a time.

Which Gear is Best to Buy?

Choosing the right gear in Grow a Garden depends on your progress and farming goals. For new players working with limited funds, the Basic Sprinkler offers decent early value, providing important size boosts to your starter crops like strawberries and bananas. The Godly Sprinkler combines multiple benefits but requires careful consideration due to its price tag. For endgame content, nothing compares to the Master Sprinkler’s effectiveness when placed among Golden or Rainbow variants, though its extreme price means you’ll need considerable savings.

Final Thoughts

Gear in Grow a Garden can significantly boost your farming efficiency and profits. The sprinklers are generally better investments than the Watering Can, with each tier offering better benefits for higher prices. If you’re serious about maximizing your earnings, save up for at least the Advanced Sprinkler as soon as you can afford it.

Remember to place your sprinklers before planting crops to get the full benefits, and always target your most valuable crops. With the right gear strategy, you’ll be harvesting bigger, better, and more valuable crops in no time!