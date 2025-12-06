Roblox Grow a Garden Christmas Part 1 Update Countdown & Release Date

The holiday season arrives in Grow a Garden with the Christmas Part 1 update. This festive celebration introduces a Christmas event, an advent calendar system, and a brand new season all wrapped up in winter wonderland themes. The first part of the Christmas celebration brings snow, presents, and holiday cheer to your farm. Check out our Grow a Garden Christmas countdown timer below to see when this winter update launches.

Grow a Garden Christmas Part 1 Update Release Date and Time

The Grow a Garden Christmas Part 1 update will officially launch on Saturday, December 6th at 9:00 AM EST and will run until Saturday, December 13th at 8:00 AM EST. This gives players a full week to celebrate the first part of Christmas and collect daily advent calendar rewards. Here’s when the update will go live in different regions around the world:

Region/Country Start Time United States (EST) Saturday, December 6 at 9:00 AM United States (PST) Saturday, December 6 at 6:00 AM United Kingdom (GMT) Saturday, December 6 at 2:00 PM India (IST) Saturday, December 6 at 7:30 PM Australia (AEDT) Sunday, December 7 at 12:30 AM

Make sure to set reminders so you don’t miss the admin abuse. Since it runs for about a week with daily advent calendar rewards, you’ll want to log in every day to collect all the festive prizes.

Countdown to the Roblox Grow a Garden Christmas Part 1 Update

Keep an eye on the countdown below to see exactly how much time is left before Christmas arrives in Grow a Garden (EST time).

What to Expect in the Christmas Part 1 Update

The Christmas Part 1 update transforms Grow a Garden into a winter wonderland with the first wave of holiday content. This initial Christmas celebration establishes the festive atmosphere with snow-covered farms, holiday decorations, and seasonal activities that set the stage for additional Christmas updates to follow.

The advent calendar system introduces daily login rewards throughout the event period. Each day, players can open a new calendar door to receive exclusive items, currency, seeds, or other prizes. A brand new season launches alongside the Christmas event. New Christmas seeds will be available featuring holiday plants like candy canes, Christmas trees, poinsettias, or other festive vegetation. New pets join the collection with winter animals like reindeer, penguins, polar bears, or other creatures that match the snowy Christmas theme.

Lots of new rewards beyond just seeds and pets will be available, including Christmas decorations for farms, holiday cosmetics for characters, festive equipment, and winter-themed items.